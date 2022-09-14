Read full article on original website
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
CHICAGO READER
Food books are falling this month
Compared to last year, this autumn yields a relatively smaller harvest of books by Chicago chefs and food writers; there aren’t as many aspiring authors cooped up in quarantine, I suppose. But by any standards, four titles dropping over the next four weeks—by a quartet of heavy hitters—offer plenty of projects for the cold weather kitchen-bound.
CHICAGO READER
Marching for joy
It was a hot, late summer Saturday, and my son and I had come to the Chicago Botanic Garden for an outdoor playdate with some friends. To our surprise and delight, the band Mucca Pazza was performing there that afternoon as part of a series of events called Flourish, a celebration of the garden’s 50th anniversary. We walked quite a bit to see them play, all the way to a new event space within the garden called the Rookery. The area features a series of interactive living castles sculpted out of willow saplings by artist Patrick Dougherty, placed across from a pond. The whole picturesque scene was the perfect background for the explosion of sound, color, and joy radiating from Mucca Pazza, a punk marching band formed in 2004 and composed of “30-odd members” playing all kinds of brass, string, and percussion instruments, influenced by the likes of Bach, Charles Mingus, Rush, and Duke Ellington.
CHICAGO READER
Amanda Flores, aka DJ Flores Negras, founder of Mictlan Productions
Amanda Flores is a Chicago musician, DJ, event promoter, and licensed massage therapist. While fronting metal band Rosaries in 2017, she launched Flores Negras Productions to help create new inclusive spaces in the local music community. Soon after, she began DJing, also under the name Flores Negras. During the pandemic, she’s grown a following for the eclectic taste she showcases at events such as Necropolis (which focuses on dark electronic and industrial sounds) and Cumbia y Los Goths. In August, Flores announced that she’s rebranding her company as Mictlan Productions, while continuing to DJ as Flores Negras—a separation that she hopes will allow both to continue to grow along their own paths. The production work has become increasingly collaborative as well, and she wants to share more of the spotlight with the team of people who are helping her celebrate diverse identities, music, and art in Chicago’s nightlife scene.
CHICAGO READER
iO improvises its rebirth
After the comedy revolution during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many performers began speaking out about toxic culture in the sketch and improv world, iO was one of the many theaters that had to close its doors, seemingly for good. Upright Citizens Brigade, which began its life in Chicago, closed its longtime New York venue; they also faced charges that they had fostered institutional racism. While many theaters remained open, mainstays like Second City had to completely rethink their mission towards diversity and inclusion.
CHICAGO READER
Chicago House Music symposium, cheese workshop, music, and more
It’s day one of the Chicago House Music Festival and Conference, which runs through Sunday 9/18. Today’s the symposium portion of this free four-day event. At the Logan Center for the Arts (915 E. 60th), there will be a slate of panels focused on the history, culture, and business of house music: the House Music Entrepreneur’s Journey (5:30-6:30 PM), Comeback or Come Up? House Music in 2022 (7-8 PM), and a Fireside Chat with veteran dance music executive Patrick Moxey (8:30-9:45 PM). Participants are industry veterans such as DJs, producers, label owners, and music journalists including The TRiiBE cofounder and editor-in-chief Tiffany Walden. The rest of the weekend will involve music, music, and—did we mention music? Check out DCASE’s website for a complete schedule, including a headliner performance by Ten City on Friday night. (MC)
CHICAGO READER
Umamicue and Friends smoke out the neighborhood at the next Monday Night Foodball
This time it’s for real: the sweet narcotic haze of smoked meat will haunt the streets and alleys of Irving Park. That’s when Odesza, Charles Wong’s candy apple-red, 22-foot, 500-gallon mobile road pit, will pull up at the corner of Kedzie and Belle Plaine for Monday Night Foodball, the Reader’s weekly guest chef pop-up at the Kedzie Inn.
CHICAGO READER
Guaranteed income offers stability to formerly incarcerated people
This article was originally published by City Bureau, a nonprofit civic media organization based on the South Side. For people who have been incarcerated, monthly cash assistance could be the support they need to rebuild their lives. “When I got out, I had to go to a shelter,” said Corey...
CHICAGO READER
Northlight plans its Evanston homecoming
It’s a fool’s exercise, listing the Chicago theaters that have come and gone over the past quarter century. I tried but gave up when I hit 24 at 17 years in. From Angel Island to Zebra Crossing, it’s a list that speaks to the ephemeral nature of both the art form and the waves of artists that come and go in a brutal business.
CHICAGO READER
Some best bets for the fall harvest of performance
THEATER (Kerry Reid) Destinos Chicago International Latino Theater Festival. The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) dedicates this year’s fifth annual Destinos festival to the memory of cofounder and executive director Myrna Salazar, who died in August. The citywide celebration, timed to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month (9/15-10/15), offers a chance to sample work by homegrown Latinx companies, including Marquette Park’s Teatro Tariakuri, whose artistic director, Karla Galván, stars in the comic solo by Tomás Urtusástegui, Bruna la Bruja Bruta (9/17-10/16); Teatro Vista with the world premiere of Paloma Nozicka’s psychological thriller, Enough to Let the Light In (at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater, 9/21-10/23); and UrbanTheater Company‘s Evolution of a Sonero (9/29-10/23), a solo by Flaco Navaja.
CHICAGO READER
A fall edition
Maybe it’s a given for a paper so rooted in Chicago culture, but the theater and arts preview special issues are a big deal for us here at the Reader. Lately, we’ve been putting out almost one per season, which means that by the time we wrap up one, we’re nearly due to start planning for the next. It can feel exhausting to editors like me who cover the arts, but it can also be uniquely invigorating. These preview issues always remind me that things are happening in our city. Writers send extra pitches, eager to call dibs on covering upcoming events; advertisers are extra engaged, booking far in advance with the anticipation of a supersized print issue; and readers across the city pick up extra copies, knowing that each one is a comprehensive and reliable schedule for the season.
CHICAGO READER
Flawlessly in tune
Originally conceived in the mid-70s as a vehicle for Nell Carter but opening on Broadway in 1981 with Jennifer Holliday in the role that might have been Carter’s (if Carter’s Hollywood career had not blown up), Tom Eyen and Henry Krieger’s musical about the rise of an African American girl group the Dreams (modeled on the Shirelles and the Supremes) is remarkably fresh and cliché-free for a showbiz bio. Even the score, which intentionally mimics tunes of the era (early 60s to mid-70s), never for a moment feels fake, forced, or recycled.
CHICAGO READER
Resources available for formerly incarcerated people
This article was originally published by City Bureau, a nonprofit civic media organization based on the South Side. For formerly incarcerated residents, accessing resources is vital to surviving when reintegrating back into society. Most face challenges when applying for jobs due to the stigmatizing effects of their criminal record. We’ve compiled a list that includes employment programs and legal aid resources to help those making a transition from incarceration to community.
CHICAGO READER
Tools for new movement
On September 24, Toolbox @ Twenty opens at the Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC) to celebrate the Seldoms’ 20th anniversary with an exhibition and performances in a large-scale experiment in collaboration among dancers, visual artists, and the alternative visual arts exhibition space. Curated by the Seldoms’ founding artistic/executive director Carrie Hanson in collaboration with HPAC director of exhibitions and residency Allison Peters Quinn, Toolbox @ Twenty pairs Hanson with multidisciplinary artist Edra Soto, Damon Green with sound artist Sadie Woods, Maggie Vannucci with painter Jackie Kazarian, and Sarah Gonsiorowski with fiber artist Jacqueline Surdell to create new works. Over the course of six weeks, the Seldoms will offer six free live performances, followed by conversations with the artists.
CHICAGO READER
Monster mash-up
The Chicago Children’s Theatre’s 18th season kicks off with Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster, an innovative production from the Emmy Award-winning multimedia performance collective, Manual Cinema. Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster. Through 10/16: Sat-Sun 9:30 and 11:30 AM, Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100...
CHICAGO READER
Conductor Mina Zikri leads the Oistrakh Symphony of Chicago, Lira Ensemble, and the Northbrook Symphony into a vibrant, family-oriented performance season
If you’ve spent any time immersed in Chicago’s classical music scene, you know that one of its hardest working and most visionary leaders is conductor Mina Zikri, the founder and music director of the Oistrakh Symphony of Chicago, resident conductor of Chicago’s Lira Ensemble, and music director of the Northbrook Symphony.
CHICAGO READER
The Hyde Park Jazz Festival connects the south side to the wider world of jazz
Hard times will bring out anyone’s true colors, and the Hyde Park Jazz Festival certainly showed what it was made of when COVID-19 brought live music to a halt in 2020. Its organizers emulated the music that the festival supports, improvising ways to support local jazz. First, they arranged the Jazz Postcards series, small-scale outdoor concerts that popped up around the city. Then, while most festivals took the year off, they staged the 2020 festival in parks and on sidewalks around Hyde Park and adjacent neighborhoods. This year, the HPJF resumes business as usual, staging concerts inside churches, museums, and performance spaces as well as on two big outdoor stages that face each other on the Midway Plaisance. The programming combines a complement of musicians who have maintained lifelong commitments to the south side—including storyteller Maggie Brown, saxophonist Ernest Dawkins, and singer Dee Alexander—with adventurous artists from the rest of the city and far beyond. Pianist Jim Baker and the drums-and-reeds duo of Mike Reed and Hunter Diamond exemplify the city’s robust avant-garde community; the Chris Greene Quartet represents the mainstream. Darren Johnston, a New York-based Canadian trumpeter, will reunite with the splendid Chicago-based band he enlisted to record his briskly lyrical new album, Life in Time (Delmark). The Chicago-Amsterdam quartet These Things Happen will celebrate the release of their debut mini album, which balances deeply felt originals with swaggering interpretations of material by Herbie Nichols, Dewey Redman, and Thelonious Monk. Electric guitarist and former Chicagoan Jeff Parker will reveal the ways that old soul and new technologies enrich his playing. New York-based pianist David Virelles, whose recent CD Nuna (Pi) reconciles classical rigor and Cuban rhythms, will present a solo recital. And in a first-time encounter, pan-national string trio Hear in Now, which includes local cellist Tomeka Reid, will workshop and perform a set of new material with improvisational Ethiopian-based ensemble Qwanqwa.
CHICAGO READER
Beyond the mustache
Larry Yando has been a prominent presence on stages in Chicago and beyond for many years, including as Ebenezer Scrooge in the Goodman’s annual production of A Christmas Carol (this year marks his 15th outing). He plays Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express at Drury Lane Theatre through October 23. (Read Kimzyn Campbell’s review here.) This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
CHICAGO READER
Revamp your career and plan your future at Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow Financial Empowerment Weekend
The City of Chicago Treasurer’s Office and BMO Harris Bank are proud to present the Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow Financial Empowerment Weekend. This two-day event is open to all Chicagoland residents, entrepreneurs, and small business owners and is free to attend. “We are so excited to partner with...
