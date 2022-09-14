ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

LJWORLD

Weekend events include butterfly-tagging, fiber arts, kittens, theater and much more

Monarch butterflies, kittens, fiber arts, old tractors, nontraditional theater, seed-harvesting and much more are on tap for the Lawrence area this weekend. • The 65th annual McLouth Threshing Bee kicks off at 911 S. Home St., McLouth, and runs through Sunday. Come and see a working museum of agriculture from decades past. Threshing will be conducted daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Breakfast will be available for purchase at 7:30 a.m. both days. Other highlights include a Parade of Power at noon Saturday, an antique tractor pull, miniature train rides and much more. Admission is free; see www.mclouththreshingbee.com for a full schedule.
LAWRENCE, KS
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Really needing more rain (FRI-9/16)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re now more than halfway through the month and we’re running about a degree above average and more than 1.5 inches below average for moisture. One thing for sure over the coming week or so, we’re going to be getting warmer and warmer as near-record heat is coming (perhaps even record heat) early next week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Why HOA rules inspire such bitter fights around KC

A bitter fight over stormwater management and a duck pond shows what can go wrong with HOA covenants, which an expert calls “some of the strongest documents in our legal system.”. Read headlines in Kansas City for a while and you’re bound to see nasty fights involving Homeowners Associations....
KANSAS CITY, MO
hppr.org

A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor

Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
EDGERTON, KS
WIBW

Kansas Game Wardens remind hunters to clean up spent shotgun shells

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens have reminded hunters to take their spent shotgun shells with them after they finish hunting on public lands. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say on Wednesday, Sept. 14, that they would like to remind responsible hunters that, when hunting on Kansas Public Lands, spent shotgun shells are considered waste materials. These should be collected and carried out before leaving.
TOPEKA, KS
theshelbyreport.com

Tippin’s Pies Prepared To Take It To Next Level With Rebranding

Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas, recently talked with The Shelby Report to unveil the company’s rebranding and to discuss the company’s history and evolution. Tippin’s started off as a group of restaurants, known widely for its pies. “In fact, at...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Harvesters food distribution set for Saturday at downtown Topeka church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be available Saturday morning at a downtown Topeka church. A Harvesters food distribution will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd. Food will be available at 9:00 a.m. as long as the supply...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Conviction reached in Kansas cold case murder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted in relation to an unsolved murder case from 2019. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Claude Rafeal Kearse was convicted for the killing of Darius Emmanuel Calvert. Following a five-day trial, a Shawnee County jury declared that Kearse was guilty on the charge of murder […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
republic-online.com

Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell

LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
LINN COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Wild Horse, new 400 single-family subdivision in south OP, wins commission approval

A new, sprawling single-family subdivision planned by Overland Park-based Drake Development LLC may soon be on its way to the southern portion Overland Park. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved a preliminary plat for 418 homes for a new single-family subdivision, called Wild Horse, on the southeast corner of 175th Street and Switzer Road.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kcur.org

Since 1872, Elmwood Cemetery has been the final resting place for the famous and the unknown

More than 33,000 individuals have been laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. Among the city's early business and political leaders who are buried there is William Davis, Kansas City's first Black police officer. Davis is not interred in a separate section for Black community members because Elmwood was never segregated, which made it unusual for its time.
KANSAS CITY, MO

