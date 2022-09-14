Teen girl found dead at Bernstein High School from apparent drug overdose, police say

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – A 15-year-old girl is dead and three others were hospitalized following an apparent drug overdose Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood around 9 p.m. for an overdose investigation.

According to the department, a parent found his 15-year-old stepdaughter inside the girl’s bathroom. Despite life-saving attempts from the parent and the Los Angeles Fire Department, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another teenage girl was found in the women’s restroom as well. She was taken to the hospital where police said she is in stable condition.

“Investigators believe that the victims purchased, what they believed was Percocet pills from Lexington Park,” the department said .

Officers then learned the fire department had two additional calls of overdoses in the area of Lexington Park. Those two victims, one of them a 17-year-old boy, bought the drugs at the same park as the two teen girls, according to Fox 11.

Los Angeles Unified School District said grief counselors will be on-site and available to students and employees.

“We are working with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the lead agency on this ongoing investigation,” school officials said.

Update on Helen Bernstein High School Incident Posted by Los Angeles Unified School District on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

