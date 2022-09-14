ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NJ

Truck driver kills horse, injures teen girl in NJ hit-run crash

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gb2Ag_0hvEAknT00

FRANKLIN, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A horse is dead and a 14-year-old girl is injured after a hit-and-run crash in New Jersey Tuesday night, authorities said.

The victim was riding a horse alongside a 21-year-old man also on horseback on Monroeville Road in Franklin Township just before 8 p.m., according to police.

A driver, believed to be in an older model, light-colored pick-up truck struck the horse with the girl on it and sped away from the scene toward Buck Road, officials said.

The girl sustained “various injuries” and was taken to Cooper University Hospital in stable condition. The horse died at the scene and was returned to its owner. The other horse and rider were not injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 856-694-1414.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroeville, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Franklin, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Truck Drivers#Traffic Accident
NJ.com

N.J. man charged with beating death of Elizabeth woman

A 33-year-old man beat a woman to death in Elizabeth over the weekend, authorities said. Victor H. Rodriguez Gomez bludgeoned Carmen Lopez Barahona, 30, to death early Sunday on the 200 block of Lt. Glenn Zamorski Drive, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Lopez Barahona, of...
ELIZABETH, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Warren County Man, 38, Nearly Hit Police Officer And Resisted Arrest: Prosecutor

A 38-year-old Warren County man was charged after he nearly crashed into a police officer, resisted arrest, and later turned himself in, authorities announced. Officers in Independence Township stopped a Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Ontweka, who ran a stop sign on Route 517 in Allamuchy and nearly hit a police officer on Monday, Aug. 8, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release with local officials on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Warren County Diner Goes Up In Flames Morning Of Soft Opening: ‘I’m So Heartbroken,’ Owner Says

A new diner in Warren County went up in flames just hours before it was scheduled to have its soft opening, leaving the owner heartbroken and desperate to rebuild. Tony Arzuaga of Jersey City was planning to hold the soft opening for Catch 22 Diner on Route 22 East in Lopatcong Township on Friday, Sept. 16 when the building caught fire before dawn, he documented in a social media post in the ‘Lehigh Valley Food’ group.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy