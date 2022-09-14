Read full article on original website
‘It’s Over!‘: LeSean McCoy Rips Patriots Coach Bill Belichick
The Patriots debate on who was more important to New England's dynasty is picking up steam and favoring Tom Brady over Bill Belichick.
NBC Sports
Ex-NFL player rips Patriots coach Bill Belichick in passionate rant
The New England Patriots opened the 2022 NFL season with a lackluster performance in a 20-7 loss to the rival Dolphins in Miami, and the schedule doesn't get any easier for them Sunday with a Week 2 matchup versus a quality Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road. The Patriots defense...
Popculture
Longtime NFL QB Says Tom Brady Has 'Zero Respect' for Him
A longtime NFL quarterback is not a fan of Tom Brady. Ryan Fitzpatrick recently appeared on the podcast Pardon My Take and talked about how Brady was referring to him when the seven-time Super Bowl champion called an unnamed quarterback a mother f— in June 2021 when talking about his free agency experience in 2020. At the time, Brady was looking for a new team to play for after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Before he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020, Brady was angry that another team passed on him to stick with their current quarterback.
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Former Patriots Offensive Lineman Has Died At 70
On Friday, the New England Patriots confirmed the passing of former offensive lineman Shelby Jordan. He was 70 years old. "The thoughts of the entire Patriots Family are with Shelby's family and friends during this difficult time," the team said in an official statement. Jordan, a former seventh-round pick from...
Miami Herald
How to watch Miami-Texas A&M: Game time, TV, betting line, injuries and what else to know
The Miami Hurricanes take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday in one of the highest-profile games of the college football weekend.
thecomeback.com
Former Pro Bowl running back blasts Bill Belichick
The New England Patriots have been one of the most accomplished franchises in all of sports in recent memory, winning six Super Bowl championships since 2002. Much of that was thanks to the pairing of longtime head coach Bill Belichick and former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Ever since the two...
Yardbarker
Bill Belichick: Steelers WR Chase Claypool 'like covering a guy like Gronkowski'
Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is a tantalizing talent, but is he comparable to former Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski? That seems like a huge stretch, but New England coach Bill Belichick compared him to Gronk, who retired in the offseason. “He’s kinda always open, it’s like covering a...
FOX Sports
NFL and college football odds: Bet on the Patriots, Saints, Texas A&M
It’s hard to believe we’re already halfway through September. Our best bets (6-1 YTD) are off to a strong start, and I’m rolling with five plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
Yardbarker
Analyst: No Super Bowl for 2022 Patriots because 'times have changed'
The "overreaction Monday" portion of the NFL calendar continues to spill into the remainder of the midweek. Days after the New England Patriots fell to the Miami Dolphins 20-7 in last Sunday's regular-season opener, former running back and two-time Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy declared during a televised segment that "it's over" for legendary New England head coach Bill Belichick. For a piece published Friday, NFL Media's Marc Ross added his name to the growing list of individuals who believe there's little chance Belichick will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy this coming February.
