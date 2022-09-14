ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

First Interstate Bank shuts down operations for Volunteer Day

By Dianne Parker
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
BILLINGS - Thousands of First Interstate Bank employees in 14 states, including Montana and Wyoming, are volunteering for countless non-profits across the region Wednesday from noon on.

It’s an annual tradition to shut down all bank operations in an effort to positively affect local communities.

Projects include painting homes, picking up trash and even making fleece blankets. A full list of projects and non-profits impacted can be found at the link below.

