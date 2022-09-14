ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rifle, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield County to install paid EV charging stations at Rifle admin building

Garfield County will now charge money for the convenience of charging electric vehicles at the county’s Rifle administration building. The county recently secured an $18,000 grant from the Colorado Energy Office to replace the four existing electric-vehicle (EV) charging stations at the county building, located on West 14th Street in Rifle.
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle discusses making electronic vehicle capabilities a requirement for new homes

Electronic-vehicle charging wiring and capabilities could be a requirement for new residential construction in Rifle. As to what kind of housing this newly-proposed requirement applies to is still up for debate following discussion at a Sept. 7 Rifle City Council meeting. Council members’ thoughts revolved mainly around requiring EV capabilities for single-family dwellings with garages.
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Officials preparing for prescribed burn at Rifle Garfield County Airport

Crews are gathering nearby vegetation like greasewood, sagebrush and small juniper trees into 10-by-60-foot piles for a prescribed burn test soon at Rifle Garfield County Airport, a fire official said Tuesday. The prescribed burn is being coordinated with Garfield County, the airport, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Rifle, CO
Government
City
Rifle, CO
Local
Colorado Government
UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon

UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon

UPDATE 8:50 P.M. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14: Interstate 70 is now open through Glenwood Canyon in both directions. Interstate 70 is closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon for a flash flood warning. I-70 is closed from mile marker 116 at Glenwood Springs to mile marker 133 at Dotsero. The National...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
westernslopenow.com

Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Final State of the Grand Valley meeting slated for next Wednesday

The third and final State of the Grand Valley meeting is slated for next week. The event, which addresses economic development, child care and housing concerns shared between Parachute and Battlement Mesa, takes place at the Grand Valley Recreation Center — 0398 Arroyo Drive, Battlement Mesa — from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.
BATTLEMENT MESA, CO
KJCT8

UPDATE: One dead in Patterson Road accident, two injured

UPDATE: 4:00 p.m. Sept. 15 | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department has confirmed that one person has died following a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on Patterson Road Thursday morning. Authorities report that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. Eyewitnesses reported...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

First snowfall for Colorado high country whets winter appetite

Coloradans woke up to white stuff across the high country on Thursday morning as a low-pressure system followed moisture from Tropical Storm Kay. It was the first snowfall of the season. “It’s always exciting to see snow on the high peaks. It gets people psyched up for ski season,” Aspen...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Wednesday’s heavy rain broke records over a decade old

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Heavy rains across the Grand Valley yesterday afternoon and evening broke records after a string of exceptionally dry years. Meteorologist Stephen Bowers says that rain last night broke the previous record set over a decade ago, in 2011. More than half an inch of rain...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Obituary: Daniel Richard Mierkey

Obituary: Daniel Richard Mierkey

Dan passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022, after a day surrounded by the love of his children and grandchildren and of course Annette, his partner for the past 28 years. He left us all too early and much too quickly, as he lost the battle with an infection his body did not have the strength to fight.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KJCT8

Alert issued for missing endangered adult

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Edward James Quirova, also known as “Jimmy,” was last seen at 3:35 p.m. Friday. Description. Hair color: Grey and black. Eye color: Brown. Attire: Grey sweatpants, a grey...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Preps roundup (updated): Rifle softball rebounds for win after a pair of losses

The Lady Bears softball team of Rifle High School notched one in the win column Thursday, 13-1 at Cedaredge, to move to 8-2 on the season. The win came on the heels of a pair of tough losses for the Bears, 11-1 to 4A league foe Palisade on Tuesday, and 8-0 to Conifer during a tournament on Sept. 9. The Bears also won 15-9 over Liberty in that same tournament.
RIFLE, CO
Mother Jones

Tina Peters Can’t Keep Her Mouth Shut

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Tina Peters—the Republican Colorado county election official who tried to prove that the 2020 election was stolen by allegedly orchestrating a plan to copy election software from voting machines—is in big trouble.
MESA COUNTY, CO

