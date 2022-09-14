ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

NJ.com

Rutgers’ Eric LeGrand’s coffee shop wins Devils’ Buy Black program, will get helmet advertising in 2022-23

Former Rutgers defensive tackle Eric LeGrand can add another accomplishment to his resume. On Thursday, LeGrand Coffee House –– which was founded by LeGrand in his hometown of Woodbridge –– was named the recipient of the Devils’ Buy Black Partnership, which will place the business’ logo on the team helmet for every away game in the 2022-23 season.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Thrillist

An Entire NJ Transit Line Was Just Renamed for an Online Sports Betting Company

Your next NJ Transit ride might have a different name. As NJ.com reports, the online sports betting company BetMGM will become the first corporate sponsor of a rail line in the country as part of a three-year, $3 million sponsorship deal announced this week. The line, which connects Secaucus Junction with MetLife Stadium, the Meadowlands Sports Complex, and the American Dream mega-mall, will now be known as the BetMGM Meadowlands Rail Line.
SECAUCUS, NJ
riverdalepress.com

Ex-MLBer named new Manhattan baseball coach

Former Major League Baseball player David Miller was officially introduced as Manhattan College’s new head baseball coach on Sept. 8. Miller, former head coach of La Salle University (another Lasallian Christian Brothers institution) and Penn-State University Abington, inherits the team after Mike Cole departed. Cole now serves as the top assistant at Army West Point under head coach Chris Tracz.
MANHATTAN, NY
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Donuts in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey has various options if you're looking for the best donuts in the state. Some excellent options are available, from Glaze Donuts to Cinn-A-Bun, Uncle Dood's, and Happy Donuts. But where should you go? Here's a list of some local favorites. You're sure to find a donut you'll love.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.3 The Point

This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts

There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Hot Chicken and Frankie Roll Restaurant Headed to North Jersey

As previously reported, Fluffies Hot Chicken is coming soon to Hackensack. Ownership comes from a family with food industry experience ranging from fast food, fine dining and bread production. Brothers Raad and Saad decided to make the move from “avid foodies to ambitious purveyors”. They’re adding their own spin on...
HACKENSACK, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Irish Pub Re-Opening After Renovations in Clifton

Closed for renovations since August 28th, The Shannon Rose in Clifton has re-opened it’s doors. After fifteen years, ownership felt it was time for a refresh, including a new look for the Irish family restaurant. Located at the Clifton Commons shopping center, it “combines Irish roots with a commitment to serving the local community”.
CLIFTON, NJ
