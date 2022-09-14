Truck driver kills horse, injures teen girl in NJ hit-run crash

FRANKLIN, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A horse is dead and a 14-year-old girl is injured after a hit-and-run crash in New Jersey Tuesday night, authorities said.

The victim was riding a horse alongside a 21-year-old man also on horseback on Monroeville Road in Franklin Township just before 8 p.m., according to police.

A driver, believed to be in an older model, light-colored pick-up truck struck the horse with the girl on it and sped away from the scene toward Buck Road, officials said.

The girl sustained “various injuries” and was taken to Cooper University Hospital in stable condition. The horse died at the scene and was returned to its owner. The other horse and rider were not injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 856-694-1414.