Oregon Ducks men's basketball hosting son of NBA star this weekend

The Oregon Ducks men's basketball program has a three-man 2023 recruiting class that is ranked No. 5 nationally.

That trio - five-star power forward Kwame Evans Jr., five's tar small forward Mookie Cook and four-star point guard Jackson Shelstad - ranks among the best in program history.

But Dana Altman and his coaching staff aren't done.

This weekend, Oregon is set to host Jesuit High School (California) five-star small forward Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former NBA star Peja Stojakovic, on an official visit.

The 6-foot-6, 185-pound sharpshooter is rated the nation's No. 19 overall prospect and No. 4 player at his position.

Stojakovic has previously announced a top six of Duke, Oregon, Stanford, Texas, UCLA and Virginia, and has already taken June official visits to Stanford and UCLA, as well as a trip to Texas last weekend:

With Stojakovic in the fold, Oregon's class would jump from No. 5 nationally to No. 2, jumping Iowa State, Kentucky and Michigan State and sitting behind only Duke, which has a five-man class consisting exclusively of five-star talent.

But that's far from certain and will take a big visit weekend to make happen - something Cook will try to help by making a trek to campus as well.

Here's what 247Sports had to say, in part , about Stojakovic's game:

"Stojakovic is a highly skilled wing who has good positional size, is able to score from multiple levels, and even initiate offense as a guard. The son of former NBA all-star Peja Stojakovic, Andrej is a proven shot-maker like his dad with a full assortment of threes, pull-ups, and step-backs. Also not unlike his dad, he is working to perfect his own, semi-unconventional release, that comes up on the left side of his body. He’s very comfortable in the mid-post and mid-range areas where he creates separation and uses his positional size to score over top of smaller defenders. He’s not a naturally explosive athlete and while he’s going to have lots of opportunities to attack close-outs, he could better weaponize his handle in order to get paint touches more easily as a playmaker. He’s also not totally explosive at the rim or yet physically strong enough to absorb a lot of contact as a finisher."