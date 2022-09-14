ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Unprovoked attacker bashes man's face with brick on Chelsea street, causing 'severe' injury

By Adam Warner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03KKxq_0hvEAi2100

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for a man who bashed a stranger's face with a brick in an unprovoked attack on a Chelsea street this week.

Police released video Wednesday showing the suspect picking up the brick from a tree bed shortly before the random, daylight assault Monday.

The 18-year-old victim was in front of a residence on W. 20th Street, between Ninth and Tenth avenues, around 11:30 a.m. when his attacker came up and struck him in the face with the brick, police said.

Police released images Wednesday of the suspect in Monday's attack on W. 20th Street in Chelsea. Photo credit NYPD

The suspect, who’s believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, fled the scene.

The victim suffered a "severe" injury to his face and was rushed to Lenox Health Greenwich Village, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Chelsea, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 24-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The search is on Saturday for a gunman after a 24-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn. It happened at around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. We're told a 29-year-old was also shot and rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not immediately release information about any suspects or a motive. 
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police#Violent Crime#W 20th Street
bkreader.com

Police release photos of alleged Brooklyn subway slasher

Police released surveillance camera images of a man they suspect of slashing another rider on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. Police released images of the man they say slashed a guy in the back on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. The surveillance footage snapshots from inside a transit station show...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Nelson Cabreja, 36, Arrested

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 0216 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Nelson Cabreja. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. aggravated unlicensed operator. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy