LJWORLD
Weekend events include butterfly-tagging, fiber arts, kittens, theater and much more
Monarch butterflies, kittens, fiber arts, old tractors, nontraditional theater, seed-harvesting and much more are on tap for the Lawrence area this weekend. • The 65th annual McLouth Threshing Bee kicks off at 911 S. Home St., McLouth, and runs through Sunday. Come and see a working museum of agriculture from decades past. Threshing will be conducted daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Breakfast will be available for purchase at 7:30 a.m. both days. Other highlights include a Parade of Power at noon Saturday, an antique tractor pull, miniature train rides and much more. Admission is free; see www.mclouththreshingbee.com for a full schedule.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Really needing more rain (FRI-9/16)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re now more than halfway through the month and we’re running about a degree above average and more than 1.5 inches below average for moisture. One thing for sure over the coming week or so, we’re going to be getting warmer and warmer as near-record heat is coming (perhaps even record heat) early next week.
kansascitymag.com
Why HOA rules inspire such bitter fights around KC
A bitter fight over stormwater management and a duck pond shows what can go wrong with HOA covenants, which an expert calls “some of the strongest documents in our legal system.”. Read headlines in Kansas City for a while and you’re bound to see nasty fights involving Homeowners Associations....
hppr.org
A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
WIBW
Kansas Game Wardens remind hunters to clean up spent shotgun shells
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens have reminded hunters to take their spent shotgun shells with them after they finish hunting on public lands. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say on Wednesday, Sept. 14, that they would like to remind responsible hunters that, when hunting on Kansas Public Lands, spent shotgun shells are considered waste materials. These should be collected and carried out before leaving.
theshelbyreport.com
Tippin’s Pies Prepared To Take It To Next Level With Rebranding
Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas, recently talked with The Shelby Report to unveil the company’s rebranding and to discuss the company’s history and evolution. Tippin’s started off as a group of restaurants, known widely for its pies. “In fact, at...
Parents, law enforcement react after swatting incidents at KC-area schools
Parents at two Kansas City area high schools got an email no mom or dad wants to receive: warnings of a possible active shooter threat.
WIBW
Harvesters food distribution set for Saturday at downtown Topeka church
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be available Saturday morning at a downtown Topeka church. A Harvesters food distribution will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd. Food will be available at 9:00 a.m. as long as the supply...
lawrencekstimes.com
‘Tired of seeing friends and community members thrown into crisis,’ Bert Nash clients voice their concerns
Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center has scheduled two listening sessions for late September, but some clients are sounding off now. They say unfilled medications, a lack of available appointments, and unresponsiveness are keeping them from staying on track with their mental health care. On a hot morning in late...
LJWORLD
Joint KU, Wichita State medical complex slated for downtown Wichita wins initial approval
A more than $300 million plan by Wichita State and the University of Kansas to create a new medical school complex in downtown Wichita has won its first round of approval from the Kansas Board of Regents. Regents on Thursday unanimously approved a program statement for a new $302 million...
Former Great Bend woman dies in KC crash
Kansas City police say 24-year-old Abigail Stiner was killed after being struck by a dump truck at Zona Rosa this week.
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Kansas, Missouri high schools
The FBI is investigating after North Kansas City high school, Turner High School, and other schools received swatting calls Thursday.
Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
Conviction reached in Kansas cold case murder
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted in relation to an unsolved murder case from 2019. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Claude Rafeal Kearse was convicted for the killing of Darius Emmanuel Calvert. Following a five-day trial, a Shawnee County jury declared that Kearse was guilty on the charge of murder […]
republic-online.com
Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell
LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
bluevalleypost.com
Wild Horse, new 400 single-family subdivision in south OP, wins commission approval
A new, sprawling single-family subdivision planned by Overland Park-based Drake Development LLC may soon be on its way to the southern portion Overland Park. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved a preliminary plat for 418 homes for a new single-family subdivision, called Wild Horse, on the southeast corner of 175th Street and Switzer Road.
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Kansas this week
Are you a fan of Wahlburgers? If so, you'll be happy to hear that the burger chain has just opened a new location in Kansas. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Wahlburgers opened its newest location in Topeka, Kansas.
LJWORLD
Kansas Regents taking steps to ensure KU, other schools can’t change athletic conferences without prior approval
If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it is appearing likely that it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents are in the process of creating a new policy that would require...
LJWORLD
Health department announces clinics offering new COVID boosters for anyone 12 and older
Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health has announced more than a dozen clinics throughout the next month where the latest version of the coronavirus booster, which is more effective against omicron subvariants, will be available for anyone 12 and older. The health department had recommended earlier this month that people with an...
kcur.org
Since 1872, Elmwood Cemetery has been the final resting place for the famous and the unknown
More than 33,000 individuals have been laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. Among the city's early business and political leaders who are buried there is William Davis, Kansas City's first Black police officer. Davis is not interred in a separate section for Black community members because Elmwood was never segregated, which made it unusual for its time.
