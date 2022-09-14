ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

16-year-old hospitalized after Thursday morning shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo Thursday morning. Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a person shot around 1:10 a.m. on the 1400 block of N. Huron St. According to TPD, when crews arrived, they found the...
WTOL 11

TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot Wednesday night in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — At least one person was shot in the 900 block of Blum Street in central Toledo Wednesday night. According to the Toledo Fire Department, at least one person has been transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The individual's condition is currently unknown. If you...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

One man arrested for reckless driving after popping wheelies in West Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is arrested for reckless driving after popping wheelies in West Toledo on Thursday. The arrest was a part of operation Blaser, an initiative between the Toledo Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol. Both entities are aiming to limit crime in specific Toledo neighborhoods.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Person shot on Blum Street suffered life-threatening injuries

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department confirmed that one man was shot in Toledo on Wednesday night. According to officers, the shooting took place on the 900 block of Blum Street just around 10:30 p.m. They said one male was transported to an area hospital with injuries TPD later described as life-threatening.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD searching for suspects allegedly involved in theft from Costco

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for two suspects who are allegedly involved in a theft where thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from Costco last week. TPD responded to a theft call at the Costco located at 3405 W Central Ave. in Toledo. When police...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

No suspects in two separate Toledo shootings Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were shot in separate incidents in Toledo on Monday, according to police records. The first happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Royalton. Police say officers found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. Life squad...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man hit by car while crossing Glendale Ave. Wednesday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing Glendale Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to Toledo police. Jessie Cartlidge, 65, was driving eastbound on Glendale Avenue when Brian Bartolet began to cross. Cartlidge "attempted to avoid striking" Bartolet when Bartolet "began running and struck" Cartlidge's vehicle, according to a press release from the Toledo Police Department.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Trespasser arrested at north Toledo police impound lot

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police in north Toledo recently arrested 25-year-old Te'ion Lee after he failed to receive proper clearance to enter the Toledo Police Department Impound Lot, located at 198 Dura Ave.. Police say Lee entered the lot in the afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., in an attempt to retrieve...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Toledo woman shot in the face at Cottage & W. Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Police, it happened near the intersection of Cottage and W. Park around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. TPD said officers found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Man Injured in Early Morning Crash in Findlay

A Findlay was injured in a crash that occurred at just before 12:30 this morning in Findlay. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, Alexander Nique lost control of his car while driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Broad Avenue. The car ended up off...
FINDLAY, OH
hometownnewsnow.com

Motorcycle Driver Killed in Semi Collision

(La Porte County, IN) - A Michigan City man was killed when he drove into the back end of a semi-truck on a motorcycle yesterday afternoon. Timothy Hefner, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. Police said the investigation shows the 2006 Kawasaki was...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
13abc.com

Three indicted in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Toledo girl

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people have been indicted in connection to the drive-by shooting that killed a child in Toledo earlier this year, according to officials. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Dearryl Cornelious, Byron Cleveland, and Carmanetta Wilson on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Damia Ezell in February 2022.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Adrian man dies in Monroe Co. crash

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — On Sept. 14 at approximately 11:42 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post responded to a single motorcycle injury crash on Oakville Waltz Rd. near Tuttle Hill Rd. in Monroe, MI. Upon arrival, troopers investigated the scene an determined that a Harley Davidson...
MONROE, MI
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

