Police Beats
The following arrests have been reported by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office:. Kelvin Lynn Bradley was arrested on September 12 by CCSO Deputy Justin Johnson on a warrant for violation of probation. Billy Joseph Scalf was arrested on September 12 by CCSO Deputy Spencer Rhea on a warrant for...
Johnson City Police Nab Felon On Drug Charges Following Stop
A Felon wanted out of Gray, Tennessee is behind bars after Johnson City Police discover the woman at a North Roan Street parking early Thursday morning in possession of numerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. Summer R. Bentley was stopped in the parking lot on an arrest warrant out of Washington County, Tennessee. Following a search of Bentley’s vehicle, police discovered Bentley with Felony Possession of Meth, Possession of Pot, various pills and an assortment of drug paraphernalia. Bentley was arraigned in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
Police searching for Abingdon woman after man kidnapped, beaten
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) continues to search for an Abingdon woman believed to have been involved in the abduction and strangulation of an unidentified male victim. Authorities announced that 26-year-old Madeline Mae Shortt is wanted on several charges for the Sept. 14 incident believed to have been committed […]
JCPD reports finding meth, heroin in Gray woman’s vehicle
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A vehicle search Thursday night led to various drug charges for a Gray woman, according to Johnson City police. Officers reportedly saw the suspect, identified as Summer R. Bentley, drive into a parking lot on North Roan Street before arresting her on undisclosed charges out of Washington County. When police […]
JCPD: Man arrested after sending obscene messages to a minor
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested after an investigation into complaints of obscene messages being sent to a juvenile on social media. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Roger Pollard, of Piney Flats, was arrested and charged with one count of Solicitation of a Minor. Pollard is currently being […]
What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Storm Team 11 forecasts a warm, sunny weekend ahead, so News Channel 11 compiled a list of events and happenings throughout the weekend. Saturday, Sept. 17 Washington County, Virginia FairWhen: 4-10 p.m.Where: Washington County, Virginia fairgroundsMore: Click here Ride for WreathsWhen: 10 a.m.Where: 703 W. Main St. in Johnson CityMore: […]
Police seeking alleged driver after high-speed pursuit in Carter, Sullivan Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Tennessee man is facing multiple felonies after a multi-county pursuit, police say. According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Lieutenant Mike Carlock was enforcing school zone speed limits in front of Hampton High School Tuesday when a white Chevrolet truck drove by on Highway […]
Piney Flats Man Charged With Solicitation Of Minor
Johnson City Police have Piney Flats man in custody after charging him with solicitation of a minor. The arrest of Roger Pollard stems from an investigation into a complaint that Pollard sent obscene messages to a juvenile via social media. Pollard was booked into the Washington County, Tennessee Detention Center on a 25 thousand dollar bond. Pollard is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee General Sessions Court.
Elizabethton Woman Found Asleep In Vehicle, Picks Up Fourth DUI
An Elizabethton woman, already with three DUI’s, picked up her fourth one after Johnson City Police found her asleep in a vehicle Thursday in a North Roan Street Parking lot. Officers made contact with Mindy Buckles after receiving a call that a woman was asleep in a vehicle. Police say Buckles was found to be impaired and was taken into custody for her fourth DUI. Buckles is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Piney Flats man accused of sending obscene messages to juvenile arrested
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Piney Flats man accused of sending obscene messages to a juvenile was arrested Wednesday, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police said Roger Pollard was charged with one count of solicitation of a minor after an investigation into a complaint that Pollard sent obscene messages to a minor over social media.
Investigation closed following inmate death at SW Virginia Regional Jail in May
Autopsy results have been published for a female inmate who died while in custody at a Southwest Virginia Regional Jail complex and authorities have concluded no charges will be filed. A death investigation was launched in May by the Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office and the State Police after Sherri...
Police find body of Elizabethton man in Doe River
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police on Thursday found the body of an Elizabethton man believed to have fallen into the Doe River. Authorities responded to the 200 block of Academy Street at 10 a.m. and found “a body in the river that was obviously deceased,” a release from the Elizabethton Police Department states. Investigators identified […]
Driver airlifted after Hawkins County dump truck crash
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Newport man was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a single-vehicle crash involving a dump truck that had been hauling a load of gravel Thursday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to the scene at 7:15 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report. A narrative […]
Smyth County man sentenced in Southwest Virginia fentanyl distribution case
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A Smyth County man who ordered approximately 30,000 fentanyl pills from California and sold them in Southwest Virginia was sentenced Friday to 42 months in federal prison. Zachary Ryan Hutton, 21, of Marion, will also pay the...
Widow of Greene County native killed in police standoff files federal lawsuit
The widow of a Greene County, Tennessee man shot and killed in Nashville by nine police officers has filed a federal lawsuit against the law enforcement agencies involved. Landon Estep, 37, was in a standoff and armed with a boxcutter on Interstate 65 when he was killed. AP reports said...
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man died from injuries sustained after a crash in Elizabethton on Wednesday. According to the Elizabethton Police Department (EPD), officers and the Carter County EMS (CCEMS) responded to a motor vehicle crash on Mary Patton Highway at the intersection of Gap Creek Road at 12:30 p.m. Carter County 911 advised […]
New details released on Buck Van Huss Dome’s condition
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools released updated information on the condition of Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome, which was closed last month over structural concerns. On Friday, the school system shared a “Phase 1” report from consultant Dome Technologies and Thompson & Litton Engineering. The report confirmed the data provided during the initial […]
Weapon found in student's backpack
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A knife was found in a student's backpack by a school resource officer, according to the Johnson City Police Department. The weapon was discovered Wednesday morning during a search of the male student's backpack, who was was under suspicion of using marijuana. The student...
Motorcycle crash kills Bristol man: VSP report
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning killed a Bristol man, Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a crash report. Police responded to Campground Road near Island Road at 7:13 a.m. and found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been traveling north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side […]
Johnson Co. Sheriff: Knoxville woman tried to sneak fentanyl into prison
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County authorities arrested a woman on Sunday after they say she visited Northeast Correction Complex with large amounts of fentanyl in her possession. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said that officers responded to the complex on Sunday after Heather Camera, 45, of Knoxville allegedly brought […]
