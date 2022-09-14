Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
UVA joins Virginia schools in offering one-time credit to keep in-state tuition flat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The University of Virginia Board of Visitors today approved a one-time $690 credit to in-state undergraduate students for the 2022-2023 academic year. The school said the credit is equivalent to the 4.7% increase in tuition that was adopted in 2021 for this academic year. Tuition...
WSET
Be a Part of Lynchburg History with the Virginia 10 Miler!
Thousands of people will soon be taking to the streets of the Hill City as part of the Virginia 10 Miler. Emily chats with the race director about the long history of this race, this year's plan for the 10 Miler, the 4 Miler run and walk, and the plans for the Amazing Mile Children's Run!
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke High Schools to host Virginian band competition
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Patrick Henry High Schools and William Fleming High Schools are hosting a Star City Classic competition for marching bands across Virginia on Saturday. According to Roanoke Public Schools, the event with be held on Sept. 17 at 2:30 p.m. at William Fleming High School at 3649 Ferncliff Ave. NW in Roanoke.
WSLS
All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
GALLERY: Students take 'Anything but a Backpack Day' to a whole new level at Nelson Co. HS
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Nelson County High School's spirit week for homecoming is happening now and the kids are taking the theme days to a whole new level. On Wednesday, students at NCHS participated in "Anything but a Backpack Day," for spirit week. Kids brought in backpack substitutes...
WDBJ7.com
Pro racers in Roanoke for major cyclocross event
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s reputation as a center for cycling continues to accelerate. And this weekend, pro racers from around the world are here for a major Cyclocross event. Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Presented by Deschutes Brewery is the first of four races in a national series....
cardinalnews.org
Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
WSET
Town Hall: Get to know your 2022 Lynchburg City Council candidates
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Midterm Elections are approaching quickly and it is almost time to vote for your 2022 Lynchburg City Council candidates. The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance is holding a Candidate Townhall on Monday, Sept. 19 to give you a chance to see where each candidate stands when it comes to business in the Hill City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
Virginia Career Works speaks on Lynchburg area economy after the pandemic
Lynchburg, Va. (WSET) — According to Virginia Career Works, the Lynchburg area's economy is in a good place right now, but the amount of people in the workforce is not as high as it used to be. Tim Saunders, the Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works...
WSLS
Colonial Elementary School mourns the loss of beloved special education teacher
TROUTVILLE, Va. – People at a Troutville elementary school are mourning a devastating loss of one of their own. One of their teachers, Noelle Shelton, died unexpectedly this month, and those close to her are honoring her memory. Shelton was a special education teacher at Colonial Elementary School, and...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Riverview Rotary to hold annual Ducks on the Dan event
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 3,000 ducks will make their way down the Dan River this weekend. The Danville Riverview Rotary Club is holding its annual Ducks on the Dan event Saturday. The thousands of rubber ducks will be dropped from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge and float...
WSET
Extra security precautions, rules in place for 2022 Jug Bowl at City Stadium
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — City stadium will be rocking on Friday night. The Lynchburg Hillcats are in the playoffs and the Jug Bowl featuring E.C. Glass's Hilltoppers and the Heritage Pioneers game is right after. With all those extra people, security is top of mind in the Hill City...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department hosts special academy for people in the area
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is hosting a special academy, but not for recruits. The Citizen’s Police Academy gives people from the Lynchburg area the opportunity to learn an ‘abbreviated version’ of what the officers learn. This is the 25th year that LPD is...
WSLS
Two local high school bands to host Star City Classic
ROANOKE, Va. – Marching bands from William Fleming High School and Patrick Henry High School will host the Star City Classic Marching Band Competition on Sept. 17. The event will take place at William Fleming at 2:30 p.m., and will feature 11 high schools from across the region. Performances...
WSET
Danville Public Schools moves along with plans to improve G.W. HS, Johnson Elementary
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Plans to improve school buildings in one Southside community are moving along. Danville City Public Schools Board members got an update on the district's Capital Improvement Projects at their meeting on Thursday night. They got to see a video showing an update on the construction...
wfirnews.com
Festival returns Saturday with free afternoon admission
The32nd annual Henry Street Heritage Festival returns Saturday to Elmwood Park in downtown Roanoke, and in a change from the past, there is no admission charge for the afternoon hours between 1:00 and 5:00 pm. After that, you must pay to enter, and that includes the evening concert by SWV (Sisters with Voices) and Robin Thicke. The festival celebrates the Roanoke’s area’s African-American community and culture with live music, children’s activities. The proceeds go to the all-volunteer Harrison Museum of African American Culture. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
WSET
Sovah Health is welcoming new Duke health physician
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Sova Health announced that Collin Kent M.D., Duke Health radiation oncologist, joined the Center for Radiation Oncology on August 1st. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Kent to Sovah Health and our community,” said Alan Larson, CEO of Sovah Health - Danville. “High-quality cancer care is a growing need in our community, and Dr. Kent’s training and experience as a Duke physician will be a strong asset to our cancer care team.”
WSLS
Two Alleghany County schools see impressive improvement in SOL scores
LOW MOOR, Va. – Two Alleghany schools have made impressive gains in their testing scores. Sharon Elementary School and Edgemont Primary School (now Jeter-Watson Elementary School) outperformed schools across the state in Standards of Learning (SOL) score gains. Sharon Elementary saw SOL rates jump by 13 points in the...
WDBJ7.com
Patrick Henry, William Fleming football tickets on sale
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tickets are on sale for Friday’s Patrick Henry-versus-William Fleming football game at William Fleming. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Roanoke City Public Schools said in a Facebook post gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday and there will be security screenings in place. All kids ages 13 and under will need to be accompanied by an adult at all times while at the game. Admission is free for kids ages five and under.
WDBJ7.com
Bomb threat reported at Patrick Henry High School
UPDATE: Roanoke City Schools has released a statement on the bomb threat at Patrick Henry High School. “This afternoon, we were made aware of a message indicating a bomb threat at Patrick Henry High School. School administrators worked with the Roanoke City Police Department, and the building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. Students and staff safely gathered on the football field for approximately 20 minutes until a search of the building was complete and the all-clear to return to the building was given.
Comments / 0