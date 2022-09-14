Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
WSET
Parks Automotive Group grows, introduces 'world-class' Parks Luxury of Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Parks Automotive Group announced the Grand Opening of Parks Luxury of Roanoke including Parks Acura Roanoke, BMW of Roanoke, and Audi Roanoke on Thursday. Previously owned by Duncan Automotive Group, the group said these three dealerships will provide a premium, upscale buying experience to match...
WSET
115-year-old Roanoke fire station to reopen as Txtur gallery with showroom, bistro & hotel
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A landmark fire station in the Star City is going to reopen as something new this September. The City of Roanoke said Txtur & Old School Partners announce the grand opening of Fire Station One, a renovated fire station built in 1907 that will now house a furniture showroom, bistro, and boutique hotel.
NRVNews
9/17-18: Pulaski County Flea Market
Hundreds of vendors and millions of items. Over a dozen different food vendors, including the famous Lion Dog (if you have not tried one, you are missing out). Expect to have a ton of fun hunting for that rare items or the deal of the century. Although over 100 spaces are under roof, it is a largely an outdoor event. The terrain is varied from asphalt, gravel and grass.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Lynchburg’s Old City Cemetery to host annual Candlelight Tours
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A popular attraction is returning to Lynchburg’s Old City Cemetery just in time for the spooky season. Tickets are now on sale for this year’s Candlelight Tours. It’s considered a “living-history program” with actors portraying individuals among the gravestones over the past 200 years,...
theroanoker.com
Txtur to Open Flagship Retail Gallery at Historical Fire Station One
The 115-year-old landmark Fire Station One will soon reopen as the flagship retail gallery for local furniture maker, Txtur. Txtur & Old School Partners announce the grand opening of Fire Station One - a renovated fire station built in 1907 that will now house a furniture showroom, bistro, and boutique hotel.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke companies reopens 115-year-old Fire Station One
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Txtur & Old School Parners has announced that it will be opening Fire Station One on Sept. 23. Organizing officials say, the 115-year-old renovated fire station will reopen as a flagship retail gallery for Txtur, a furniture manufacturer. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony,...
cardinalnews.org
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
New Freedom Farm to host BBQ fundraiser bake sale
BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — Imagine being a firefighter paramedic and catching COVID-19 on the job, this leads to COVID pneumonia and a tube down your throat just to breath. Tasha Scheffey is currently recovering from her fight with Covid-19 and going through multiple therapies just to get well. Scheffey...
WSET
'All aboard:' Railroad-themed restaurant to open up in the Hill City
Lynchburg, Va. (WSET) — A nostalgic and train station-themed restaurant is opening soon in Lynchburg. The owner of the Railroad Cafe, who was born and raised in Lynchburg, Jimmie Harless, said it's a family-style restaurant. He said they'll serve American food like hamburgers, steak, gravy, meatloaf, chicken sandwiches, and...
chathamstartribune.com
Fried pies centerpiece of Sorghum Festival
The annual Sorghum Festival returns to Chatham at the old Climax Elementary School Building, located at 110 Climax Elementary Circle on Saturday, September 17, starting at 9 a.m. and running until around 5 p.m. Hosted by the Climax Ruritan Club, the Sorghum festival has been an early autumn staple in Southside Virginia for the last four decades.
theroanoker.com
Friendship Acquires Salem Terrace at Harrogate
Salem Terrace at Harrogate is now known as Friendship Salem Terrace. Friendship, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation, is excited to announce its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Roanoke Italian restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
ROANOKE, Va. – The ABR Roadshow will be making a visit to Roanoke in the near future. On Thursday, America’s Best Restaurants announced that they will soon be featuring Remini’s, a Roanoke Italian restaurant. ABR said they will be visiting Roanoke to film at Remini’s on September...
WDBJ7.com
US-58 tractor-trailer crash cleared in Patrick Co.
PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. UPDATE: US-58W is also closed. Traffic is being led down an alternate route. EARLIER STORY: A tractor-trailer crash has closed US-58E in Patrick Co. Friday. The crash was near Central Academy Rd; Trot Valley Rd; Rt. 640E/W, according to VDOT.
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County native is on a mission to bring diversity through food to Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — It may sound a little corny, but they say inspiration can come in many forms, for one Franklin County native, Julia Rigney, it’s the comfort of home that’s bringing her success. There’s an old saying when one door closes, another will open.
theroanoker.com
Yard Bull Meats Opens as Roanoke’s Only Butcher Shop
Chefs, butchers and co-owners Elliott Orwick and Tyler Thomas bring sustainability and transparency to whole animal butchery in the Valley. For more video and images of the Yard Bull Meats grand opening celebration, visit our Instagram Reel here!. Yard Bull Meats, Roanoke’s newest and only whole animal butcher shop hosted...
WSLS
Roanoke Days Inn owner reveals why he decided to close
ROANOKE, Va. – The Days Inn off of Orange Avenue is closing this month, an announcement that was made shortly after a nearby Sheetz announced their relocation. About six months ago, owner Mehulsinh Vashi and his wife decided to sell the building due to some challenges, including revenue loss due to COVID and a fire in 2020 that caused about $100,000 worth of damage, forcing them to close the hotel for six months.
WSET
Christiansburg Bed Bath & Beyond to close
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WSET) — Bed, Bath and Beyond released an updated list of store locations across the country which are to close. On the list is the Christiansburg location which served the Southwestern Virginia community in the New River Valley Mall. The Christiansburg is one of the dozens of...
WSET
WATCH: Crews work on water main break shooting in the air
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — A water main break in Altavista sent streams of water into the air as crews worked to fix it on Tuesday. In this video crews are standing in mud while the jets of water shoot overhead, but the Town of Altavista took to Facebook to thank them for helping.
cardinalnews.org
How a Montgomery County farm turned into a destination attraction
Forty-two years ago, Susan Sink thought the farm she and her late husband Henry bought near Christiansburg spelled out a future of kids, crops, cattle and the American Dream. Little did she know that Sinkland Farms would evolve into one of western Virginia’s top spots for agritourism. Or that...
Comments / 0