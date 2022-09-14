Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rubber hits the road: Following traffic safety study, Glenwood Springs looks to CDOT and finding funding
With data gathering done, Glenwood Springs now awaits to hear back on a grant — and looks to work with the Colorado Department of Transportation on infrastructure to help make Grand Avenue safer. Glenwood Springs staff recently completed traffic safety research and submitted for the grant to the Safe...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County to install paid EV charging stations at Rifle admin building
Garfield County will now charge money for the convenience of charging electric vehicles at the county’s Rifle administration building. The county recently secured an $18,000 grant from the Colorado Energy Office to replace the four existing electric-vehicle (EV) charging stations at the county building, located on West 14th Street in Rifle.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle discusses making electronic vehicle capabilities a requirement for new homes
Electronic-vehicle charging wiring and capabilities could be a requirement for new residential construction in Rifle. As to what kind of housing this newly-proposed requirement applies to is still up for debate following discussion at a Sept. 7 Rifle City Council meeting. Council members’ thoughts revolved mainly around requiring EV capabilities for single-family dwellings with garages.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Officials preparing for prescribed burn at Rifle Garfield County Airport
Crews are gathering nearby vegetation like greasewood, sagebrush and small juniper trees into 10-by-60-foot piles for a prescribed burn test soon at Rifle Garfield County Airport, a fire official said Tuesday. The prescribed burn is being coordinated with Garfield County, the airport, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control...
What Happens to People Living on Public Lands?
The public lands clean-up in Grand Junction is underway, but that doesn't just mean trash will be picked up—hundreds of people will be displaced.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon
UPDATE 8:50 P.M. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14: Interstate 70 is now open through Glenwood Canyon in both directions. Interstate 70 is closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon for a flash flood warning. I-70 is closed from mile marker 116 at Glenwood Springs to mile marker 133 at Dotsero. The National...
westernslopenow.com
Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Final State of the Grand Valley meeting slated for next Wednesday
The third and final State of the Grand Valley meeting is slated for next week. The event, which addresses economic development, child care and housing concerns shared between Parachute and Battlement Mesa, takes place at the Grand Valley Recreation Center — 0398 Arroyo Drive, Battlement Mesa — from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.
Collision Resulting in One Fatality
According to the Grand Junction Police Department's report to KREX, a motorcyclist and an SUV were involved in a collision near the intersection of Patterson Road and Placer Street.
Shelter-in-Place Ordered at Grand Junction High School
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, before 11:30 a.m. today, officers issued a shelter-in-place order at the Grand Junction High School.
KJCT8
UPDATE: One dead in Patterson Road accident, two injured
UPDATE: 4:00 p.m. Sept. 15 | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department has confirmed that one person has died following a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on Patterson Road Thursday morning. Authorities report that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. Eyewitnesses reported...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
First snowfall for Colorado high country whets winter appetite
Coloradans woke up to white stuff across the high country on Thursday morning as a low-pressure system followed moisture from Tropical Storm Kay. It was the first snowfall of the season. “It’s always exciting to see snow on the high peaks. It gets people psyched up for ski season,” Aspen...
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
KJCT8
Wednesday’s heavy rain broke records over a decade old
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Heavy rains across the Grand Valley yesterday afternoon and evening broke records after a string of exceptionally dry years. Meteorologist Stephen Bowers says that rain last night broke the previous record set over a decade ago, in 2011. More than half an inch of rain...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Daniel Richard Mierkey
Dan passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022, after a day surrounded by the love of his children and grandchildren and of course Annette, his partner for the past 28 years. He left us all too early and much too quickly, as he lost the battle with an infection his body did not have the strength to fight.
KJCT8
Alert issued for missing endangered adult
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Edward James Quirova, also known as “Jimmy,” was last seen at 3:35 p.m. Friday. Description. Hair color: Grey and black. Eye color: Brown. Attire: Grey sweatpants, a grey...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
FBI Seizes Mike Lindell’s Phone During Investigation of Colorado Clerk & Other Election Conspiracists
Returning from a successful morning hunt at his favorite duck pond, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and a friend pulled into a southern Minnesota Hardee’s drive-thru for a bite on the way home. While awaiting their order, three cars surrounded Lindell’s vehicle from all sides. Lindell says he told...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Preps roundup (updated): Rifle softball rebounds for win after a pair of losses
The Lady Bears softball team of Rifle High School notched one in the win column Thursday, 13-1 at Cedaredge, to move to 8-2 on the season. The win came on the heels of a pair of tough losses for the Bears, 11-1 to 4A league foe Palisade on Tuesday, and 8-0 to Conifer during a tournament on Sept. 9. The Bears also won 15-9 over Liberty in that same tournament.
Tina Peters Can’t Keep Her Mouth Shut
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Tina Peters—the Republican Colorado county election official who tried to prove that the 2020 election was stolen by allegedly orchestrating a plan to copy election software from voting machines—is in big trouble.
