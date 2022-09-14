ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Shore Conference Boys Soccer Standings

Howell3-01-090 Middletown South2-11-033 TeamOverall RecordDivision RecordGoalsGoals Allowed. TeamOverall RecordDivision RecordGoalsGoals Allowed. TeamOverall RecordDivision RecordGoalsGoals Allowed. Colts Neck1-01-010 Matawan1-11-047 Ocean1-11-044 Long Branch1-00-060 Manasquan1-10-035 Neptune1-10-141 St. John Vianney1-20-125 Red Bank0-10-124 Class B Central. TeamOverall RecordDivision RecordGoalsGoals Allowed. St. Rose3-02-0120. Point Beach2-12-1103. Ranney1-21-146 Asbury Park0-20-0013. Henry Hudson0-20-106 Keyport0-20-2115. Class B South. TeamOverall RecordDivision...
West Deptford over Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap

Ryann Iannotti made six saves as West Deptford earned a shutout victory over Haddon Heights 3-0 in Haddon Heights. West Deptford (3-1) created separation in the second half after leading by one goal at halftime. Lexy Yeager and Lexi Varela scored over the final 40 minutes to secure the victory.
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
Wall over Raritan - Girls soccer recap

Wall totaled 23 shots on goal in a 3-1 victory over Raritan on Wednesday afternoon in Wall. Hailey Funkhouser and Kiersten Brown found the back of the net in the first half to give Wall (2-1) a 2-0 lead heading into halftime. Ellie Hartz added a second half goal to...
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Delsea over Mainland - Field hockey recap

Gabriella Szwed scored the winning goal in overtime, giving Delsea a 2-1 victory over Mainland in Linwood. Danielle Johnson, who assisted on Szwed’s goal, evened the score at 1-1 with a third quarter goal for Delsea (3-1). In defeat, Farley O’Brien made 27 saves for Mainland (2-2), which took...
LINWOOD, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Cat Country Jersey Shore, a Townsquare Media network, plays the best Country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore and nearby communities.

