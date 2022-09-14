Read full article on original website
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Planet Fitness celebrates first anniversary of Elizabethton Club
Planet Fitness hosted a celebration on Wednesday to commemorate the first anniversary of its club’s opening in Elizabethton. Joining the staff were local officials, community leaders, and others. In addition to raffles and give-aways, the local staff presented a $500 check to the Boys & Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County.
Local teen takes home 115 4-H blue ribbons
Carabeth Chrisawn’s artistic talent brought her a first place in the July 4-H event at the Appalachian Fair as she amassed 115 blue ribbons for her work. Chrisawn, 15, is a sophomore at Happy Valley High School and the school’s leader Todd Caldwell said she did a great job at the fair.
William “Bill” Scott
William “Bill” Scott breathed his last on a beautiful fall day in Athens, Alabama. He was born on the 4th of July, 1942. Maybe that explains his love for every flag he ever saw. Bill graduated from Florence State University and earned his graduate degree in music education...
Cyclones run Grizzlies up a tree for first win of season
The Elizabethton Cyclones were on the hunt for their first win of the 2022 season on Friday at Citizens Bank Stadium when the Grizzlies from Grainger County came calling. It didn’t take long for the Cyclones to have the visitors tucking their tail and running up a tree as the Cyclones had their ears pinned back and were after some bear hide as they took the Region 1 Class 4A showdown by a score of 47-0.
Bulldogs open conference slate with win over HV
Hampton held Happy Valley to just 55 yards of total offense in taking a 49-0 conference victory on Friday night at J.C. Campbell Stadium. The Bulldogs took a 30-0 halftime lead as senior tailback Levi Lunsford rushed for all of his game-high 161 yards in the first half with a touchdown and a pair of two-point runs and junior quarterback Dylan Trivett had three scoring passes and a two-point pass in the first half.
Roger Bowers authors book on Watauga Settlement pioneer, Leonard Bowers
Carter County celebrates its Revolutionary War heritage every Sept. 25 with the reenactment of the 1780 Gathering of the Overmountain Men. And, this year a descendent of Revolutionary War soldier Leonard Bowers will be on hand to promote his new book “LEONARD BOWERS: A Revolutionary War Soldier and East Tennessee Pioneer.”
Danny Lou Bradley
Danny Lou “Dano” Bradley, 65, of Pensacola, Fla., formerly of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital, Pensacola, following an extended illness. Danny was born on February 16, 1957 in Elizabethton to the late Joel Carriger “J.C.”...
Russ Swanay retires, firm changes owners to Collins and Company
Russ Swanay Real Estate announces some upcoming changes happening within the company. After serving the Real Estate community for the past 50 years, Russ Swanay has decided to enter into retirement. Swanay started his Real Estate career 50 years ago with Broome Real Estate and soon moved on to become...
Unaka Class of 1964 Reunion
Several members of the 1964 graduating class at Unaka High School attended a reunion Sept. 3 at the Big Barn at B-Cliff Cabins. Class members reported having a good time, good food, and good fellowship. Class members fondly remembered the 26 classmates who have passed.
ETSU leads effort to establish Johnson City Recovery Center
East Tennessee State University is taking the lead in establishing the first recovery community center in the Northeast Tennessee region. The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC) was proposed by Dr. Dorothy “Dottie” Greene, associate professor of social work and graduate coordinator for Addiction Counseling Studies, and will be guided by an advisory board with membership from throughout the region.
Rangers throttle Blue Devils 46-7
It has been 46 years since I wore number 82 on the field for the maroon and white. I remember our linemen like Graylon Grindstaff and Charley Taylor who worked hard on both offense and defense and very seldom, if any, got their names in the paper. I recalled the sounds of Doug Buckles, who was the voice of the Rangers, since about 1974 when Doug and Henry Wayne leaned a wooden ladder up against the concession stand and climb to the top to announce the lineups and give the play-by-play. Doug’s “up the Creek” and “down the Creek” reminisced through the crowd as I arrived. It was 46 years ago on Unaka’s homecoming night that Tonya Smith was crowned homecoming queen. Tonight the Rangers were playing a big conference game against Jellico who arrived in a nice Priority Coach bus. Big John would have loved to trade that yellow school bus in for a ride like that one.
Mary Louise (Allen) Lindsay
Mary Louise (Allen) Lindsay, 90, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Sycamore Springs Assisted Living Community in Elizabethton. Mary was born June 18, 1932, the daughter of Isaac and Lottie Kyker Allen. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend James W. Lindsay, on June 27, 2019, after 64 years of marriage, and a brother, Robin Etheridge Allen.
Pauline June Chambers Arnold
Pauline June Chambers Arnold, 79, Elizabethton passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, with her loving children by her side. She was a native of Carter County and the daughter of the late John and Effie Holtsclaw Chambers. Pauline retired from Denise Lingerie as a seamstress. She loved to travel,...
Annual Scarecrow Contest kicks off Autumn
Scarecrows have taken over Downtown! The Annual Scarecrow Contest is going on right now. To vote you scan the QR code tagged on each scarecrow, and then cast your vote. The contest is put on by Main Street Elizabethton. The free contest will award a first-, second- and third-place ribbon by way of the public’s judging. The winner will be announced on Oct. 26. For questions, reach out to coordinators Lisa Bunn at Eagle Center Co-op or Matt Adams at Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank.
Lady Cyclones leave heart on floor in five-set loss to East
The Elizabethton Lady Cyclone volleyball team has grown by leaps and bounds and that was exhibited on the floor against Sullivan East as the Lady Cyclones responded to a pre second set, fire-lighting discussion from assistant coach Patrick Roberts that awoke an inner beast that had the Lady Patriots on the ropes in the conference showdown.
Community Calendar
Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at 210 South Hills Drive, Elizabethton. Al-Anon “Free To Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton. “New Way of Life,” a 12-step based, Open Recovery Meeting, will be held at noon at 413 East Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
ETSU announces new Institute for Appalachian Music and Culture
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University has announced the creation of a new Institute for Appalachian Music and Culture as part of the university’s Center of Excellence for Appalachian Studies and Services. The Institute will become the Center’s fourth component. It joins the Regional Resources Institute, the...
‘Miss Relay For Life’ Pageant crowns many a queen
The inaugural “Miss Relay For Life” Pageant is now in the books after a number of queens were crowned Sept. 10 at the Forever Yours Wedding & Event Center. Many contestants gathered to compete in the very first “Miss Relay For Life” Pageant in Elizabethton, said Director Amy Simmons. “This meaningful pageant was part of the larger ‘Relay For Life’ event held at the American Legion Building,” she said.
East TN Ballet Academy set casting dates for Nutcracker production
The East Tennessee Ballet Academy has set casting dates for the annual production of The Nutcracker, which will be performed December 17 and 18 at the Bonnie Kate Theatre in Elizabethton. Casting is open to boys and girls ages 5-18 years old with both dancing and non-dancing roles available. There...
Visit Roan Mountain
At Roan Mountain, we house, care for, and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from TWRA. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes! As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health care are a specialty!
