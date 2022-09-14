ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘I know how to stop Erling Haaland’ – Dortmund defender claims he has secret to getting better of Man City striker

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
BORUSSIA DORTMUND ace Nico Schlotterbeck insists he knows how to stop Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland tonight.

City and Dortmund face off in the Champions League at the Etihad with Haaland, 22, posing as the main focus as he takes on his former club.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland takes on his former team Borussia Dortmund Credit: Getty
Borussia Dortmund ace Nico Schlotterbeck claims he knows how to stop Erling Haaland Credit: Rex

The star striker stood out at the Signal Iduna Park in the last two years as he bagged a staggering total of 86 goals and 23 assists in 89 appearances.

The Norway international joined the Citizens in the summer after a £51million deal and hasn't slowed down as he already counts 12 goals in eight matches across all competitions.

But Schlotterbeck, 22, is confident he can handle the forward as he has done it before.

The centre-back joined Dortmund after the Norwegian left and kept him at bay last season when he played for Freiburg.

The Germany international marked Haaland so well he helped his former team beat the Bundesliga giants 2-1 at the Europa-Park Stadion.

Schlotterbeck told Kicker: “In that game I realised how good I can be.

The defender then told Sport1: “I know how to stop Erling Haaland. We have to stop them as a whole, Erling is the least of our problems.”

However, Dortmund star Jude Bellingham isn't as confident as Schlotterbeck ahead of tonight's clash.

The England international admitted that he doesn't know how to stop Haaland, even though they played and trained together for two years.

Bellingham said when asked how Dortmund can deal with the City talisman: "I’m not really sure to be honest.

"He’s a player with a lot of quality and a lot of physical attributes that make him dangerous and like I said it’s not an individual task, it’s something that the team have to deal with collectively.

"If we stick together and try to do the right things without the ball then it can be possible."

