Punta Gorda, FL

28 birds stolen from Southwest Florida non-profit organization

By Rob Garguilo
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Punta Gorda, FL - Police are searching for suspects who stole more than two dozen birds from a Southwest Florida non-profit.

Police say burglars stole 28 birds from the Parrot Outreach Society in Punta Gorda after cutting the security alarm around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Volunteers say it’s likely the thieves are hoping to make money from selling the stolen birds.

The Punta Gorda Police Department is investigating Tuesday's robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

