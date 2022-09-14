Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a lot that goes into planning the perfect wedding day, but for one Hattiesburg resident, that special day had to be planned less than three days after her father became extremely sick. “Literally, one of the happiest days and one of the saddest days...
impact601.com
Kent Brewer
A memorial service will be held at a later date for Mr. Kent Brewer, age 62, of Moselle who passed from this life on September 12, 2022, at Forrest General Hospital. Mr. Brewer was born on January 12, 1960, in Collins, MS to Fred and Mamie Brewer. He attended Sanford Baptist Church and was a retired welder and truck driver.
Neshoba Democrat
Kendall Leigh Clark to wed Tony Derrill Beckham Jr. Sept. 17
Pierce and Bridget Clark announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Kendall Leigh Clark to Tony Derrill Beckham Jr (TJ). Kendall is the granddaughter of Ralph and Brenda Jenkins and Nancy and the late Jerry Clark. TJ is the son of Tony and Lola Beckham and the grandson of the late Herbert and Linda Faye Beckham and the late DL and Clara Barton.
WAPT
'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
impact601.com
Desitiny Taylor Farris
Our darling “Destiny Taylor Farris” gained her angel wings on September 9, 2022 with her mother by her side. She was born on July 30, 2000 and lived in Heidelberg. She is preceded in death by her great-grandmother: Mildred Williams; great-grandparents: Johnny and Karen Sims; grandfather: David Farris; last but not least her special aunts: Teresa Sims and Felicia Sims;
WDAM-TV
Nashville woman denied bond in Jefferson Davis Co. murder investigation
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Nashville, Tenn. woman is behind bars in Rankin County for her possible involvement in a murder in Jefferson Davis County. According to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Sierra Inscoe was denied bond during her initial court appearance Wednesday for the murder of 24-year-old Carson Sistrunk.
Woman found driving truck of missing Mississippi man now charged with his murder
A woman who was found driving the truck owned by a missing Mississippi man has now been charged with his murder. Sierra Inscoe, 20, of Nashville, has been charged with the murder of Carson Sistrunk, a 24-year-old man who was reported missing on Sept. 4 by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
WDAM-TV
Five years later, a Pine Belt mom still searching for missing son
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Five years after her son went missing, one pine belt mother is still searching for answers. Tim Boshart has been missing since 2017, but his mother, Robbie Boshart-Fairley, refuses to give up hope. Each year since he went missing, Fairly remembers her son and his magnetic...
Parents turn in teen for Myrtle Street shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A 14-year-old was turned in to Hattiesburg police by his parents on Friday, September 16. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the teen was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and criminal street gang activity in connection to a shooting on Myrtle Street that happened in May this […]
prentissheadlight.com
Woman charged with murder of missing Rankin County man
The body of a missing man was found in Jefferson Davis County last Wednesday. According to Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland the body of a white male was found on Gulf Camp Road the morning of Sept. 7, by pipeline workers. Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson has confirmed...
hattiesburgms.com
Hattiesburg Sets 2022 Trick-or-Treat Hours for Halloween
Hattiesburg, Mississippi – The City of Hattiesburg will observe trick-or-treat hours for Halloween on Monday, October 31 between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. This is a suggested time block for trick-or-treating. The city encourages all residents to do what is best for their own individual households/families. #
Two arrested for burglaries in Mississippi, Louisiana
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman in connection to burglaries that happened in Meridian, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Deputies said they were contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on September 12 concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish. Investigators said they […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg zoo welcomes Motely, the new cotton top tamarin
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg zoo recently added a new member to its animal family. The 7-year-old cotton top tamarin named Motely joined the zoo from the Electric City Aquarium in Scranton, PA. He will live alongside the Hub City’s current female tamarin, Gidget. Although guests can already...
Hattiesburg man arrested for shooting at mother
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said the man who was wanted for shooting at his mother has been arrested. Police said Cedrick Moffett, Jr., 28, was arrested on Monday by authorities in Louisville. Investigators said Moffett fired a weapon at his mother on September 7. She was grazed by a bullet during the domestic-related […]
WLBT
MBI has issued Silver Alert for 60-year-old woman in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a woman of Sumrall, Mississippi. Sixty-year-old Kimberly Magee Wright is 5′5″ with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen driving north on Highway 589 on Tuesday, September 13, around 8...
WDAM-TV
Taylor found guilty of attempted murder of Jefferson Davis deputy
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A jury found 42-year-old Timothy Dewayne Taylor, of Prentiss, guilty of one count of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and cocaine - on Friday, Sept. 9. Upon the jury’s verdict, Circuit Court Judge Prentiss...
WDAM-TV
Two popular Halloween movies return to the Saenger Theatre
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - From trick-or-treating to carving pumpkins, everyone has their favorite Halloween traditions, and every year Pine Belt residents flock to the Saenger Theater for two nights of spooky cinema. The Saenger Theater is bringing back two of its most popular traditions with its annual showings of “Hocus...
WDAM-TV
Bond set for woman accused of causing fire at Jones Co. grocery store
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The woman accused of crashing her pickup truck into a Jones County grocery store on Monday night and causing a fire had her first day in court on Wednesday. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Kalyn Jones’ charges were upgraded in Jones County Justice...
WDAM-TV
Driver killed in Jones Co. crash identified
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver died and a passenger, a minor, suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle wreck on Tuesday night. According to Jones County Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall, the driver has been identified as Dalton C. Edwards, 19. The next of kin have been notified. According to...
WLBT
Officer injured during police chase in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer suffered injuries during a police chase in Pike County on Monday, September 12. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary. Investigators were dispatched to an area in the Progress Community, where contact was made with a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used in the robbery.
