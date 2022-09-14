ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

I’m a body language expert – here’s how I know heartbroken Prince Harry wanted to do more at Queen’s service

By Katie Davis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

PRINCE Harry wanted more of a leading role at the Queen's service today, a body language expert has revealed.

The Duke of Sussex - who has been barred from wearing military uniform - watched on as his late grandmother's coffin was carried into Westminster Hall this afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ttB0_0hvEA37b00
The Duke wanted a more central role in proceedings, according to a body language expert Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LKfjr_0hvEA37b00
Prince Harry looked emotional during the service Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVzDe_0hvEA37b00
Harry held hands with Meghan following the service Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkLay_0hvEA37b00
A body language expert believes Harry wanted to help carrying the coffin Credit: Darren Fletcher

Body language expert Judi James claims the prince's expressions showed he wanted to do more during the service and help carry the coffin.

She told The Sun Online: "Harry’s fingers seemed to clench and unclench a couple of times as though steeling himself for the sight of the coffin and his eyes took on a rather haunted expression, with steepled brows illustrating his sadness.

"As he watch the coffin being lowered at the end of the walk, one hand stroked his frock coat in a self-comfort ritual and his shoulders rolled gently as though miming the act of loading and carrying the coffin, suggesting he would have liked to be the one helping to carry it."

Harry held hands with wife Meghan Markle as they followed William and Kate out of Westminster Hall following the service for The Queen as she begins a period of lying in state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pcq00_0hvEA37b00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHoHP_0hvEA37b00

Heads bowed, The Sussexes appeared grief-stricken as the emotional procession drew to a close.

Prior to the service, William and Harry walked side-by-side behind the Queen's coffin as they reunited in grief for the Royal procession.

The Duke of Sussex stood with his brother to his right and Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, to his left.

At Prince Philip's funeral last year - the feuding brothers were kept apart by Mr Phillips.

William and Harry marched in the second of three rows in the ten-strong procession which left Buckingham Palace at 2.22pm.

The Imperial State Crown glistened on a cushion atop the Royal Standard which draped over Her Majesty's coffin.

King Charles led the Royals - flanked to the left by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and then Prince Edward.

Expert Judi said the brothers walking shoulder-to-shoulder was reminiscent of when they walked behind Princess Diana's coffin 25 years ago.

She said: "William and Harry walked side by side behind the coffin with no apparent need to have Peter Philips walk in between them as some kind of buffer, as they did at Philip’s funeral.

"As a result we saw body language that was so reminiscent of the time when, as young boys, they walked ashen-faced behind their mother’s coffin."

It comes as...

Judi thinks banning Harry from wearing his military uniform impacted his ability to conceal his emotions from the world.

His lack of armour left him with nothing to hide behind, with Judi claiming it left his "sadness" on full display as he said goodbye to his grandmother.

She added: "William, in uniform, had the emotional advantage of walking in a more military way while Harry’s walk was a little more relaxed beside him.

"The space between them was still wide but they were three men following the found children of the Queen and therefore walking in the gaps.

"William maintained a military-style poker face until he was in the chapel and Kate moved to stand beside him.

"At this point his face seemed to crumple very subtly, with his brows puckering in the middle to create an expression of open grief."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a13Ye_0hvEA37b00
Prince Harry and William walked shoulder-to-shoulder during the procession Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PjUY6_0hvEA37b00
The royals were lead by King Charles III Credit: AP

Comments / 17

OHarriet
2d ago

Too bad people dont understand that the ban on him wearing a uniform is because the titles that were taken away were purely honorific in nature. It has nothing to do with his actual military service which is why he still wears the military medals he earned. His bravery and service are not being denied and never have been. The stuff taken away when he stepped down were bestowed by the Queen, not based on his military career.

Reply(6)
12
Linda Kohnen
2d ago

he loved her as she was his grandma just leave him alone to morn he has shown a lot of courage doing his best to show his love and support to her

Reply
9
Hollis Barnes
2d ago

It's so obvious that Harry and Meghan share a beautiful bond. But what she did to William and Harry's bond is unforgivable.

Reply
5
Related
Daily Mail

'Silently grief-stricken Kate, Sophie swallowing back tears... as Meghan and Harry clasp hands in emotional life-line': Body language expert reveals royals' emotions at sombre lying-in-state service for Queen

The women of the Royal Family all showed their grief in different ways as they attended Wednesday's lying-in-state service for Queen Elizabeth II, a body language expert has said. On the most sombre day since The Queen's passing, Kate, the Princess of Wales, appeared silently grief-stricken as she followed the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Phillips
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
RadarOnline

New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Prince Edward#Military Uniforms#Uk#Sussexes#Royal
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Turn Down Prince Charles’ Invitation to Visit Him at Balmoral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially touched down in the U.K., arriving over the weekend for their first visit back since June’s Platinum Jubilee. They’ve been seen in Windsor, where they’re staying at their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of the Queen’s Windsor estate—nearby Prince William and Kate Middleton’s brand-new home of Adelaide Cottage (though the two couples seem to have no plans to meet up, despite being in close proximity to one another).
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne

King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
marthastewart.com

Prince William Didn't Watch Kate Middleton Walk Down the Aisle at Their Wedding—Here's Why He Missed This Moment

It's safe to say that a lot goes into planning a royal wedding. From asking permission from the reigning monarch to snapping an official portrait alongside other members of the family in Buckingham Palace, there are certain wedding traditions that the British royals have followed for generations—and that includes Prince William and Kate Middleton.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’

Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
WORLD
The List

Sarah Ferguson's Absence From The Queen's Mourning Events Hasn't Gone Unnoticed

Sarah Ferguson flew back to the United Kingdom from the Venice Film Festival after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Hello!, the Duchess of York canceled plans and flew home to be with family. Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth. Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, divorced in 1996 but still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. While Ferguson raised eyebrows with her comments about Prince Andrew at times, the beloved monarch held her ex-daughter-in-law in affection. A royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
746K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy