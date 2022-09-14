Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee announces first non-conference home sellout since 2015
There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Tennessee football right now. The Vols are ranked 15th in the country with a 2-0 start after wins over Ball State and Pittsburgh so it’s no surprise that Big Orange Nation will be out in full force Saturday afternoon when Tennessee hosts Akron.
rockytopinsider.com
Josh Heupel Agrees to Raise From Tennessee Athletics Department
Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel has received a raise and contract extension. According to a report from On3 Sports’ VolQuest on Friday morning, Tennessee HC Josh Heupel received a $1 million raise, which increases his annual salary to $5 million. Heupel’s guaranteed $5 million dollar contract will run through Jan. 31, 2028.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee and Oklahoma 2024 Matchup Removed After SEC Recommendation
Earlier this week, the SEC recommended a course of action to the University of Tennessee and the University of Georgia’s football programs regarding upcoming matchups with Oklahoma that have been scheduled. Tennessee was originally scheduled to take on the Sooners in Norman during the 2020 season, with Oklahoma traveling...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Announces Sellout for Akron on Saturday Night
The hype level around the Tennessee football team just continues to rise. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Top 25 showdown with Florida in Knoxville on Sept. 24, Tennessee announced on Friday afternoon that the Akron game on Sept. 17 will be a sellout in Neyland Stadium. Tennessee will now have back-to-back...
SEC Coach Reportedly Receives Significant Raise After 2-0 Start
A 2-0 start for the Tennessee Volunteers has landed head coach Josh Heupel a significant raise. The pay-bump is worth $1 million, bringing his guaranteed annual salary to $5 million per year. The amended contract runs through Jan. 31, 2028, per Brent Hubbs of VolQuest. Heupel's buyout is $8 million...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Announces SEC Baseball Schedule
The SEC announced its baseball programs conference schedules on Wednesday afternoon. The reigning SEC Champion Vols play the six SEC East programs, Texas A&M, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn in their 10 series conference slate. Tennessee opens its SEC slate in Athens before coming home to Knoxville face Florida. Tony...
rockytopinsider.com
Akron @ No. 15 Tennessee: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Key Statistics
SEC Network+ (via UT Sports) SEC Network+ is not a television channel. It is complementary to SEC Network and provides content and programming exclusively online. It delivers thousands of additional live events, on-demand content and original programming NOT available on ESPN’s television networks. Viewers can access content on SEC Network+ through the ESPN app or at espn.com/watch, but the viewer must already subscribe to a cable or satellite package that includes SEC Network in order to gain access to SEC Network+ content.
rockytopinsider.com
Zakai Zeigler Keeping No. 5 Despite Chris Lofton’s Jersey Retirment
No one will wear the No. 5 Tennessee basketball uniform again after the Vols announced they’re retiring Chris Lofton’s jersey on Jan. 14 against Kentucky. Well, there’s one last player that will wear the No. 5 uniform. Sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler will continue to wear the No. 5 jersey that he wore as a freshman for the entirety of his Tennessee career.
Tennessee Vols morning report: Schedule change, Florida game sold out
As you might expect, everything surrounding the Tennessee Vols athletics program right now centers around football, and that was never more true than Wednesday. Story after update story heavily with news around that specific program. Our morning update on Rocky Top leads with another round of weekly press conferences, two...
Tennessee to Retire No. 5 Jersey
Tennessee Basketball announced Thursday evening that they are going to add a new jersey to the rafters in Thompson-Boling Arena: the No. 5 of VFL great Chris Lofton. Lofton's reaction to the news can be seen below. UT will officially retire the jersey on January 14, 2023 when the Vols ...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Reveals Uniforms for Akron Game in Neyland Stadium
It won’t just be the first Saturday home game of the season when the Vols host Akron this Saturday night in Neyland Stadium… it will also be the season debut of Tennessee’s orange britches. On Wednesday evening, Tennessee officially announced its uniforms for the Akron game on...
CBS Sports
Watch Tennessee vs. Akron: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Akron Zips fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Tennessee Volunteers will be strutting in after a victory while Akron will be stumbling in from a defeat.
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Pitcher Joining Vol Baseball Support Staff
Former Tennessee relief pitcher Redmond Walsh is joining Tony Vitello’s staff as a volunteer quality control staffer, KnoxNews’ Mike Wilson first reported and a UT spokesperson confirmed to Rocky Top Insider Thursday afternoon. Walsh is tied with Todd Helton as the Vols’ all time save leader, tallying 23...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Preview: Akron Comes to Knoxville
The Opponent: The University of Akron Zips represent another Mid-American Conference opponent for Tennessee. Akron is coached by former Mississippi State head man Joe Moorhead, in his first season leading the Zips. Wikipedia tells me Akron’s mascot was originally the Zippers, named for a particular type of rubber boot manufactured in Akron. That has since been shortened to the Zips, as is represented in animal form by a precious little Kangaroo. Zippy is apparently one of a very small handful of female mascots in college sports. I have to dig a little deeper for distinguished alumni from Akron, but a few names stand out. I will give a particular nod to one half of the Black Keys, Dan Auerbach. The band’s third album, Rubber Factory, is appropriately named for a city so rooted in rubber heritage.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Adding New Jersey To Rafters
At long last, Tennessee is adding the No. 5 jersey to the rafters of Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols are retiring program legend Chris Lofton’s jersey on Jan. 14 for the Kentucky game, the program announced Thursday night. “As a recovering basketball player/coach myself—and having worked in college athletics since...
WDEF
SEC Tells Tennessee and Georgia to Drop Future Football Games With Oklahoma
(secsports.com) BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (September 14, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference has directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Dismisses Pair Of Players Following Arrests
Josh Heupel dismissed a pair of players from his football program this month following domestic violence arrests. Linebacker William Mohan and Savion Herring are no longer members of the Tennessee football program, a UT spokesperson told RTI Friday morning. The Knoxville PD arrested Mohan for domestic aggravated assault on Aug....
WDEF
How to Stream Vols-Akron Game on SEC Network+ and ESPN+
(utsports.com) As part of the Southeastern Conference’s agreement with ESPN, select SEC football games are available on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ this fall, including No. 15 Tennessee’s non-conference matchup against Akron at 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The digital-only broadcast will be called by Drew Carter...
utsports.com
XC Preview: Tennessee-Florida State Dual in Boone, North Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 29th-ranked Tennessee men's and Tennessee women's cross country teams are slated for an NCAA South Region dual in Boone, North Carolina, against Florida State on Friday at 8 a.m. ET. The dual will be held ahead of The Firetower Project Meet. The race will be...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Shooting Guard Reportedly Sets Tennessee Visit, Impressed With Coaches Dedication
Tennessee is set to host a Top 100 class of 2024 basketball recruit this fall. According to a report from 24/7 High School Hoops on Wednesday, four-star shooting guard Jayden “Juke” Harris is set to visit the Tennessee basketball program from Oct. 14-15. This will be Harris’ second...
