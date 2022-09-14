Read full article on original website
2022 Shore Conference Boys Soccer Standings
Howell3-01-090 Middletown South2-11-033 TeamOverall RecordDivision RecordGoalsGoals Allowed. TeamOverall RecordDivision RecordGoalsGoals Allowed. TeamOverall RecordDivision RecordGoalsGoals Allowed. Colts Neck1-01-010 Matawan1-11-047 Ocean1-11-044 Long Branch1-00-060 Manasquan1-10-035 Neptune1-10-141 St. John Vianney1-20-125 Red Bank0-10-124 Class B Central. TeamOverall RecordDivision RecordGoalsGoals Allowed. St. Rose3-02-0120. Point Beach2-12-1103. Ranney1-21-146 Asbury Park0-20-0013. Henry Hudson0-20-106 Keyport0-20-2115. Class B South. TeamOverall RecordDivision...
Boys Soccer – No. 1 CBA Breaks Out in Impressive Win Over Delran
MIDDLETOWN -- Christian Brothers Academy senior Jack D'Eletto is confident that the crosses he plays into the middle of the 18-yard box after routinely beating defenses up the right flank will start turning into goals for the Colts. In the meantime, he is taking a two-part approach. Part one: he...
West Deptford over Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap
Ryann Iannotti made six saves as West Deptford earned a shutout victory over Haddon Heights 3-0 in Haddon Heights. West Deptford (3-1) created separation in the second half after leading by one goal at halftime. Lexy Yeager and Lexi Varela scored over the final 40 minutes to secure the victory.
Medunick leads Newton to shutout victory over High Point - Girls soccer recap
Chloe Medunick made five saves to guide Newton to a 3-0 shutout of High Point in Newton. It was a strong defensive battle early on led by Medunick and Cameron Castellani, who made eight saves for High Point (0-3). Newton (1-3) scored all three of its goals in the second...
Wall over Raritan - Girls soccer recap
Wall totaled 23 shots on goal in a 3-1 victory over Raritan on Wednesday afternoon in Wall. Hailey Funkhouser and Kiersten Brown found the back of the net in the first half to give Wall (2-1) a 2-0 lead heading into halftime. Ellie Hartz added a second half goal to...
High School Huddle: UPrep’s ascension, state soccer rankings, C-C girls soccer and Penfield volleyball statements
Griffins get another big win, Patriots hungry for redemption after last year.
Delsea over Mainland - Field hockey recap
Gabriella Szwed scored the winning goal in overtime, giving Delsea a 2-1 victory over Mainland in Linwood. Danielle Johnson, who assisted on Szwed’s goal, evened the score at 1-1 with a third quarter goal for Delsea (3-1). In defeat, Farley O’Brien made 27 saves for Mainland (2-2), which took...
