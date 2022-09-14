Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
What to know before you watch Netflix’s ‘Partner Track’The Tufts DailyNew York City, NY
Related
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 2
With three weeks of the N.J. high school football season in the books, it’s time to showcase the top stat leaders in passing, rushing, receiving, tackles, sacks, interceptions and season longs in punt and kickoff returns. You could look across all five conferences and find impressive numbers on both...
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 3
Week 3 has arrived and we’re learning a lot about the top trends and teams in the state. From exciting matchups to some of the best storylines in N.J. high school sports, football is delivering once again.
Rutgers’ Eric LeGrand’s coffee shop wins Devils’ Buy Black program, will get helmet advertising in 2022-23
Former Rutgers defensive tackle Eric LeGrand can add another accomplishment to his resume. On Thursday, LeGrand Coffee House –– which was founded by LeGrand in his hometown of Woodbridge –– was named the recipient of the Devils’ Buy Black Partnership, which will place the business’ logo on the team helmet for every away game in the 2022-23 season.
All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant Opening Five New Jersey Locations
I love when there is a new restaurant to try at the Jersey Shore. This next business is not opening one, not two, but five additional New Jersey restaurants and two of them will be here at the Jersey Shore. (More on this in a second...) The restaurant is called...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thrillist
An Entire NJ Transit Line Was Just Renamed for an Online Sports Betting Company
Your next NJ Transit ride might have a different name. As NJ.com reports, the online sports betting company BetMGM will become the first corporate sponsor of a rail line in the country as part of a three-year, $3 million sponsorship deal announced this week. The line, which connects Secaucus Junction with MetLife Stadium, the Meadowlands Sports Complex, and the American Dream mega-mall, will now be known as the BetMGM Meadowlands Rail Line.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces State Acquisition Of A Former Rail Line, To Be Converted Into A New State Park
Speaking in Newark this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced the acquisition of a nine-mile former rail line, which will be converted into a new State park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. Murphy...
riverdalepress.com
Ex-MLBer named new Manhattan baseball coach
Former Major League Baseball player David Miller was officially introduced as Manhattan College’s new head baseball coach on Sept. 8. Miller, former head coach of La Salle University (another Lasallian Christian Brothers institution) and Penn-State University Abington, inherits the team after Mike Cole departed. Cole now serves as the top assistant at Army West Point under head coach Chris Tracz.
The ‘Jersey Devil’ pizza. What it is, where to get it in NJ
After spending the day "pizza crawling" in Seaside Heights going from place to place sampling slice after slice, I was told by event organizer "Big Guy Madsen" that we needed to sample one more slice before we finish. That slice was "The Jersey Devil Pizza." "With Jersey Pizza Joints we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jackals are bringing baseball back to once crumbling N.J. stadium
Professional baseball is coming back to Paterson, back to Larry Doby’s hometown, back to historic Hinchcliffe Stadium that once hosted the Negro leagues and will now be the home of the New Jersey Jackals. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh stood in front of the stadium on Wednesday with another hometown...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Donuts in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey has various options if you're looking for the best donuts in the state. Some excellent options are available, from Glaze Donuts to Cinn-A-Bun, Uncle Dood's, and Happy Donuts. But where should you go? Here's a list of some local favorites. You're sure to find a donut you'll love.
New Jersey’s Absolute Best And Most Amazing Steakhouse Has Been Announced
New Jersey is home to some of the finest restaurants in the entire country, and that includes some really great steakhouses. The question is, which one of the many great steakhouses we have in the Garden State would be considered the top steakhouse in the entire state?. That is exactly...
This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts
There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Flyer puts his Haddonfield, NJ mansion on the market: Look inside
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov has put his Haddonfield mansion on the market and it’s pretty stunning. It’s a five-bedroom, seven-bath custom build that boasts over 8,600 square feet. From the Zillow listing:. The heart of the home is located among the living room and kitchen areas...
Gov. Murphy touts plan to turn abandoned rail line into state park
Gov. Phil Murphy was in Newark on Thursday touting a new plan to turn an abandoned rail line into New Jersey’s newest state park.
boozyburbs.com
Hot Chicken and Frankie Roll Restaurant Headed to North Jersey
As previously reported, Fluffies Hot Chicken is coming soon to Hackensack. Ownership comes from a family with food industry experience ranging from fast food, fine dining and bread production. Brothers Raad and Saad decided to make the move from “avid foodies to ambitious purveyors”. They’re adding their own spin on...
Road Rage: Nearly 40% of NJ State Vehicle Inspection Stations Closed Today
If you were hoping to get your vehicle inspected today in the great Garden State, you might need to do some planning first. According to a Facebook post by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Thursday morning, 10 out of 26 state inspection stations, or nearly 40 percent, are closed today "due to staffing shortages."
70and73.com
Legacy Club, formerly Woodcrest Country Club, to go before Cherry Hill Planning Board for improvements.
The owner of The Legacy Club, formerly the Woodcrest Country Club, is scheduled to appear before the Cherry Hill Planning Board on Monday with several proposed improvements and a clubhouse expansion. Owner WCC1 LLC, a company operated by South Jersey real estate developer Randy Lahn, proposes adding to the driveway...
boozyburbs.com
Irish Pub Re-Opening After Renovations in Clifton
Closed for renovations since August 28th, The Shannon Rose in Clifton has re-opened it’s doors. After fifteen years, ownership felt it was time for a refresh, including a new look for the Irish family restaurant. Located at the Clifton Commons shopping center, it “combines Irish roots with a commitment to serving the local community”.
NJ stores that might be the Two Guys, Korvettes of our generation
I remember how I felt when the next to last K-Mart in New Jersey was closing down. It was the one at 1550 St. Georges Ave. in Delco Plaza. But that’s how you’d locate it if you’d never been there. For those of us who had known it for decades since our childhood, it was the one across St. Georges Avenue from Buxton’s and from Bradlees.
The fate of Dollhaus II to be decided this coming Monday in Bayonne
Some would say that nothing good ever lasts in Bayonne. Sure, you have your supermarkets and restaurants, the kind of businesses that are essential to any town. But what about a place to go to take in some culture? A place like an art gallery. With the recent loss of...
Cat Country Jersey Shore
Toms River, NJ
34
Followers
0
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country Jersey Shore, a Townsquare Media network, plays the best Country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore and nearby communities. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://catcountryjerseyshore.com/
Comments / 0