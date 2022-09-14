ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Teen girl found dead at Bernstein High School from apparent drug overdose, police say

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cRMFt_0hvEAw8x00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – A 15-year-old girl is dead and three others were hospitalized following an apparent drug overdose Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood around 9 p.m. for an overdose investigation.

According to the department, a parent found his 15-year-old stepdaughter inside the girl’s bathroom. Despite life-saving attempts from the parent and the Los Angeles Fire Department, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another teenage girl was found in the women’s restroom as well. She was taken to the hospital where police said she is in stable condition.

“Investigators believe that the victims purchased, what they believed was Percocet pills from Lexington Park,” the department said .

Officers then learned the fire department had two additional calls of overdoses in the area of Lexington Park. Those two victims, one of them a 17-year-old boy, bought the drugs at the same park as the two teen girls, according to Fox 11.

Los Angeles Unified School District said grief counselors will be on-site and available to students and employees.

“We are working with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the lead agency on this ongoing investigation,” school officials said.

Update on Helen Bernstein High School Incident

Posted by Los Angeles Unified School District on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
2urbangirls.com

Mother disputes details surrounding son’s death while in custody

LOS ANGELES – The mother of an inmate who died in 2021 while in custody is suing Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, alleging the 27-year-old man succumbed to a beating rather than drugs as asserted by deputies. The County Medical Examiner’s office attributes the death to fentanyl...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Arrest made in deadly Metro station robbery

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the death of a young father who was killed at a Metro train station in March. Last week, the family of Oscar Ayala pleaded with the public to come forward with information since investigators had exhausted all leads. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
signalscv.com

Autopsy report of baby offers new details

The autopsy report of 2-month-old Jelani Taylor, whose cause of death was ruled a homicide, has provided more details surrounding her death in September of last year. According to the report, Taylor died of blunt head and neck trauma and had brain swelling, bleeding of the brain, bleeding in the back of the eyes, and fresh bleeding around the nerves of her spinal cord at the time of her death.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Police#Drug Overdose#Bernstein High School#Fox 11
KTLA

Gunman sought after teen shot in Rancho Cucamonga

Police are asking for the public’s help after someone opened fire on two teenagers in Rancho Cucamonga Wednesday night, wounding one of them. The shooting was reported around 9:17 p.m. at the 7100 block of Agate Street, according to Rancho Cucamonga Police. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered one teenager had been shot […]
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS LA

Mother of inmate who died at men's central jail sues LA County Sheriff's Department

The mother of an inmate who died in 2021 while in custody is suing Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, alleging the 27-year-old man succumbed to a beating rather than drugs as asserted by deputies.Terry Lovett's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges negligence and civil rights violations. The mother of the late Jalani Lovett seeks unspecified damages.An LASD representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the suit brought Wednesday.Jalani Lovett died last Sept. 22, allegedly from fentanyl and heroin toxicity, according to the suit, which further states he was housed in a Men's Central Jail...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen girl dies from drug overdose at local high school

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One girl is dead and at least two others are in the hospital Wednesday, apparently victims of drug overdoses, according to reports from the media and the Los Angeles Police Department. A 15-year-old girl was found dead in the girls bathroom at Helen Bernstein High School...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy