It has been 46 years since I wore number 82 on the field for the maroon and white. I remember our linemen like Graylon Grindstaff and Charley Taylor who worked hard on both offense and defense and very seldom, if any, got their names in the paper. I recalled the sounds of Doug Buckles, who was the voice of the Rangers, since about 1974 when Doug and Henry Wayne leaned a wooden ladder up against the concession stand and climb to the top to announce the lineups and give the play-by-play. Doug’s “up the Creek” and “down the Creek” reminisced through the crowd as I arrived. It was 46 years ago on Unaka’s homecoming night that Tonya Smith was crowned homecoming queen. Tonight the Rangers were playing a big conference game against Jellico who arrived in a nice Priority Coach bus. Big John would have loved to trade that yellow school bus in for a ride like that one.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO