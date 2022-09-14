ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Be a Part of Lynchburg History with the Virginia 10 Miler!

Thousands of people will soon be taking to the streets of the Hill City as part of the Virginia 10 Miler. Emily chats with the race director about the long history of this race, this year's plan for the 10 Miler, the 4 Miler run and walk, and the plans for the Amazing Mile Children's Run!
Roanoke High Schools to host Virginian band competition

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Patrick Henry High Schools and William Fleming High Schools are hosting a Star City Classic competition for marching bands across Virginia on Saturday. According to Roanoke Public Schools, the event with be held on Sept. 17 at 2:30 p.m. at William Fleming High School at 3649 Ferncliff Ave. NW in Roanoke.
All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
Pro racers in Roanoke for major cyclocross event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s reputation as a center for cycling continues to accelerate. And this weekend, pro racers from around the world are here for a major Cyclocross event. Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Presented by Deschutes Brewery is the first of four races in a national series....
Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
Town Hall: Get to know your 2022 Lynchburg City Council candidates

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Midterm Elections are approaching quickly and it is almost time to vote for your 2022 Lynchburg City Council candidates. The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance is holding a Candidate Townhall on Monday, Sept. 19 to give you a chance to see where each candidate stands when it comes to business in the Hill City.
Danville Riverview Rotary to hold annual Ducks on the Dan event

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 3,000 ducks will make their way down the Dan River this weekend. The Danville Riverview Rotary Club is holding its annual Ducks on the Dan event Saturday. The thousands of rubber ducks will be dropped from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge and float...
Two local high school bands to host Star City Classic

ROANOKE, Va. – Marching bands from William Fleming High School and Patrick Henry High School will host the Star City Classic Marching Band Competition on Sept. 17. The event will take place at William Fleming at 2:30 p.m., and will feature 11 high schools from across the region. Performances...
Festival returns Saturday with free afternoon admission

The32nd annual Henry Street Heritage Festival returns Saturday to Elmwood Park in downtown Roanoke, and in a change from the past, there is no admission charge for the afternoon hours between 1:00 and 5:00 pm. After that, you must pay to enter, and that includes the evening concert by SWV (Sisters with Voices) and Robin Thicke. The festival celebrates the Roanoke’s area’s African-American community and culture with live music, children’s activities. The proceeds go to the all-volunteer Harrison Museum of African American Culture. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
Sovah Health is welcoming new Duke health physician

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Sova Health announced that Collin Kent M.D., Duke Health radiation oncologist, joined the Center for Radiation Oncology on August 1st. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Kent to Sovah Health and our community,” said Alan Larson, CEO of Sovah Health - Danville. “High-quality cancer care is a growing need in our community, and Dr. Kent’s training and experience as a Duke physician will be a strong asset to our cancer care team.”
Patrick Henry, William Fleming football tickets on sale

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tickets are on sale for Friday’s Patrick Henry-versus-William Fleming football game at William Fleming. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Roanoke City Public Schools said in a Facebook post gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday and there will be security screenings in place. All kids ages 13 and under will need to be accompanied by an adult at all times while at the game. Admission is free for kids ages five and under.
Bomb threat reported at Patrick Henry High School

UPDATE: Roanoke City Schools has released a statement on the bomb threat at Patrick Henry High School. “This afternoon, we were made aware of a message indicating a bomb threat at Patrick Henry High School. School administrators worked with the Roanoke City Police Department, and the building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. Students and staff safely gathered on the football field for approximately 20 minutes until a search of the building was complete and the all-clear to return to the building was given.
