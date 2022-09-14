Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
New Solon Fire Department to open within weeks
SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Exactly one year to the date of a ground breaking, city officials confirm the new Solon Fire Department should be complete in just weeks. “We are down to some of the punch-list items. Some dry wall painting issues, we’re working on finalizing some of the electrical connections,” said Public Works Director, Scott Kleppe.
KCCI.com
2 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing in Iowa
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond starting to release the 150 stores it plans to close as part of its restructuring plan. Two of those stores are in Iowa, including Dubuque and Waterloo. No word on when those stores will close for good. Bed Bath...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man navigates homelessness resource to find his new home
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Cevyn Morse was excited to talk about his new apartment in Dubuque Friday; especially after last year when he lived when he spent 6-months living in a tent in Cedar Rapids. “A lot of people take that for granted that they’ve got a nice bed to...
KCRG.com
Blocktoberfest coming to downtown Cedar Rapids Friday
Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours to see Queen Elizabeth The Second lying in state. Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested. Updated:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Library to close for final restoration
Organizers also promoted more environmentally friendly transportation - as the city tries to reduce greenhouse gas emmissions by 50 percent by 2030. Staff say this is a unique opportunity to preserve the habitats and history at Two Horse Farm. 12 Hudson teachers all diagnosed with cancer in less than a...
KCRG.com
Bever Park Playground being updated
Changes would include closing the intersection's southern road leading to Walmart. The average sales price in the Cedar Rapids area has dropped the past two months, though it's still higher than a year ago. Foundation 2 getting new headquarters. Updated: 7 hours ago. A new state grant is helping a...
cbs2iowa.com
Over 20 year old playground to be replaced at Bever Park in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An outdated playground will be removed and replaced in Cedar Rapids this fall. The city of Cedar Rapids says the playground at Bever Park is popular and over 20 years old. They say a replacement is necessary to maintain compliance with current...
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls police arrest man after alleged burglary at Taco Johns
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a man in Cedar Falls on Thursday night after they say he was identified as the suspect in a burglary at a Taco John’s two days before. In a press release, police said they were called to the Taco John’s at 6210...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Bridge inspections to impact traffic in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Next week, bi-annual bridge inspections over the Cedar River are set to take place. The scheduled inspections are expected to take one day and may impact traffic. They are:. Monday, September 19. Edgewood Rd NW Bridge: Lane Reductions. Tuesday, September 20. 12th Avenue Bridge: Lane...
KCRG.com
Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is in custody, more than four years after investigators say he used a card skimmer to steal thousands of dollars. Investigators said Ionel Iancu, 54, of Glendale, Arizona, is in custody in Dubuque County. He is charged with “ongoing criminal conduct.”. Investigators said...
Worker accused of giving marijuana to elderly care-facility resident
An Iowa man hired to assist elderly residents in an Iowa care facility has been denied jobless benefits after being accused of giving an elderly resident of the home marijuana to smoke. According to state records, Tyrone E. Wright was employed as a direct-service professional for Waterloo’s Neuro Rehabcare, a licensed residential care facility, from […] The post Worker accused of giving marijuana to elderly care-facility resident appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Authorities Release the Name of the Driver Killed on Thursday North of Dubuque
ORIGINAL STORY) one person was killed on Thursday after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a house and retaining wall. The accident happened just after 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon at 10810 Iowa 3 between Dubuque and Sherrill. The name of the driver has not been released. The Dubuque County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Iowa DOT proposes changes to NW Arterial in Dubuque
Cedar Rapids city workers will remove and replace the aging playground at Bever Park. A new state grant is helping a Cedar Rapids nonprofit move into a new space downtown. Distracted driver rear-ends Dubuque County school bus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The bus had just dropped off its last student...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids K9 Officer to receive donation of body armor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids K9 Officer Lara will receive a bullet and stab protection vest thanks to a charitable donation. Canine Officer Lara’s vest is donated by the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and is sponsored by The Humane Society of the United States. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”.
cbs2iowa.com
Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office responds to accident
Black Hawk County — Friday afternoon, The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office released an update about Friday morning's motor vehicle accident. At approximately 10:45 a.m., deputies and Jesup EMS/Fire were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of Dubuque Road and South Canfield Road.
KCRG.com
Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police identified the man killed in a crash Tuesday night as 66-year-old Scott Devore, of Cedar Rapids. Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River. The crashed closed the southbound lanes until just after midnight Wednesday morning.
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
KCRG.com
Iowa City Animal Services see influx of bats in homes this season
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Most of the time, they are harmless, but for many it’s still terrifying to see a bat try and put down roots in their home. So far, Iowa City Animal Services have tested 14 bats for rabies after they invaded people’s homes. None have come back positive.
Dubuque Retail Store Included in Nationwide Store Closings
A Dubuque retail store selling items for your home is among the store locations closing nationwide due to financial struggles. No official date has not been announced, but according to the Telegraph Herald, Bed, Bath, & Beyond at 2475 Northwest Arterial in the Asbury Plaza is on the list of 56 stores the company is closing in the coming months. The Dubuque closure is permanent.
Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department
An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for another Iowa police department. State records indicate Nicholas A. Blocker first went to work for the City of Marion as a police officer in 2016. According to the recent findings of an administrative law judge, Blocker was placed on […] The post Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0