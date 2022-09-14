Read full article on original website
Forget Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell Menu Adds an Actual Pizza
Taco Bell has a fairly brilliant business model. Most of its menu items are variants of other things that it sells. You can get a taco, a burrito, nachos, a chalupa, and who knows what else that all essentially use the same ingredients but wrap them in a different delivery device.
Taco Bell Announced An Extra-Cheesy New Menu Item–Customers Say It’s Better Than Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell has recently been testing a slew of new menu items across the United States, from Cheez-It Crunchwraps to vegan tacos. Now, they’re rolling out a brand new option that may just be their tastiest yet—and may even give their iconic Mexi...
Subway Puts a Popular Taco Bell Deal on the Menu
Gone are the days of only having that monthly box of wine or farmer's market produce to subscribe to. Now there are salad subscriptions, pasta bowl subscriptions, and, of course, the taco program that the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell launched in January. Often aimed at office workers grabbing...
Taco Bell Shares More Details on Mexican Pizza’s Return
With a good enough tune and some incredible dance numbers, just about anything can be turned into an off-Broadway musical. Whether it's an unofficial and brilliant 'Bridgerton' musical or the "tongue-in-cheek" 'Human Centipede: the Musical', if you want a show that's zany, subversive, and delightfully self-aware, off-Broadway is guaranteed to give you something off-the-wall.
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s is axing these 4 popular items from September 7 and returning some old favourites
As reported by The Sun, starting tomorrow, September 7, McDonald’sfans would not be able to have its Cyprus and Spanish menu items, which the company had introduced earlier this summer. But fans have something really exciting to look forward to as McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets would return for a limited time only.
Thrillist
You Can Get Free & Cheap Food at Taco Bell Through October
Taco Bell showered our summer with cheap food, but just because the season is winding to a close doesn't mean the deals are too. The Mexican Pizza slinger just announced its latest promotions calendar, and it's brimming with freebies through October. Here's the full lineup of in-app offers:. August 19...
I tried Taco Bell's Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, and it's my new favorite menu item
Taco Bell's new Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito comes packed with four different types of cheeses — including a nacho cheese sauce.
Taco Bell Menu Brings Back a Comfort-Food Favorite
Fast food makes you feel good -- at least mentally if not always physically. There's something comforting about ordering a meal that you know may not be the best choice for your health or your waistline but that's familiar and tasty. Most, if not all, adults know they can get...
ohmymag.co.uk
Pizza Hut launches 'Italian Taco' in a humorous take on Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza
The Mexican Pizza has been such a success that Taco Bell has been unable to keep up with the demand and ultimately had to discontinue it. However, it is slated to return on 15 September. The photo accompanying the 'launch' shows a hand holding a pizza from Pizza Hut which...
Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor
Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on Chicken
In the 1980s fast-food innovation exploded. McDonald's (MCD) had perhaps the biggest invention when in 1983 it added Chicken McNuggets to its menu. That change was revolutionary because while many local pizza places and sandwich shops had chicken fingers on their menus, the nugget was not really a thing yet, at least on restaurant menus.
New Menu Items Added to National Fast Food Locations
Throughout the second half of 2022, new menu items are being added to favorite restaurants with substantial fanfare. Buffalo Wild Wings: Saucy Chicken SandwichBuffalo Wild Wings Instagram.
CNBC
No, McDonald's all-day breakfast isn't returning in October
McDonald's isn't bringing back its all-day breakfast menu next month, despite a viral tweet saying otherwise. The fast-food giant ended its all-day breakfast during the early days of pandemic lockdowns as part of a broader plan to simplify service. No, McDonald's isn't bringing back its popular all-day breakfast next month.
Taco Bell Just Premiered 'Mexican Pizza: The Musical' on Tik Tok, Starring Dolly Parton and Doja Cat
In a kitschy Taco Bell marketing campaign, Dolly Parton, Doja Cat, and Tik Tok stars pay homage to the return of their favorite menu item.
Chipotle Stopped Taco Orders For $3 Last Night
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Nations's Restaurant News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Eater
New Casual Tacos and Tortas Restaurant From Hopdoddy Burger Bar Founders Is Coming to South Lamar
A new Mexican restaurant is opening in Zilker this year. Masa Y Más will open at 1817 South Lamar Boulevard sometime this fall. The casual counter-service restaurant will focus on Central Mexican fare, including tacos and tortas with al pastor, suadero, birria, barbacoa, and carnitas, as well as handmade tortillas, plus aguas frescas, margaritas, and Mexican beers.
