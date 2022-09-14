ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How haunted Harry revealed telling signs that he was dreading seeing Queen’s coffin, body language expert claims

By Olivia Burke
 2 days ago

ALL eyes were on the Royals today as they followed behind Her Majesty as she made her final journey from Buckingham Palace.

But a "haunted" Prince Harry let his mask slip and displayed telling signs he was dreading seeing the Queen's coffin, a body language expert has claimed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z2Rqc_0hvE6FWB00
Prince Harry was unable to hide his emotions when seeing the Queen's coffin, body language expert Judi James claims Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQtGx_0hvE6FWB00
Prince William and Harry walked side-by-side in the Royal procession on Wednesday Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jLyGR_0hvE6FWB00
Soldiers carried The Queen's coffin into Westminster Hall following the cortege Credit: AFP

The Duke of Sussex appeared sombre as he stood side-by-side with Prince William as they reunited in grief for the Royal procession.

It inevitably reminded the nation of the brothers walking behind Princess Diana at her funeral 25 years ago.

And unlike Prince Philip's funeral last year, the feuding pair were not separated by their cousin Peter Phillips.

King Charles led the Royals - flanked to the left by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and then Prince Edward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zfjaG_0hvE6FWB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HNfTO_0hvE6FWB00

While marching in the second of three rows in the ten-strong procession, Harry and Wills looked to each other for support.

Body language expert Judi James believes the brothers' parallel experiences of grief has allowed them to build their bridges.

Speaking to The Sun, she said their proximity in the procession proved they had "no apparent need" for Princess Anne's son to walk between them as "some kind of buffer".

The behaviour specialist explained: "As a result, we saw body language that was so reminiscent of the time when, as young boys, they walked ashen-faced behind their mother’s coffin.

"William, in uniform, had the emotional advantage of walking in a more military way while Harry’s walk was a little more relaxed beside him."

And she thinks banning Harry from wearing his military uniform impacted his ability to conceal his emotions from the world.

His lack of armour left him with nothing to hide behind, with Judi claiming it left his "sadness" on full display as he said goodbye to his grandmother.

The author observed: "Harry’s fingers seemed to clench and unclench a couple of times, as though steeling himself for the sight of the coffin.

"His eyes took on a rather haunted expression, with steepled brows illustrating his sadness."

She claims as Her Majesty was taken inside Westminster, she noticed the Duke gently consoling himself as he prepared to see the coffin.

But despite his uneasiness, Judi said Harry may have hinted he would have liked to have been even more involved with the procession.

HARRY 'WANTED TO DO MORE'

She added: "As he watch the coffin being lowered at the end of the walk, one hand stroked his frock coat in a self-comfort ritual.

"His shoulders rolled gently, as though miming the act of loading and carrying the coffin, suggesting he would have liked to be the one helping to carry it."

The late Monarch was instead taken inside Westminster by ten former and serving armed forces equerries, who were at her side in uniform throughout her reign.

Inside, Judi suggested The Prince of Wales "maintained a military-style poker face" before Kate moved closer to him.

She said: "At this point, his face seemed to crumple very subtly, with his brows puckering in the middle to create an expression of open grief."

Prince Harry was seen clutching Meghan Markle's hand for comfort as the royals exited following a short service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The Queen will lie in state until her state funeral on Monday.

Members of the public have been queuing up to pay their respects to The Queen - with queues already stretching for miles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNIYm_0hvE6FWB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30JcC7_0hvE6FWB00

The Queen left Scotland for the final time on Tuesday and arrived into London later that night.

Princess Anne accompanied her mother on the emotional journey back to RAF Northolt and then onto the Palace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AQZcf_0hvE6FWB00
Head bowed, Harry clung onto wife Meghan for comfort as the service ended Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qcu1_0hvE6FWB00
Prince Harry had been banned from wearing his military uniform, which Judi says gave Wills an 'emotional advantage' Credit: i-Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28P8GT_0hvE6FWB00
The brothers could barely hide their sadness as they reunited in grief Credit: AP

