Ullin, IL

wish989.com

SIU Aviation-United Airlines Partnership Provides Most Secure Career Path to the United Flight Deck

CARBONDALE — A partnership between Southern Illinois University Carbondale and United Airlines is providing the most secure career path for aviation students interested in becoming professional pilots. Chancellor Austin A. Lane and United representatives signed a partnership agreement between the university’s School of Aviation and United’s Aviate career development...
CARBONDALE, IL
wish989.com

Pre-K, Birth to Two Screenings at SIC Monday

HARRISBURG – The Mary Jo Oldham Center for Child Study at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg will be holding screenings for Pre-K and birth to two year old children Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Pre-K screening will be held in the SIC Learning Commons A Building (Library).
HARRISBURG, IL
wish989.com

Region-wide Trash Pickup on Illinois 13 Set for Saturday

CARBONDALE – Keep Carbondale Beautiful will be joining Clean SoIL for a region-wide trash pickup on Illinois 13 from Harrisburg to Murphysboro Saturday. And officials say they are looking for volunteers to help with the effort. If you are interested in helping, go to Bed Bath and Beyond on...
CARBONDALE, IL
wish989.com

Pedestrian Hit by School Bus in Jackson County Wednesday

MURPHYSBORO – An accident involving a pedestrian and a school bus happened Wednesday morning in Jackson County. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office received reports about the accident on Giant City Road at the entrance to Wildwood Mobile Home Park in rural Carbondale.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
Illinois State
Illinois Education
Ullin, IL
wish989.com

Marion Man Wanted in Recent Shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are looking for a Marion man wanted on a gun charge following a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of East Main Street in Carbondale last Saturday night. According to Carbondale police, officers responded to the area around 10:10 p.m. and discovered evidence...
CARBONDALE, IL
wish989.com

Spillway Road in Williamson County Reopens

MARION – The Williamson County Highway Department says Spillway Road reopened between Hayton School Road and Honker Hill Winery around 8:30 Wednesday morning. The road had been closed in that area due to bridge work at Little Grassy Creek.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL

