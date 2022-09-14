Read full article on original website
A Look Back at Our All-Time Favorite First Lady Portraits Adorning the White House
In honor of Michelle Obama's newly revealed White House portrait, we revisit all the official first lady portraits that still give us chills Michelle Obama Tenure: 2009-2017 President: Barack Obama Portrait Artist: Sharon Sprung Date: 2018 The latest first lady portrait to join the White House collection is also the most colorful, featuring Michelle Obama in a celestial blue silk chiffon gown designed by Jason Wu. Aside from promoting healthy programs as first lady, Michelle left a legacy of resilience, navigating relentless racist and sexist remarks (during the boom...
How the Theft of Leonardo’s ‘Mona Lisa’ Made It the Most Famous Painting in the World
One museum heist, or perhaps the publicity surrounding it, is credited with making a priceless masterpiece of a painting that had been celebrated by aficionados but virtually unknown to the public: the Mona Lisa. One August morning in 1911, three thieves who had hidden inside a closet in the Louvre overnight secreted the small Leonardo da Vinci out of the Paris museum and onto a train at the Quai d’Orsay (ironically now the site of another beloved museum). The Mona Lisa was considered so ordinary—relatively speaking, of course—that it took more than a day for anyone to notice the empty...
Smithonian
Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, Whose Database Identified Thousands of Enslaved Laborers, Has Died at 93
In the 1980s, while conducting research at a courthouse in Louisiana, Gwendolyn Midlo Hall discovered a book written by 18th-century notaries that meticulously recorded details about hundreds of enslaved individuals: their names, where they came from, their skills, even their inclination toward rebelliousness. As Hall told the New York Times’...
'Diary of a Misfit' blends reportage, research and memoir
Washington Post reporter Casey Parks' first book, Diary of a Misfit: A Memoir and a Mystery, follows her attempts to uncover Roy Hudgins' story while rediscovering her own along the way.
Smithonian
Why Was a Synagogue Mural Hidden Behind a Wall in a Vermont Apartment?
For nearly 30 years, a historic mural painted by a Lithuanian immigrant in the early 20th century sat hidden behind a wall in a Vermont apartment complex. Now, after years of painstaking preservation work, the colorful triptych known as the “Lost Mural” is back in the spotlight once again. Community members in Burlington, Vermont, unveiled the restored mural in its new home at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue earlier this summer.
Time Out Global
The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England
The Tudors and their tumultuous reigns have captured our imaginations for centuries—see The Tudors, Wolf Hall, Elizabeth, The Other Boleyn Girl and the William Shakespeare plays—and now, an exhibit focusing on art created during their dynasty will be on display here in NYC. “The Tudors: Art and Majesty...
Joana Vasconcelos on Creating Art When the World Is Falling Apart
PARIS — Ten years after taking over the Château de Versailles with her giant textile sculptures in a show that drew a record-breaking 1.6 million visitors, Joana Vasconcelos is back in another historic location a stone’s throw from Paris — this time with a different kind of monumental installation. The Portuguese artist is presenting a towering fabric structure called the “Tree of Life” at the Sainte-Chapelle de Vincennes, a soaring Gothic-style chapel founded in the 14th century on the grounds of the Château de Vincennes east of Paris, on the edge of a 2,450-acre forest.More from WWDParis Exhibition Explores How Frida...
William Klein, who helped revolutionise photography, dies aged 96
American photographer William Klein, who made his mark with imagery of fashion and urban life, has died in Paris aged 96, his son Pierre Klein said in a statement Monday. Klein, whose striking depictions of the restlessness and violence of city life helped revolutionize photography, died “peacefully” on Saturday, the statement said.
psychologytoday.com
When Teddy Roosevelt Met Booker T. Washington
In his compelling 1901 autobiography, Up from Slavery, Booker T. Washington, educator, celebrated author, sought after lecturerer, “race leader,” friend to two Presidents and colleague of wealthy and influential philanthropists described the circumstances of a “miserable, desolate, and discouraging” childhood. Growing up with only a first name, uncertain even of the date of his birth, he shared a pallet with his brother and sister, a “bundle of filthy rags,” piled on the dirt floor of a tiny cabin. Ill-clothed, poorly fed, overworked and under-rested like most other enslaved children, his early years were also playless.
Suspended sculpture transforms Cape Town museum's atrium
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Moody, brooding and floating, Malagasy artist Joel Andrianomearisoa’s “The Five Continents of All Our Desires” is transforming the towering atrium of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art in Cape Town. Malagasy’s sculptures in black silk paper are suspended in the museum’s multi-story central atrium. The constructions form a massive, slowly moving mobile that suggests geographical archipelagos and play off the building’s massive concrete curving walls. The structure originally served as grain silos at Cape Town’s port, and the museum was created by scooping out several of the interior walls and this installation was made specifically for the atrium. “It is a revelation and honor to host an artwork of this scale and ambition, Koyo Kouoh. the Zeitz Museum’s executive director and chief curator said in a statement about “The Five Continents.” “To hold, to speak, to listen and to love — sentiments and values that echo our mission are brought center stage with this incredible work.”
New York museums to display signs identifying art looted by the Nazis during Holocaust
Museums in New York are now required by law to post notices with the display of any art looted by Nazis during the Holocaust. The measure was signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul in August and seeks to educate younger generations about the Nazi era and how it affected the provenance of Jewish-owned art in its aftermath, said Senator Anna Kaplan, the Associated Press reported. Empire State museums were already mandated to report pieces stolen by the Nazis from 1933 through 1945 to the Art Loss Register. The new bill is part of an education package to...
Upworthy
Historian Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, who created database of over 100,000 enslaved people, dies at 93
Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, the woman who created a database of more than 100,000 enslaved in Louisiana, died at the age of 93 on August 29. Born on June 17, 1929, Hall's Louisiana Slave Database contains 107,000 entries of people who were enslaved in the state between 1719 and 1820, reports PEOPLE. Hall was able to identify these people through plantation lists, criminal cases and documents such as wills, marriage contracts, leases and death certificates.
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
