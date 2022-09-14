ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Migrants left on Martha's Vineyard arrive at Joint Base Cape Cod shelter

BARNSTABLE - About 50 migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday have been moved to a shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod.Gov. Charlie Baker said moving to the temporary shelter on Cape Cod was voluntary for the migrants from Venezuela, who were flown to the island by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The state offered the migrants transportation to the base and "humanitarian supports."Police escorted buses of migrants from St. Andrews church in Edgartown where they had spent the past two nights to the ferry port on the island Friday morning. They arrived to the base by bus just after...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Daily Mail

Martha's Vineyard ships 50 illegal migrants to Cape Cod military base by ferry, as National Guard are called in over 'humanitarian emergency', after Gov. DeSantis' sent them to billionaire haven

Illegal immigrants who were flown in unannounced to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday are now being moved to a military base in Cape Cod. The 50 migrants have been put on buses by Gov. Charlie Baker to travel the 32 miles to Joint Base in Cape Cod (JBCC) just 48 hours after they landed in the billionaire’s enclave.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Community Policy