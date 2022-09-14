ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Save up to $600 on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone and 39% on a Bespoke refrigerator—today only

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
 2 days ago
Save big on smart tech and appliances with these Samsung flash deals. Reviewed/Samsung

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you've been meaning to update your essential tech, now is the time to shop. Samsung is offering rare flash deals today only on a feature-packed refrigerator, Galaxy smartphone and high-definition smart monitor. Deals like these only come around so often, so be sure to snatch the savings while you still can.

From now until 3 p.m. EST today, September 14 , you can snag a Bespoke 4-door refrigerator for as much as $1,300 off, pick up a Galaxy Z Flip3 for up to $600 off with a qualifying trade-in or get your hands on a brand new 4K smart monitor for a whopping $110 markdown. The flash deals are part of Samsung's current Discover Samsung sale , which includes daily deals on everything from home appliances to smart tech. Meanwhile, you can also find limited-time discounts on tablets and must-have appliances.

Whether you want to make working from home a little easier or are hoping to dominate the leader board at your next gaming session, a smart monitor can help. During today's Samsung flash sale, the 32-inch M8 UHD 4K smart monitor in sunset pink can be yours for as little as $589.99—an epic $110 price cut. Effortlessly stream TV or use the included SlimFit camera and built-in video call apps all without connecting a separate PC.

$589.99 at Samsung

Stay connected on the go with the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke edition smartphone . Perfect for surfing the web or hopping on zoom calls, the compact flip phone features a convenient hands-free Flex Mode, fast 5G speed and a state-of-the-art camera. Typically retailing for $999.99, you can take home the popular phone for up to $600 off when you trade in a qualifying device. That means, the smartphone can be yours for as little as $399.99 right now.

From $399.99 at Samsung

If you're after Samsung tech for the home, consider the Bespoke 4-door French door refrigerator , down from $3,799 to $2,499 today only. The stylish 23-cubic-foot full-depth appliance features a Dual ice maker, a convenient water dispenser and AutoFill water pitcher and a FlexZone area that is designed to function as either a fridge or a soft freezer. Best of all, the refrigerator's door panels are entirely customizable and changeable, so you can easily update your kitchen to match your preferred style.

$2,499 at Samsung

Now's your chance to score Samsung appliances and tech at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Act now—the savings end at 3 p.m EST today, September 14 .

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save up to $600 on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone and 39% on a Bespoke refrigerator—today only

Comments / 0

