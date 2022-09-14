Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Miami fan drops Texas A&M diss track ahead of Saturday’s game
Miami fan “Coach Coop” released his Texas A&M “diss” track and video claiming the Miami Hurricanes want all the smoke. “Home of the 13th man, it’s a big one, we play on the road. Jimbo thinks we scared until we activate that demon mode.”. “They...
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Make Switch At QB Against Miami
The Max Johnson era has arrived in College Station.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit previews College GameDay at Appalachian State, expects one of greatest scenes 'maybe ever'
Kirk Herbstreit and ESPN’s “College GameDay” are in Boone, North Carolina at Appalachian State for the popular pregame show to broadcast from the scenic views of the campus featuring the upset-hungry Mountaineers. Herbstreit offered a preview on Friday afternoon. The broadcast will be from Sanford Mall, and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M announces Week 3 matchup vs. Miami is a sellout
Texas A&M will look to bounce back from a 17-14 upset loss to Appalachian State on Saturday as it welcomes Miami to Kyle Field. It’s only the 4th time the Aggies and the Hurricanes have met on the gridiron. In 1944, the Aggies cruised to a 70-14 win. The 2 teams played a home-and-home in 2007 and 2008 in Miami and College Station, respectively, with the Canes winning both contests.
Texas A&M vs. Miami schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
Texas A&M vs. Miami football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 17 Time: 9 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Texas A&M vs. Miami: Need to knowNo. 13 Miami: Tyler Van Dyke looks good so far in ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M football: 5 reasons the Aggies are off to an unimpressive 1-1 start
You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who thought Texas A&M would be anything but 2-0 at this point in the season. With a No. 6 national to start the season, openers with Sam Houston and Appalachian State – both at Kyle Field – seemed little but tune-ups for the big games to follow.
SB Nation
Texas A&M was dissed and ditched by a 5-star RB recruit after Appalachian State loss
Five-star Louisville commit at running back and Texas native Rueben Owens is one of the most sought after recruits in America. The No. 1 ranked running back in the country had a visit to Texas A&M lined up, and then the Aggies got their butts handed to them on a silver platter by Appalachian State.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay bus receives incredible welcome from excited Appalachian State fans
Appalachian State’s fans gave the ESPN College GameDay bus the royal welcome on Thursday, as the pregame show is coming to the Boone, North Carolina, campus for its weekly Saturday morning extravaganza. The Mountaineers earned the visit from ESPN this weekend with another giant-killing performance last Saturday at Texas...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay at Appalachian State: Area reportedly dealing with poster shortage ahead of Saturday morning
College GameDay at Appalachian State and the surrounding Boone, North Carolina area is in a frenzy ahead of ESPN’s popular pregame show airing from the scenic site on Saturday morning. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that there are “no posters left in Boone for signs” ahead of the broadcast,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.
If the game had turned out differently last Saturday, the bright orange bus for ESPN’s "College GameDay" would be en route to College Station, Texas, this week. Instead, the bus was bound for Boone on Thursday with a stop at App State's Hickory campus along the way, said Troy Tuttle, who works in communications for Appalachian State University.
WBTV
Security plans in place for Appalachian State football game this weekend
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the excitement about the possibility of another big win Saturday, and ESPN in town for College GameDay, it’s going to be another big weekend for Appalachian State football. Fans from all over will be flocking to the small town of Boone, but that raises...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Well-known lawyer trolls Jimbo Fisher, offers help getting out from under his big contract
Alexander Shunnarah, a well-known lawyer with offices across the Southeast, has stepped into the problems Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M are facing following a 1-1 start and loss to Appalachian State. “Need help with future contract negotiations? CALL ME, TEXAS A&M!,” Shunnarah wrote on social media. If you or a...
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay announces guest picker for Week 3
Jack Harlow and Matthew McConaughey have come and gone as guest pickers for College GameDay, each to varying degrees of fan reaction. This week, for Appalachian State’s home game versus Troy in Boone, North Carolina, the guest picker will be country music artist Luke Combs. Combs is an Appalachian...
WBTV
The ‘GameDay’ effect: What the national attention means to App State, its students
BOONE, N.C. (QC Life) - Students at Appalachian State University were busy heading to class on Friday. On Saturday, the stadium just down Rivers Street will be packed when the App State Mountaineers take on the Trojans of Troy University. But before the game comes “GameDay.”. Crews were busy...
WBTV
‘It’s like I’m up in Boone again’: Charlotte-area App State fans ready to cheer on Mountaineers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, Kidd Brewer Stadium at App State will experience its second sold-out game of the season when Troy comes to Boone to face the Mountaineers. The eyes of the college football nation will also descend upon the mountain town as ESPN’s College Gameday will make...
utsports.com
XC Preview: Tennessee-Florida State Dual in Boone, North Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 29th-ranked Tennessee men's and Tennessee women's cross country teams are slated for an NCAA South Region dual in Boone, North Carolina, against Florida State on Friday at 8 a.m. ET. The dual will be held ahead of The Firetower Project Meet. The race will be...
Herald and Tribune
Battle in Greene Stadium ends in Boone victory
You might’ve thought the 1985 Chicago Bears were clashing with the 1986 New York Giants when Daniel Boone played Elizabethton on Friday at East Tennessee State University’s William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. Offenses sputtered, punters had starring roles and Daniel Boone’s Dalton Cloyd recovered a fumble in the...
theappalachianonline.com
Letter to the Editor: App State is too big for its britches
I have been a student at App State since 2019, and I don’t know if this gives any credibility to my argument, but I wanted to point out some things that are happening to the town and school I love so much. I will say this again and again and die on the sword of the fact that App State and Boone have reached a climactic point in their relationship and that is this year. If they fail to address this point, they compromise not only the well-being of the town, but the well-being of the university as well. Simply put, App State is too big for its britches. We have far too many students for the size of our campus and our available facilities. Let me give you some examples. The university is obviously recognizing the size increase of our student body with various changes that they have implemented this year.
KBTX.com
Normangee High School football game cancelled following crash involving players
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - Both Normangee High School and Lovelady High School decided to cancel Friday’s game following a crash involving some of Normangee’s football players. DPS says the crash involved a 2017 Hyundai SUV and a 2015 Toyota SUV. The Hyundai tried to turn off of Highway...
Click2Houston.com
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
Comments / 0