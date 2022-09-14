Read full article on original website
Judy Collins is bringing an orchestra to Clearwater for the 'Wildflowers' tour
She's at the Cap, once again.
iDKHOW, Joywave to play the Ritz
TAMPA — Live Nation and No Clubs will present iDKHOW and Joywave Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will get underway at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $27.50. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com. I Don’t...
Jannus Live to welcome I Prevail
ST. PETERSBURG —Michigan rock powerhouse I Prevail, which recently kicked off its North American headline tour in support of new album “True Power,” arrives Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N. in St. Petersburg. This concert is sold out. Gates open at 6 p.m....
Play chess with GZA of Wu-Tang Clan at Dunedin Brewery
Ask any fan of hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan and they’ll tell you that chess factors into their music just as much as martial arts. Wu-Tang member GZA, aka The Genius, has a particular penchant for the game and has been playing it against fans at events nationwide. On Sept....
Sekushi at The Plaza - Bellair Bluffs
Highlighting our first ever Sushi Restaurant, Sekushi at the Plaza is nestled in the small town of Bellair, Florida, just south of Clearwater. Managing partner AJ Muniz was excited to sit down with Carl Fiadini of the Walk In Talk. Did you know Sekushi means sexy in Japanese? So many cool things happening in this segment. Get to know AJ and Sekushi Sushi in Bellair, FL as he answers Carl’s Rapid Fire questions on this episode of Walk In TalkSekushiAt The Plazain Bellair Bluffs for Amazing Sushi.
American Craft Endeavors welcomes craft vendors, artists to Tarpon Springs
TARPON SPRINGS — With the arrival of fall, a popular favorite walk-along-the-dock event returns to North Pinellas with the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art & Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, along Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.;...
Florida Cracker Fish Company opening in Carrollwood
Florida Cracker Kitchen is readying to open a new spot in the Carrollwood area that is set to be seafood centric. Brothers Blair and Ethan Hensley opened the very first Florida Cracker Kitchen back in 2012. The motto: “In Grits We Trust.” This joint mixes old school Florida flavor with fun country store vibes.
What's in a traditional 'Tampa' Cuban Sandwich?
As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we want to highlight a delicacy in Hispanic culture that you’ve probably tasted once or 100 times — the Cuban sandwich.
Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour makes a stop in Largo
LARGO — The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour will make a stop in Pinellas County on Friday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793. This international comedy tour features...
The Best Rooftop Bars in Tampa Bay for Date Night
Nothing says romance like watching the sun set over the downtown skyline or the water....
Taco Bell Brings Back Menu Favorite Permanently
People were outraged by it’s removal and they voiced their outrage. The company listened and now Taco Bell has brought back a menu favorite, permanently!. Starting Thursday, September 15th, the Mexican Pizza is back! We told you back in April that Taco Bell was temporarily bringing back the menu favorite. The Mexican Pizza return was supposed to last only six months but it sold out only a month into it’s relaunch. It looks like the big wigs at Taco Bell took notice and made the Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item once again.
Derek Jeter’s $22M Tampa Bay mansion to be demolished, records show
The multi-million dollar mansion once owned by Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and rented by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly set to be demolished.
Miami developer to build almost 400 apartments, townhouses in St. Pete
A Miami developer is planning to build 376 apartments and townhouses on 39 acres in St. Petersburg. The development, which will be on Gandy Boulevard just off the Gandy Bridge, also will include a new marina and restaurant. Construction is expected to begin next year. The as-yet-to-be named development will...
Mansion That Housed Tom Brady To Be Demolished
Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
St. Petersburg to celebrate Arts Alive! with Free Museum Day
ST. PETERSBURG — In accordance with its status as a world-class arts and culture destination, St. Petersburg will invite residents and visitors alike to celebrate this year's Arts Alive! Free Museum Day on Saturday, Sept. 17, as select museums and galleries waive admission charges. Participating locations include the Imagine...
Tampa temps begin slow cooldown into fall
Fall is quickly approaching, with the first official day of autumn coming on Sept. 22. It certainly doesn't feel like it in Florida, though.
Celebrated Mandola’s Italian Kitchen opening three new Florida locations
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is a lauded restaurant with locations across Texas and Florida. They’ve already opened a space in Carrollwood, and have kitchens ready to open in Orlando, Odessa, and Oldsmar. The noted Oldsmar location officially opens September 19. Created by Chef and Restaurateur Damian Mandola best known as Co-Founder of Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and his wife and business partner Trina Mandola, Mandola’s has gained notoriety for its phenomenal array of Italian desserts.
4 Rivers Smokehouse breaking ground in Lakeland
Award-winning 4 Rivers Smokehouse announces plans to open its 15th restaurant at The Shoppes at Lake Miriam Crossing, a retail and dining destination located at 4747 S. Florida Avenue. The 4 Rivers Smokehouse in Lakeland, slated to open in 2022, will create approximately 50 new local jobs. The restaurant will...
The New Korê Steakhouse Puts Diners in the Hot Seat
At Korê Steakhouse, each table is outfitted with an inlaid grill that gives you the freedom, and the weighty responsibility, to play chef for a night. Are you up for it?. I hope so. Because the restaurant, which opened in Waterside Place earlier this year, is one of Sarasota’s best.
Clearwater referendum seeks $400M mixed-use development, sans Scientology
With Scientology controlling so much land, could this be Clearwater's chance to revitalize?. Downtown Clearwater has it all — close access to one of the nation’s best beaches, pristine views of the waterfront, palm tree-lined roads to the north picturesque enough for any movie shoot or commercial cameo — yet the town remains sleepy, with vacant buildings and a dearth of nightlife or entertainment.
