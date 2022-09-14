ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

5 Stocks You Need to Sell Before Q4

Market volatility is widespread ahead of the Fed’s September rate hike. Moreover, experts are wary of the near-term market uncertainties. Given this volatile backdrop, it could be wise to avoid...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Investors#Asset Management#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cnbc#Halftime Report#Short Hills Advisors#Cerity Partners
The Motley Fool

Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move

Alphabet’s strong revenue and profit track record are one reason to like this stock. Tesla recently delivered its best production month ever -- in spite of headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 211 Shares of This Dividend Stock.

As seen recently, volatility continues to plague the market. In times of market volatility, it might be wise to look for stocks that can pay a steadier stream of income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

To build wealth for retirement, you should ideally buy and hold stocks for multiple decades. Electronic Arts is a great stock to own with its dominant position in the gaming market. Spotify is riding a steady tailwind as the market leader in the audio streaming industry. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up

The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA): Terrific Value, but Only for Patient Investors

Alibaba stock has been endlessly pummeled over the past two years. Though the slate of risks is huge with the former Chinese tech titan, the risk/reward seems to be enticing for those with extremely long-term horizons. Shares of Chinese tech titan Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) have continued to tumble further into...
STOCKS
CNBC

FedEx CEO says he expects the economy to enter a ‘worldwide recession’

FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday that he believes a recession is impending for the global economy. The CEO's pessimism came after FedEx missed estimates on revenue and earnings in its first quarter. The company also withdrew its full year guidance. FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be 1 To Hold Forever

Wall Street has been on a rollercoaster in 2022 as investors move away from growth stocks. Income-generating stocks have become a go-to outlet for investors looking to minimize volatility. This passive income powerhouse is perfectly positioned to richly reward patient investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Cathie Wood bought shares of Velo3D, DraftKings, and Nvidia on Monday. The three stocks are trading well below their earlier highs, but the long-term outlook is brighter than the current stock charts indicate. Ark Invest doesn't have a problem buying falling stocks, but 2020 seems far away given the sluggish...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

Goldman Sachs Says Beware of Dangerous Fall Market Volatility: 7 Safe Conviction List Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

September is the worst month of the year for stocks, but the real scary month this year could be October, and not just because of the potential for a spooky Halloween. With third-quarter earnings on deck, typical seasonal worries and what most likely will be another 75-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate, the analysts at Goldman Sachs are urging investors to avoid investing in the indexes and focus on single stocks for alpha generation.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Markets Edge Higher in Quiet Session

Stocks managed to eke out gains on light volume Wednesday as traders remained cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's highly anticipated speech later this week. The Fed chief will speak at the central bank's annual policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., on Friday morning. And until he does,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Latch and Coinbase had big moves higher last week. They're vulnerable now. InnovAge reports financial results on Tuesday afternoon, and it has failed to impress lately. Stocks historically move higher, but Latch, InnovAge, and Coinabse might fail to beat the market this week. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Hedge Funds' 21 Top Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

Hedge funds as a group have a poor long-term track record, but there's still something irresistible about knowing what the putative smart money has been up to. Besides, you've got to give them credit where credit is due. Hedge funds as a group might not be generating positive returns in 2022, but hey, at least they're beating the broader market.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy