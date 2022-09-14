Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Westfield patrol officers’ union says renegotiation talks are at an impasse
WESTFIELD — John Blascak, president of the Westfield Patrol Officers Coalition for the past 16 years, said that recent negotiations to reach a contract settlement with the city through the Joint Labor-Mediation Committee have failed. The union had originally come to an agreement in December under the previous mayoral...
wamc.org
North Adams city council signs off on new plan for paid downtown event parking, new assistant city clerk, assistant IT director
The North Adams, Massachusetts city council has approved a new plan for paid downtown event parking, as well as two new city hall hires. Mayor Jennifer Macksey’s proposal to charge city visitors for event parking was embraced by the city council when she introduced it over the summer. City...
“Project Rescue” initiative set up on Temple Street in Springfield
Local leaders came together in Springfield on Friday to continue the struggle against addiction, homelessness and mental health issues in the city.
Puerto Rican flag raising in Springfield honors Jafet Robles
The first-ever Jafet Robles Advocacy Award was awarded Friday at the 5th annual Jafet Robles Memorial Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony. People Friday night celebrating Robles and the outstanding impact he's had in the community.
wamc.org
Call for municipal composting program prompts assessment of Pittsfield’s trash system moving forward
Two Pittsfield, Massachusetts city councilors are calling for a study on a municipal composting program. Ward 5 councilor Patrick Kavey submitted the petition with Ward 6 councilor Dina Lampiasi at Tuesday night’s meeting. “The reason that we did this is just because solid waste costs continue to go up,"...
Massachusetts ID and registration workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico held in Springfield
State Representative Carlos González will be hosting a Massachusetts ID and license workshop for Springfield residents born in Puerto Rico.
westernmassnews.com
Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary opens in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One of only three Black female-owned marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts is now open in Springfield. Out of the almost 7,500 marijuana retailers in the United States, only two percent are Black-owned and that number gets even slimmer if you boil it down to Black women. 6...
The Homeless Issue In Pittsfield Is Coming Up, But Does Anyone Want To Address It?
With an issue in the Berkshires of having rentals that are sky high, even for someone who works a full-time job, I really don't see the homeless situation getting any better unless something changes. I see the issue with homeless people, even families having a hard time this fall and...
Westfield Conservation Commission approves upgrade to E. Main St. car wash
WESTFIELD — The Conservation Commission issued several permits in rapid fashion, including an upgrade to an East Main Street car wash, before spending more time after months of deliberation voting to allow a homeowner on Granville Road to dredge a stream in his backyard that has been flooding his driveway.
I-Team: Former Westfield principal resigns from new post in the Berkshires as decade-old allegation emerges
The 22News I-Team has discovered the former principal of a Westfield school was investigated nearly 15 years ago for alleged inappropriate behavior with a student in Adams.
Springfield leaders celebrated at the 31st Ubora and Ahadi awards
SPRINGFIELD — The 31st Ubora and Ahadi award ceremony will be held on Sept. 17, from 6-8 p.m. at the Wood Museum of Springfield History. For exemplary leadership and outstanding scholarship in Springfield, Carol Moore Cutting, Dr. Gerald B. Cutting and Kayla Staley are the 2022 award recipients. “I...
No parking allowed on these streets during The Big E Fair in West Springfield
The West Springfield police will ticket and or tow any vehicle parked on the streets surrounding The Big E Fair.
capeandislands.org
After losing Democratic primary, western Massachusetts sheriff candidate launches write-in campaign
A contender for Hampshire County sheriff, who lost in the Democratic Primary last week, said she's staying in the race as a write-in candidate. Yvonne Gittelson trailed incumbent Sheriff Patrick Cahillane by more than 20 points. She received under 27% of the vote to his 48%. She used to work...
Stavros Center hosts hiring event in Springfield
The Stavros Center for Independent living hosted a hiring event Thursday.
wamc.org
The Big E returns this week for a 17-day run
With old favorites, new attractions, and plenty of food choices, the largest agricultural fair on the eastern seaboard will open its gates to the public this Friday in western Massachusetts. The Big E will operate daily from September 16th – October 2. There is a new circus tent on...
Consumers to producers, employees to employers: Latino Economic Development Corp. opens Springfield headquarters
SPRINGFIELD — Partners for Community and the Latino Economic Development Corp. opened the corporation’s new Western Massachusetts headquarters yesterday. “We are Main Street USA,” said Andrew L. Melendez, executive director of the Latino Economic Development Corp. He added that there are 30,000 Latino-owned businesses in Massachusetts. “And...
Springfield Puerto Rican parade held this weekend
The Puerto Rican parade in Springfield will take place this Sunday, September 18th at 11 a.m. on Main Street and all involved are so glad to be back in person once again.
businesswest.com
Law Firm Will Write the Next Chapter in History of the Alexander House
Amy Royal first started taking notice of the Alexander House in Springfield when she was a high-school student at nearby MacDuffie, and soon became taken in by its beauty, 200 years of history, and place in the city. Later, she started viewing the property in a different light — as a potential home for her growing law firm. Earlier this year, that dream came true.
westernmassnews.com
Residents react to new words added to Merriam-Webster Dictionary
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield-based Merriam-Webster is out with its new list of words to be added to the dictionary this month. Supply chain, laggy, dawn chorus, and surface wave are just four of the 370 new words added to the dictionary for September 2022. Bonnie McKee is a therapist...
Thousands attend Amherst BID block party
The Amherst BID Block Party is back! The Amherst Business Improvement District celebrated the return of their block party with over 5,000 guest.
