Springfield, MA

Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
westernmassnews.com

Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One of only three Black female-owned marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts is now open in Springfield. Out of the almost 7,500 marijuana retailers in the United States, only two percent are Black-owned and that number gets even slimmer if you boil it down to Black women. 6...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Domenic Sarno
wamc.org

The Big E returns this week for a 17-day run

With old favorites, new attractions, and plenty of food choices, the largest agricultural fair on the eastern seaboard will open its gates to the public this Friday in western Massachusetts. The Big E will operate daily from September 16th – October 2. There is a new circus tent on...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Consumers to producers, employees to employers: Latino Economic Development Corp. opens Springfield headquarters

SPRINGFIELD — Partners for Community and the Latino Economic Development Corp. opened the corporation’s new Western Massachusetts headquarters yesterday. “We are Main Street USA,” said Andrew L. Melendez, executive director of the Latino Economic Development Corp. He added that there are 30,000 Latino-owned businesses in Massachusetts. “And...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Law Firm Will Write the Next Chapter in History of the Alexander House

Amy Royal first started taking notice of the Alexander House in Springfield when she was a high-school student at nearby MacDuffie, and soon became taken in by its beauty, 200 years of history, and place in the city. Later, she started viewing the property in a different light — as a potential home for her growing law firm. Earlier this year, that dream came true.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Residents react to new words added to Merriam-Webster Dictionary

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield-based Merriam-Webster is out with its new list of words to be added to the dictionary this month. Supply chain, laggy, dawn chorus, and surface wave are just four of the 370 new words added to the dictionary for September 2022. Bonnie McKee is a therapist...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

