WHIZ
MCCF Fall Grant Competition Now Open
ZANESVILLE, Oh- Applications are now open for Muskingum County Community Foundation’s 2nd Annual Fall Grant competition. Five grants worth $10,000 each will be awarded to non-profit organizations capital improvement projects. Any 501c3 such as a political subdivision, school district, or those affiliated with one of those organizations within Muskingum...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Grange donation to Morrow County Food Pantry
MORROW COUNTY- The Williamsport Grange # 1815 recently made a $100 donation to the Morrow County Food Pantry as a community service project. Grange President Donna Carver presented the donation to board members Mike Schnell and Brenda Harden along with volunteer Sue Beck. Harden and Schnell expressed their thanks for...
WHIZ
Abbot Senior Living Fundraiser
ZANESVILLE, OH- Many people spent time combing through a variety of different media items at Abbot Senior Living. It was part of their annual media sale that took place over two days. People donated books, movies, vinyl records, board games and more to help raise money to provide entertainment and other special events for residents. Executive Director of Abbot Senior Living Kevin Pinson spoke more about the fundraiser.
WHIZ
Big Brothers Big Sisters Selling Reverse Raffle Tickets, Gearing up for Annual Buckeye Pep Rally
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Get ready to break out your best scarlet and gray gear and have some fun!. Big Brothers Big Sisters Zanesville is gearing up for their annual Buckeye Pep Rally which will be Friday November 18th from 6-11 PM at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds. While it’s still...
WHIZ
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
ZANESVILLE, Oh – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the Muskingum County Commissioners Office met with a local advocate for the cause. Together, they talked about childhood cancer and its impacts, not just on the children battling the disease, but their families as well. Carmen Boyd, Childhood Cancer...
WHIZ
Local First Responders Participate in Active Shooter Training
CAMBRIDGE, Oh – Local first responders spent the day out at Cambridge High School, training for a threat that has, unfortunately, become an everyday fear at best and reality for many at the very worst. Personnel from across Guernsey County, including the Cambridge Fire and Police Departments, EMS, Guernsey...
Galion Inquirer
Smith’s Country Corner open for business
MORROW COUNTY/GALION- On a late summer weekend, the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to announce the opening of Smith’s Country Corner on Sept. 10. Galion natives Zak and Emily Smith are the new pick-your-own-pumpkin patch’s owners. The military veterans — U.S. Marine Corps for...
WHIZ
Robert “Bob” L. Grissett
Robert “Bob” Leon Grissett, 89, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully following a brief illness at Becket House in New Concord, Thursday, September 15, 2022 . Bob was born June 6, 1933, in Zanesville, the son of Robert Lee & Effie (McKnight) Grissett, and married Cheryl E. (Baldwin) Grissett on November 1, 1974.
WHIZ
Pet of The Week: Meet Winter
ZANESVILLE, OH- We haven’t even got to fall yet, but already it’s time to start thinking about winter. Winter is a cute little pup with a lot of energy. He’s a Shepherd, Australian/ Border Collie who’s only three months old and loves being around people. He’s currently up for adoption at the Animal Shelter Society.
WTAP
City of Marietta begins phase one of their park project
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Phase one of the park project is expected to last until December. For residents that means less parking, more traffic and altered traffic routes. The main construction will take place on the 300 and 400 block of Front St. New sidewalks, new roads and lighting will be added to the two blocks.
Kroger union members vote to authorize strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
Farm and Dairy
2022 Noble County Fair sale
Buyer: B&N Coal and Don Jones State Representative. Buyer: Jackson County Regional Livestock Market and Jones Feed. Buyer: Cambridge Used Cars and Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Reserve champion: Liberty McKee. Bid: $1,800.16. Buyer: International Convertor. Premier exhibitor: Luke Thompson. Bid: $1,600. Buyer: Rodney Rohrbaugh Trucking. MARKET TURKEY. Grand...
WHIZ
Brandywine Blvd. resurfacing
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville will kick off its 2022 OPWC paving program by milling and repaving Brandywine Boulevard between Northpointe Drive and Eastward Circle. The first part of this $670,000 project will begin on Monday, September 19 and continue through Friday, September 23. Traffic will be restricted in...
WHIZ
Lille M. Boyd
Lillie “Dixie” M. Boyd, 85 of Roseville, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2022 at New Lexington Care and Rehab Center. She was born on November 30, 1936, in Ironspot, Ohio, daughter of the late James Leonard Inman and Goldie Faye Longstreth. She is survived by her son,...
WTAP
Noble County getting $180,000 for workforce development
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAP) - U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) announced that the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded a $181,931 grant to the Noble Local School District in Noble County for Noble Green Acres: A Regional Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem project. Funding for this investment was made possible through the bipartisan infrastructure law.
ohiodnr.gov
Killbuck-Walhonding River Access in Coshocton County to Close for Improvements
ATHENS, Ohio – The Killbuck-Walhonding River access in Coshocton County will close in September for a boat ramp improvement project, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Killbuck-Walhonding access is located east of Warsaw and northwest of Coshocton along County Road 28. Planned...
WHIZ
Louis Dean Rupe
Louis Dean Rupe, 74 of Roseville, passed away on September 15, 2022 at Genesis Hospital following a brief illness surrounded by his family and friends. Louis was born in Athens County on June 22, 1948. He is the son of the late Andrew and Erma (Cullison) Rupe. He worked for several years for the Ohio Ferro Alloy and he retired from Sidwell Brothers. He was a member of the American Legion, he enjoyed fishing, bowling and he was an outstanding softball player who was chosen for second string for the All World Team in 1980. He was known as the rock of his family and his pride and joy was his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War, he was stationed in Brussels, Belgium.
denisonian.com
Local restauranteur brings flair to Granville with new cafe: Station
At 425 S Main St, sitting to the right of the old bones of the Ohio Central Railroad lies Station; a somewhat quiet, unsuspecting space and home to the latest project of Granville resident and restauranter; Chris Crader. Station is just one of a number of new and forthcoming businesses that have emerged in the little town of Granville, Ohio in recent months, a development that Clerk of Council Autumn Klein credit’s to the close-knit community that supports and uplifts its local businesses.
WHIZ
One Injured in Accident on Maysville Pike
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – An accident involving a semi and an SUV on Maysville Pike left one person injured. Units from South Zanesville and Newton Township fire departments, as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 12:38 Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival on-scene, they found...
WHIZ
Missing: ZPD Looking for Daniella Moore
Zanesville Police need your help locating a missing woman. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said the family of 49-year-old Daniella Moore hasn’t had contact with her since August 29th. Sgt. Michel said Moore is homeless and is known to frequent Ridge Avenue near Mead Street. Anyone with information is asked...
