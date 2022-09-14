ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M announces Week 3 matchup vs. Miami is a sellout

Texas A&M will look to bounce back from a 17-14 upset loss to Appalachian State on Saturday as it welcomes Miami to Kyle Field. It’s only the 4th time the Aggies and the Hurricanes have met on the gridiron. In 1944, the Aggies cruised to a 70-14 win. The 2 teams played a home-and-home in 2007 and 2008 in Miami and College Station, respectively, with the Canes winning both contests.
