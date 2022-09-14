Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Job fair attracts more than 200
The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce held a job fair at Mayberry May on Sept. 9. Several dozen area businesses and organizations set up at the fair, hoping to attract prospective job applications for openings they have now, or to make contact with job seekers for openings which may occur later.
Mount Airy News
Local farm to host Oktoberfest
Miss Angel’s Farm near Mount Airy will host its fourth-annual Oktoberfest on the Orchard Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m., designed to bring a taste of the Old Country to Surry County. Plans call for the event to include Gypsy Laurel performing live music and a DJ playing German...
Mount Airy News
Moratorium on dollar store growth sought
Residents of the area have said Teramore Development is interested in the property located at 3332 Westfield Road as a potential new location for a Dollar General location. Having previously battled back against a Dollar General location in the Sheltontown community, many of the same residents are poised for another fight.
Mount Airy News
Walk planned to ‘save Main Street’
A group of local citizens is taking steps to express their dissatisfaction with a new master plan for downtown Mount Airy — literally — with an upcoming walk they hope will demonstrate a strong show of opposition. “It’s actually going to be a friendly walk,” said Gail Hiatt,...
Mount Airy News
Brinkley has no interest in council return
In July 2010, Shirley Brinkley spoke at a public forum before the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, complaining about the effects of annexation in her neighborhood — which would be a springboard for her election as a commissioner. And though she has been displaying the same pattern recently in...
Mount Airy News
Visiting every town in North Carolina?
Mount Airy, Pilot part of Mitchell’s Mayors project. Mitchell Whitley, right, and Pilot Mountain Mayor Even Cockerham pose for a photo during Whitley’s visit to the town last month. (Photo courtesy Mitchell Whitley) Mitchell Whitley — a Greensboro native and Raleigh resident — visited Mount Airy earlier this...
Mount Airy News
State OKs 2 Surry early voting sites
RALEIGH — Two early voting sites have been approved for Surry County ahead of the November general election, through a unanimous decision by officials in Raleigh. The N.C. State Board of Elections voted 5-0 Tuesday in favor of a plan to offer one-stop, early absentee in-person balloting in both Mount Airy and Dobson, thus rejecting a counter-proposal for the Dobson location only.
Mount Airy News
American Legion time capsule at Veterans Park
A Veterans Appreciation and Time Capsule ceremony was held on Saturday with members of the local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars adding memorabilia into the time capsule at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy. Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy was the scene of a Veterans Appreciation event...
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy wins NW1A Golf Match
Mount Airy’s Mercer Meadows chips onto the sixth green. Addie Phipps putts on the second green at Cross Creek Country Club. The Mount Airy golf team gathers for a group photo following Monday’s match. Pictured, from left: Anna Peterson, Sidney Kate Venable, Mercer Meadows, Kalyssa Sakowski and Addie Phipps.
Mount Airy News
Police reports
• A Tuesday incident at the Sheetz store on Rockford Street resulted in a Mount Airy woman being charged with misdemeanor child abuse and driving while impaired, according to city police reports. After a brief investigation by officers who encountered Mary Catherine Smith, 39, of 113 Tryon Lane, at Sheetz,...
Mount Airy News
No. 1 Granite Bears shut out Eagles
Granite Bear goalkeeper Edwin Ramirez punts after picking off a Golden Eagle through ball. Surry Central’s Tino Martinez (13) switches the field during the first half against Mount Airy. Cory Smith | The News. Elkin Lopez (7) crosses into the Golden Eagle 18-yard box. Cory Smith | The News.
Mount Airy News
Hounds run away with win over Cardinals 6-2
East Surry’s Juan Caro (11) advances into the midfield. North Surry’s Oliver Fajardo (35) and East Surry’s Logan Fagg (15) battle for possession. Cardinal forward Kade Talton (7) redirects a throw-in toward the Greyhound goal. Cory Smith | The News. Emiliano Calderon pushes North Surry into East...
