Man charged with murder after driver killed in fiery February crash: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal fiery wreck that happened in February near I-485, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. The deadly accident happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2022, between Marita Drive and North 485 interloop near...
2nd person dies, arrest made in August southwest Charlotte shooting: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A second person has died and an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened in August in southwest Charlotte, according to CMPD. The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Aug. 30 in the 4500 block of Rose Ridge Place.
Man shot, killed by homeowner in Burke County, sheriff says
A homeowner shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded early Friday to shots fired call, which led to a homicide investigation. When deputies got to the address on Flat Gap Road, they found Howard Gene Cook who...
Police: 17-year-old Shelby High School student killed in shooting
SHELBY, N.C. — A Shelby High School student was killed in a shooting Tuesday night, police said. Officers responded to Logan Street in Shelby after witnesses said they heard gunshots in the area. No one said they saw the shooting though. At the scene, police said they found a...
CMPD: Armed suspect shot at by officers in northwest Charlotte identified; no injuries reported
CHARLOTTE — There were no injuries reported after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police fired shots at an armed man who they perceived was an imminent threat, Deputy Chief Coerte Voorhees said. On Thursday at around 5 p.m., a license plate reader identified a stolen car on Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road...
14-year-old, 16-year-old charged in Fort Mill HS bathroom threats: Police
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old have both been charged for writing threatening messages inside the Fort Mill High School boy’s bathroom, Fort Mill Police said. Detectives said the threats were discovered at the school on Sept. 8 and two suspects were...
Former teammate and a coach remember MCSO detention officer killed in motorcycle crash
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday evening, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said one of its detention officers died in a motorcycle crash. Brandon Thomas, 35, died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Shelby while off-duty on Thursday. We’re told Thomas grew up in the area and was...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in Alexander Co., deputies say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a robbery suspect they believe to be armed and dangerous. Deputies say that they tried to stop a car driven by Richard Eugene Pennell at 9 a.m. for a traffic violation on All Healing Springs Road in Taylorsville. He allegedly fled and went down Mountain Ridge Church Road.
17-year-old shot and killed outside apartment complex in Shelby: Police
SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed late Tuesday night outside of an apartment complex in Shelby, the Shelby Police Department confirms with Queen City News. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent...
Off-duty detention officer dies in motorcycle crash, Mecklenburg County sheriff says
CHARLOTTE — A 35-year-old detention officer with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office died in a motorcycle crash Thursday in Shelby, officials said. Brandon Thomas was not on duty at the time of the wreck, the sheriff’s office said. The crash, which only involved Thomas’ motorcycle, happened on...
Man charged in murder of popular Charlotte DJ same suspect who injured CMPD officer in July: Police
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who has been charged in the murder of a popular Charlotte DJ and father of two has been identified as the suspect who injured a CMPD officer this July, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD confirms with Queen City News that...
Officer-involved shooting reported in northwest Charlotte: CMPD
An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, CMPD said. Latest details at QCNEWS.COM.
Manhunt ends without arrest in Alexander County, sheriff’s office says
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A manhunt is underway in Alexander County for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Richard Pennell ran from them in the Ellendale community after a short chase that ended in his father’s driveway. When he took off, deputies said he had something in his hand. It’s not clear if it was a weapon.
Union County Man Convicted Third Time Of Impersonating A Police Officer
MONROE, N.C. — After just 10 minutes of deliberation, a Union County jury found Jimel Tamba, 25, guilty of illegally owning blue lights. In May 2020, on the Highway 74 bypass, Tamba was a passenger in a car stopped by the State Highway Patrol for an illegal license plate cover.
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people involved in shooting near north Charlotte 7-Eleven
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are hoping to identify two people believed to be connected a shooting in north Charlotte. The incident happened early Sunday morning around 2:35 a.m. near a 7-Eleven store in the 3700 block of N. Tryon Street in north Charlotte.
York County Sheriff details officer-involved car chase that led to shooting
The broken glass behind a Rock Hill CVS is all that's left from a stolen car and chase through two cities in York County. York County Sheriff details officer-involved car …. Concrete mixing truck causes partial parking deck …. Chick-Fil-A employee tackles alleged carjacker. Cotswold development raises concerns. Some council...
MEDIC: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle on 1-77 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after a crash on I-77 North in north Charlotte Saturday morning, according to MEDIC. The accident happened on 1-77 northbound near Sunset Road which is near exit 16 and involved a motorcycle and another car, officials said. The driver of the motorcycle was...
5 arrested after stolen gun, drugs found in Rowan County home, deputies say
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Five people were arrested Wednesday after investigators found a stolen gun, cocaine and meth during a search at a Salisbury home, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said people in the neighborhood around Garden Lane told detectives that 29-year-old Brandon Lee Lakey, a convicted felon, had pulled […]
Nearly 50 lbs of meth, conversion laboratory, and AR-15 rifle seized from Monroe home: Sheriff
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office recently seized more than 50 pounds of illegal narcotics, including meth and an AR-15 rifle, from a Monroe home as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Deputies said this large-scale seizure began in early August...
DWI suspect in deadly golf cart crash denied bond reduction
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The suspect charged in an Iredell County crash involving a golf car that killed three people in June faced a judge Thursday afternoon and was denied a bond reduction. Austin Ray Harmon was charged with DWI, two counts of felony death by vehicle and three...
