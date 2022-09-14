ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

90's Rapper Vanilla Ice Helps Florida Marching Band Get To London

By Joel Malkin
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Like the lyrics to his most famous song, Vanilla Ice is hoping people will "stop, collaborate and listen" as he asks for donations to help some Palm Beach County kids travel to London.

"That's what it's all about is to follow that magical dream and to get these kids to London. Hopefully we can raise enough money and make this happen."

The 90's rapper whose real name is Robert Van Winkle stopped by the Riviera Beach Preparatory School, where the Sounds of Success Community Marching Band were practicing on Tuesday.

He says those band members are mostly inner city kids and he's urging residents of towns like Palm Beach and Wellington, where Van Winkle lives, to help the band get to London's Band Week next year.

"Let's spread that butter around over here. We got enough billionaires here in Palm Beach to supply these kids with many trips to, you know, London and beyond."

There are 100 members of the band, all students from several area schools.

They have to raise the $50,000 down payment by the September 25.

The rapper has donated $1,000 himself and the band is holding a raffle where participants can purchase a one hundred dollar ticket with the chance to win one of six prizes, including a BMW and a Hyundai.

The SOS Band is the only community marching band in the U.S. to get an invite to the 2023 London Band Week event.

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

