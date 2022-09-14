Louis Dean Rupe, 74 of Roseville, passed away on September 15, 2022 at Genesis Hospital following a brief illness surrounded by his family and friends. Louis was born in Athens County on June 22, 1948. He is the son of the late Andrew and Erma (Cullison) Rupe. He worked for several years for the Ohio Ferro Alloy and he retired from Sidwell Brothers. He was a member of the American Legion, he enjoyed fishing, bowling and he was an outstanding softball player who was chosen for second string for the All World Team in 1980. He was known as the rock of his family and his pride and joy was his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War, he was stationed in Brussels, Belgium.

ROSEVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO