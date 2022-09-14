ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Subway Puts a Popular Taco Bell Deal on the Menu

Gone are the days of only having that monthly box of wine or farmer's market produce to subscribe to. Now there are salad subscriptions, pasta bowl subscriptions, and, of course, the taco program that the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell launched in January. Often aimed at office workers grabbing...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Shares More Details on Mexican Pizza’s Return

With a good enough tune and some incredible dance numbers, just about anything can be turned into an off-Broadway musical. Whether it's an unofficial and brilliant 'Bridgerton' musical or the "tongue-in-cheek" 'Human Centipede: the Musical', if you want a show that's zany, subversive, and delightfully self-aware, off-Broadway is guaranteed to give you something off-the-wall.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Day#Food Drink#Mexican#Taco Bell
Thrillist

You Can Get Free & Cheap Food at Taco Bell Through October

Taco Bell showered our summer with cheap food, but just because the season is winding to a close doesn't mean the deals are too. The Mexican Pizza slinger just announced its latest promotions calendar, and it's brimming with freebies through October. Here's the full lineup of in-app offers:. August 19...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Brings Back a Comfort-Food Favorite

Fast food makes you feel good -- at least mentally if not always physically. There's something comforting about ordering a meal that you know may not be the best choice for your health or your waistline but that's familiar and tasty. Most, if not all, adults know they can get...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor

Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on Chicken

In the 1980s fast-food innovation exploded. McDonald's (MCD) had perhaps the biggest invention when in 1983 it added Chicken McNuggets to its menu. That change was revolutionary because while many local pizza places and sandwich shops had chicken fingers on their menus, the nugget was not really a thing yet, at least on restaurant menus.
CINCINNATI, OH
CNBC

No, McDonald's all-day breakfast isn't returning in October

McDonald's isn't bringing back its all-day breakfast menu next month, despite a viral tweet saying otherwise. The fast-food giant ended its all-day breakfast during the early days of pandemic lockdowns as part of a broader plan to simplify service. No, McDonald's isn't bringing back its popular all-day breakfast next month.
RESTAURANTS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Chipotle Stopped Taco Orders For $3 Last Night

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Nations's Restaurant News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Eater

New Casual Tacos and Tortas Restaurant From Hopdoddy Burger Bar Founders Is Coming to South Lamar

A new Mexican restaurant is opening in Zilker this year. Masa Y Más will open at 1817 South Lamar Boulevard sometime this fall. The casual counter-service restaurant will focus on Central Mexican fare, including tacos and tortas with al pastor, suadero, birria, barbacoa, and carnitas, as well as handmade tortillas, plus aguas frescas, margaritas, and Mexican beers.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy