Zanesville, OH

WHIZ

MCCF Fall Grant Competition Now Open

ZANESVILLE, Oh- Applications are now open for Muskingum County Community Foundation’s 2nd Annual Fall Grant competition. Five grants worth $10,000 each will be awarded to non-profit organizations capital improvement projects. Any 501c3 such as a political subdivision, school district, or those affiliated with one of those organizations within Muskingum...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Grange donation to Morrow County Food Pantry

MORROW COUNTY- The Williamsport Grange # 1815 recently made a $100 donation to the Morrow County Food Pantry as a community service project. Grange President Donna Carver presented the donation to board members Mike Schnell and Brenda Harden along with volunteer Sue Beck. Harden and Schnell expressed their thanks for...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Abbot Senior Living Fundraiser

ZANESVILLE, OH- Many people spent time combing through a variety of different media items at Abbot Senior Living. It was part of their annual media sale that took place over two days. People donated books, movies, vinyl records, board games and more to help raise money to provide entertainment and other special events for residents. Executive Director of Abbot Senior Living Kevin Pinson spoke more about the fundraiser.
ZANESVILLE, OH
County
Muskingum County, OH
Zanesville, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Muskingum County, OH
Society
State
Indiana State
City
Zanesville, OH
WHIZ

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

ZANESVILLE, Oh – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the Muskingum County Commissioners Office met with a local advocate for the cause. Together, they talked about childhood cancer and its impacts, not just on the children battling the disease, but their families as well. Carmen Boyd, Childhood Cancer...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Local First Responders Participate in Active Shooter Training

CAMBRIDGE, Oh – Local first responders spent the day out at Cambridge High School, training for a threat that has, unfortunately, become an everyday fear at best and reality for many at the very worst. Personnel from across Guernsey County, including the Cambridge Fire and Police Departments, EMS, Guernsey...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Galion Inquirer

Smith’s Country Corner open for business

MORROW COUNTY/GALION- On a late summer weekend, the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to announce the opening of Smith’s Country Corner on Sept. 10. Galion natives Zak and Emily Smith are the new pick-your-own-pumpkin patch’s owners. The military veterans — U.S. Marine Corps for...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Robert “Bob” L. Grissett

Robert “Bob” Leon Grissett, 89, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully following a brief illness at Becket House in New Concord, Thursday, September 15, 2022 . Bob was born June 6, 1933, in Zanesville, the son of Robert Lee & Effie (McKnight) Grissett, and married Cheryl E. (Baldwin) Grissett on November 1, 1974.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Pet of The Week: Meet Winter

ZANESVILLE, OH- We haven’t even got to fall yet, but already it’s time to start thinking about winter. Winter is a cute little pup with a lot of energy. He’s a Shepherd, Australian/ Border Collie who’s only three months old and loves being around people. He’s currently up for adoption at the Animal Shelter Society.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

City of Marietta begins phase one of their park project

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Phase one of the park project is expected to last until December. For residents that means less parking, more traffic and altered traffic routes. The main construction will take place on the 300 and 400 block of Front St. New sidewalks, new roads and lighting will be added to the two blocks.
MARIETTA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger union members vote to authorize strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Farm and Dairy

2022 Noble County Fair sale

Buyer: B&N Coal and Don Jones State Representative. Buyer: Jackson County Regional Livestock Market and Jones Feed. Buyer: Cambridge Used Cars and Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Reserve champion: Liberty McKee. Bid: $1,800.16. Buyer: International Convertor. Premier exhibitor: Luke Thompson. Bid: $1,600. Buyer: Rodney Rohrbaugh Trucking. MARKET TURKEY. Grand...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WHIZ

Brandywine Blvd. resurfacing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville will kick off its 2022 OPWC paving program by milling and repaving Brandywine Boulevard between Northpointe Drive and Eastward Circle. The first part of this $670,000 project will begin on Monday, September 19 and continue through Friday, September 23. Traffic will be restricted in...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Lille M. Boyd

Lillie “Dixie” M. Boyd, 85 of Roseville, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2022 at New Lexington Care and Rehab Center. She was born on November 30, 1936, in Ironspot, Ohio, daughter of the late James Leonard Inman and Goldie Faye Longstreth. She is survived by her son,...
ROSEVILLE, OH
WTAP

Noble County getting $180,000 for workforce development

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAP) - U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) announced that the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded a $181,931 grant to the Noble Local School District in Noble County for Noble Green Acres: A Regional Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem project. Funding for this investment was made possible through the bipartisan infrastructure law.
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Louis Dean Rupe

Louis Dean Rupe, 74 of Roseville, passed away on September 15, 2022 at Genesis Hospital following a brief illness surrounded by his family and friends. Louis was born in Athens County on June 22, 1948. He is the son of the late Andrew and Erma (Cullison) Rupe. He worked for several years for the Ohio Ferro Alloy and he retired from Sidwell Brothers. He was a member of the American Legion, he enjoyed fishing, bowling and he was an outstanding softball player who was chosen for second string for the All World Team in 1980. He was known as the rock of his family and his pride and joy was his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War, he was stationed in Brussels, Belgium.
ROSEVILLE, OH
denisonian.com

Local restauranteur brings flair to Granville with new cafe: Station

At 425 S Main St, sitting to the right of the old bones of the Ohio Central Railroad lies Station; a somewhat quiet, unsuspecting space and home to the latest project of Granville resident and restauranter; Chris Crader. Station is just one of a number of new and forthcoming businesses that have emerged in the little town of Granville, Ohio in recent months, a development that Clerk of Council Autumn Klein credit’s to the close-knit community that supports and uplifts its local businesses.
GRANVILLE, OH
WHIZ

One Injured in Accident on Maysville Pike

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – An accident involving a semi and an SUV on Maysville Pike left one person injured. Units from South Zanesville and Newton Township fire departments, as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 12:38 Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival on-scene, they found...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Missing: ZPD Looking for Daniella Moore

Zanesville Police need your help locating a missing woman. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said the family of 49-year-old Daniella Moore hasn’t had contact with her since August 29th. Sgt. Michel said Moore is homeless and is known to frequent Ridge Avenue near Mead Street. Anyone with information is asked...
ZANESVILLE, OH

