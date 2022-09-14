ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

WDAM-TV

Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a lot that goes into planning the perfect wedding day, but for one Hattiesburg resident, that special day had to be planned less than three days after her father became extremely sick. “Literally, one of the happiest days and one of the saddest days...
HATTIESBURG, MS
impact601.com

Kent Brewer

A memorial service will be held at a later date for Mr. Kent Brewer, age 62, of Moselle who passed from this life on September 12, 2022, at Forrest General Hospital. Mr. Brewer was born on January 12, 1960, in Collins, MS to Fred and Mamie Brewer. He attended Sanford Baptist Church and was a retired welder and truck driver.
MOSELLE, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Kendall Leigh Clark to wed Tony Derrill Beckham Jr. Sept. 17

Pierce and Bridget Clark announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Kendall Leigh Clark to Tony Derrill Beckham Jr (TJ). Kendall is the granddaughter of Ralph and Brenda Jenkins and Nancy and the late Jerry Clark. TJ is the son of Tony and Lola Beckham and the grandson of the late Herbert and Linda Faye Beckham and the late DL and Clara Barton.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WAPT

'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
HATTIESBURG, MS
impact601.com

Desitiny Taylor Farris

Our darling “Destiny Taylor Farris” gained her angel wings on September 9, 2022 with her mother by her side. She was born on July 30, 2000 and lived in Heidelberg. She is preceded in death by her great-grandmother: Mildred Williams; great-grandparents: Johnny and Karen Sims; grandfather: David Farris; last but not least her special aunts: Teresa Sims and Felicia Sims;
HEIDELBERG, MS
WDAM-TV

Nashville woman denied bond in Jefferson Davis Co. murder investigation

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Nashville, Tenn. woman is behind bars in Rankin County for her possible involvement in a murder in Jefferson Davis County. According to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Sierra Inscoe was denied bond during her initial court appearance Wednesday for the murder of 24-year-old Carson Sistrunk.
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Five years later, a Pine Belt mom still searching for missing son

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Five years after her son went missing, one pine belt mother is still searching for answers. Tim Boshart has been missing since 2017, but his mother, Robbie Boshart-Fairley, refuses to give up hope. Each year since he went missing, Fairly remembers her son and his magnetic...
PURVIS, MS
WJTV 12

Parents turn in teen for Myrtle Street shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A 14-year-old was turned in to Hattiesburg police by his parents on Friday, September 16. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the teen was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and criminal street gang activity in connection to a shooting on Myrtle Street that happened in May this […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Woman charged with murder of missing Rankin County man

The body of a missing man was found in Jefferson Davis County last Wednesday. According to Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland the body of a white male was found on Gulf Camp Road the morning of Sept. 7, by pipeline workers. Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson has confirmed...
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
hattiesburgms.com

Hattiesburg Sets 2022 Trick-or-Treat Hours for Halloween

Hattiesburg, Mississippi – The City of Hattiesburg will observe trick-or-treat hours for Halloween on Monday, October 31 between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. This is a suggested time block for trick-or-treating. The city encourages all residents to do what is best for their own individual households/families. #
WJTV 12

Two arrested for burglaries in Mississippi, Louisiana

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman in connection to burglaries that happened in Meridian, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Deputies said they were contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on September 12 concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish. Investigators said they […]
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg zoo welcomes Motely, the new cotton top tamarin

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg zoo recently added a new member to its animal family. The 7-year-old cotton top tamarin named Motely joined the zoo from the Electric City Aquarium in Scranton, PA. He will live alongside the Hub City’s current female tamarin, Gidget. Although guests can already...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man arrested for shooting at mother

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said the man who was wanted for shooting at his mother has been arrested. Police said Cedrick Moffett, Jr., 28, was arrested on Monday by authorities in Louisville. Investigators said Moffett fired a weapon at his mother on September 7. She was grazed by a bullet during the domestic-related […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WDAM-TV

Two popular Halloween movies return to the Saenger Theatre

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - From trick-or-treating to carving pumpkins, everyone has their favorite Halloween traditions, and every year Pine Belt residents flock to the Saenger Theater for two nights of spooky cinema. The Saenger Theater is bringing back two of its most popular traditions with its annual showings of “Hocus...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Driver killed in Jones Co. crash identified

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver died and a passenger, a minor, suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle wreck on Tuesday night. According to Jones County Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall, the driver has been identified as Dalton C. Edwards, 19. The next of kin have been notified. According to...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Officer injured during police chase in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer suffered injuries during a police chase in Pike County on Monday, September 12. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary. Investigators were dispatched to an area in the Progress Community, where contact was made with a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used in the robbery.
PIKE COUNTY, MS

