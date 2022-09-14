ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson mayor holds community meeting on water crisis

By Leah Williams
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skwDS_0hvEBAFe00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba held a community meeting Tuesday night to talk about his plans to fix issues at the O.B. Curtis Treatment Facility.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Lumumba opened the floor for questions after he and the city’s chief financial officer discussed the water crisis , and the funds needed to end it.

EPA launches inquiry of Jackson water system

“We moved to Jackson in 1988. I was about five years old. I remember in 1989, a big freeze that came over debilitated our water system. I remember being without water for some time. Some of you, I’ve heard talk further back than that,” said Lumumba.

The mayor said nearly all of the previous mayors within the last 30 years have been asking for money to fix this issue. During the meeting, the mayor outlined some of his plan to address the water infrastructure issues, including exploring the possibility of building a new water plant.

The mayor emphasized that he is against a state takeover and against privatization of the city’s water system.

“You don’t want your people reaching for a solution that takes them from one state of misery to the next. Our goal is to not only have a reliable water treatment distribution system, but to have a sustainable and an equitable one as well,” said Lumumba.

One of the biggest issues at O.B. Curtis is the lack of staffing. The mayor said local students should be more informed about working at O.B. Curtis. In order to immediately address that issue, there have been ongoing negotiations for third party operations and maintenance.

Deuce teams up with Rouses to provide relief toward Jackson Water Crisis

Overall, leaders said it will take money that the city simply does not have to fix all of the water infrastructure issues. Lumumba said the city has applied for grants through the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the federal government.

The mayor also thanked Governor Tate Reeves for submitting the city’s request to ask the U.S. Small Business Administration for assistance to local businesses that have been impacted by the water crisis. He said the city also send a letter to him about possibly getting relief for residents.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Jackson City Council wants chance to fix issues at water plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With Jackson’s citywide boil water notice lifted, city leaders met for a special council meeting to make sure proper measures are being put in place to fix the ongoing needs of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Staff in the Public Works Department have come under scrutiny from city officials. They […]
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

‘The Last Will Be First’: National Infrastructure Bank’s Plan for Jackson’s Failed Water System

Something absolutely can be done to permanently fix the devastating water problem in Jackson, Miss. Like many poor communities across the nation, Jackson’s water system has suffered from decades of neglect and low maintenance. Roughly 150,000 residents were under a boil-water notice for more than a month before heavy rainfall and river flooding overwhelmed the pumping system on Aug. 29, 2022. Now, on an urgent basis, the system needs $1 billion to fully repair the water-treatment plant and another $1 billion to bring the rest of the water-distribution system up to a state of good repair.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

SBA approves request for assistance in Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The U.S. Small Business Administration approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for assistance for businesses that have been affected by the Jackson water crisis. Many businesses within Hinds County, including the City of Jackson, have experienced economic losses due to total or near total loss of water pressure following the Pearl River […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Jackson Public Works deputy director resigns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Works Deputy Director Marlin King resigned from the City of Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. His resignation comes two weeks after he was reassigned from his former Public Works Director position. King said his decision isn’t because of a disagreement with Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba or other council members. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County homes can receive utility relief after water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis.   Households need to have previously been determined eligible and received payment for LIHEAP benefits from […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Hinds County households to receive utility relief following water crisis

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Human Services announced Friday that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis. According to MSDH, households must have previously been determined eligible and received payment...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
WLBT

Clinton teacher named MSCEC Teacher of the Year

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton teacher was named the Mississippi’s Council for Exceptional Children Teacher of the Year on September 15. Carol Anne Franklin was recognized during the council’s annual conference at The Refuge Conference Center in Flowood. Franklin teaches at Veteran Clinton Junior High School. Clinton...
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor proposes referendum on garbage service

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba spoke out about the city’s garbage collection dispute. The mayor and city council have been at odds over the garbage collection contract for months, with no clear resolution in sight. On Monday, the mayor said he wants to let the people decide who will pick up […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Privatization#Water Systems#Infrastructure
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors wary after boil water notice lifted

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors can safely use their tap water without boiling it first for the first time since July. The City of Jackson had been under the most recent boil water notice for nearly seven weeks. “We’ve got some big infrastructure problems in the city. It’s a fire need for the City […]
JACKSON, MS
Starkville Daily News

NAACP sends over 30,000 lbs of water to Jackson

Two weeks ago, when the Oktibbeha County Branch of NAACP’s Jackson Water Crisis committee started putting together their water drive, they never could have imagined the response the community would have to their call. This past Thursday, in partnership with Mt. Peiler Missionary Baptist Church, the Starkville Police Department, and what seemed like the entire county, the Oktibbeha County branch of NAACP finished loading up their eighteen-wheeler to take water to Jackson to help with the water crisis happening in the state capital.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
WJTV 12

Families meet with lawyer on Jackson lead lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lawsuit was filed against the City of Jackson and former state leaders nearly a year ago, accusing them of knowing about lead in the water. On Wednesday, September 14, attorneys representing nearly 2,000 children who are part of the lawsuit made a visit to the capital city to meet with […]
JACKSON, MS
deltanews.tv

EPA to investigate Jackson Water Crisis

JACKSON - The EPA is investigating the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. It's the latest in a series of developments that began with flooding along the pearl river and then the failure of the city's water system. It comes as the Mississippi capitol city remains under a boil water order.
JACKSON, MS
bloomberglaw.com

Jackson’s Long-Term Water Woes Seen as Best Solved in Court (1)

Suits filed on behalf of children affected by lead-tainted water. A lawyer who represented thousands of children in the Flint, Mich., water crisis says suits he filed against the city of Jackson, Miss., would help to resolve decades of neglect that contributed to Jackson’s loss of drinking water. “Sometimes...
JACKSON, MS
thefamuanonline.com

Fraternity collects water for Jackson residents

The residents of Jackson, Miss., have been on the hearts and minds of the public as they struggle with an ongoing water crisis. A few weeks ago, videos of Jackson’s poor water conditions went viral, sparking massive outrage online. Multiple organizations sprang into action to assist the people in Jackson. FAMU’s Upsilon Psi chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity is one of those organizations trying to make a difference.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy