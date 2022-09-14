Unprovoked attacker bashes man's face with brick on Chelsea street, causing 'severe' injury

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for a man who bashed a stranger's face with a brick in an unprovoked attack on a Chelsea street this week.

Police released video Wednesday showing the suspect picking up the brick from a tree bed shortly before the random, daylight assault Monday.

The 18-year-old victim was in front of a residence on W. 20th Street, between Ninth and Tenth avenues, around 11:30 a.m. when his attacker came up and struck him in the face with the brick, police said.

Police released images Wednesday of the suspect in Monday's attack on W. 20th Street in Chelsea. Photo credit NYPD

The suspect, who’s believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, fled the scene.

The victim suffered a "severe" injury to his face and was rushed to Lenox Health Greenwich Village, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.