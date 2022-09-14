ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moneta, VA

WSLS

All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Parks Automotive Group grows, introduces 'world-class' Parks Luxury of Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Parks Automotive Group announced the Grand Opening of Parks Luxury of Roanoke including Parks Acura Roanoke, BMW of Roanoke, and Audi Roanoke on Thursday. Previously owned by Duncan Automotive Group, the group said these three dealerships will provide a premium, upscale buying experience to match...
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

9/17-18: Pulaski County Flea Market

Hundreds of vendors and millions of items. Over a dozen different food vendors, including the famous Lion Dog (if you have not tried one, you are missing out). Expect to have a ton of fun hunting for that rare items or the deal of the century. Although over 100 spaces are under roof, it is a largely an outdoor event. The terrain is varied from asphalt, gravel and grass.​
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Moneta, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg’s Old City Cemetery to host annual Candlelight Tours

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A popular attraction is returning to Lynchburg’s Old City Cemetery just in time for the spooky season. Tickets are now on sale for this year’s Candlelight Tours. It’s considered a “living-history program” with actors portraying individuals among the gravestones over the past 200 years,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
theroanoker.com

Txtur to Open Flagship Retail Gallery at Historical Fire Station One

The 115-year-old landmark Fire Station One will soon reopen as the flagship retail gallery for local furniture maker, Txtur. Txtur & Old School Partners announce the grand opening of Fire Station One - a renovated fire station built in 1907 that will now house a furniture showroom, bistro, and boutique hotel.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke companies reopens 115-year-old Fire Station One

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Txtur & Old School Parners has announced that it will be opening Fire Station One on Sept. 23. Organizing officials say, the 115-year-old renovated fire station will reopen as a flagship retail gallery for Txtur, a furniture manufacturer. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony,...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
MONETA, VA
wfxrtv.com

New Freedom Farm to host BBQ fundraiser bake sale

BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — Imagine being a firefighter paramedic and catching COVID-19 on the job, this leads to COVID pneumonia and a tube down your throat just to breath. Tasha Scheffey is currently recovering from her fight with Covid-19 and going through multiple therapies just to get well. Scheffey...
BUCHANAN, VA
WSET

'All aboard:' Railroad-themed restaurant to open up in the Hill City

Lynchburg, Va. (WSET) — A nostalgic and train station-themed restaurant is opening soon in Lynchburg. The owner of the Railroad Cafe, who was born and raised in Lynchburg, Jimmie Harless, said it's a family-style restaurant. He said they'll serve American food like hamburgers, steak, gravy, meatloaf, chicken sandwiches, and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Fried pies centerpiece of Sorghum Festival

The annual Sorghum Festival returns to Chatham at the old Climax Elementary School Building, located at 110 Climax Elementary Circle on Saturday, September 17, starting at 9 a.m. and running until around 5 p.m. Hosted by the Climax Ruritan Club, the Sorghum festival has been an early autumn staple in Southside Virginia for the last four decades.
CHATHAM, VA
theroanoker.com

Friendship Acquires Salem Terrace at Harrogate

Salem Terrace at Harrogate is now known as Friendship Salem Terrace. Friendship, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation, is excited to announce its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

US-58 tractor-trailer crash cleared in Patrick Co.

PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. UPDATE: US-58W is also closed. Traffic is being led down an alternate route. EARLIER STORY: A tractor-trailer crash has closed US-58E in Patrick Co. Friday. The crash was near Central Academy Rd; Trot Valley Rd; Rt. 640E/W, according to VDOT.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
theroanoker.com

Yard Bull Meats Opens as Roanoke’s Only Butcher Shop

Chefs, butchers and co-owners Elliott Orwick and Tyler Thomas bring sustainability and transparency to whole animal butchery in the Valley. For more video and images of the Yard Bull Meats grand opening celebration, visit our Instagram Reel here!. Yard Bull Meats, Roanoke’s newest and only whole animal butcher shop hosted...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Days Inn owner reveals why he decided to close

ROANOKE, Va. – The Days Inn off of Orange Avenue is closing this month, an announcement that was made shortly after a nearby Sheetz announced their relocation. About six months ago, owner Mehulsinh Vashi and his wife decided to sell the building due to some challenges, including revenue loss due to COVID and a fire in 2020 that caused about $100,000 worth of damage, forcing them to close the hotel for six months.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Christiansburg Bed Bath & Beyond to close

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WSET) — Bed, Bath and Beyond released an updated list of store locations across the country which are to close. On the list is the Christiansburg location which served the Southwestern Virginia community in the New River Valley Mall. The Christiansburg is one of the dozens of...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSET

WATCH: Crews work on water main break shooting in the air

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — A water main break in Altavista sent streams of water into the air as crews worked to fix it on Tuesday. In this video crews are standing in mud while the jets of water shoot overhead, but the Town of Altavista took to Facebook to thank them for helping.
ALTAVISTA, VA
cardinalnews.org

How a Montgomery County farm turned into a destination attraction

Forty-two years ago, Susan Sink thought the farm she and her late husband Henry bought near Christiansburg spelled out a future of kids, crops, cattle and the American Dream. Little did she know that Sinkland Farms would evolve into one of western Virginia’s top spots for agritourism. Or that...
VIRGINIA STATE

