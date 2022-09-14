Read full article on original website
16-year-old hospitalized after Thursday morning shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo Thursday morning. Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a person shot around 1:10 a.m. on the 1400 block of N. Huron St. According to TPD, when crews arrived, they found the...
TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
Person shot Wednesday night in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — At least one person was shot in the 900 block of Blum Street in central Toledo Wednesday night. According to the Toledo Fire Department, at least one person has been transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The individual's condition is currently unknown. If you...
One man arrested for reckless driving after popping wheelies in West Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is arrested for reckless driving after popping wheelies in West Toledo on Thursday. The arrest was a part of operation Blaser, an initiative between the Toledo Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol. Both entities are aiming to limit crime in specific Toledo neighborhoods.
Blasting caps found in Sandusky County home, transferred to bomb squad
BALLVILLE, Ohio — Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency director Lisa Kuelling reported the presence of "five old blasting caps" in a building on Wednesday, the Northwestern Ohio Bomb Squad said in a report. The Ballville Fire Department were dispatched to the home of a deceased man and took the...
TPD: Person shot on Blum Street suffered life-threatening injuries
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department confirmed that one man was shot in Toledo on Wednesday night. According to officers, the shooting took place on the 900 block of Blum Street just around 10:30 p.m. They said one male was transported to an area hospital with injuries TPD later described as life-threatening.
One person rushed to hospital after overnight shooting in north Toledo
The incident happened on the 1400 block of Huron Street near Magnolia. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.
TPD searching for suspects allegedly involved in theft from Costco
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for two suspects who are allegedly involved in a theft where thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from Costco last week. TPD responded to a theft call at the Costco located at 3405 W Central Ave. in Toledo. When police...
Man robs Monroe County bank; sheriff's office seeking help in identifying
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — The Monroe County Community Credit Union in Temperance, Michigan, was robbed at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Friday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The robber is described as 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall, white and slender with a hunched...
No suspects in two separate Toledo shootings Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were shot in separate incidents in Toledo on Monday, according to police records. The first happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Royalton. Police say officers found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. Life squad...
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office search for alleged suspect in Findlay shooting
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they describe as being “armed and should not be approached” following a shooting in Findlay. According to the sheriff’s office, Austin Wickman, 28, fired a handgun at someone in the 7000 block of County...
Man hit by car while crossing Glendale Ave. Wednesday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing Glendale Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to Toledo police. Jessie Cartlidge, 65, was driving eastbound on Glendale Avenue when Brian Bartolet began to cross. Cartlidge "attempted to avoid striking" Bartolet when Bartolet "began running and struck" Cartlidge's vehicle, according to a press release from the Toledo Police Department.
TPD: Trespasser arrested at north Toledo police impound lot
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police in north Toledo recently arrested 25-year-old Te'ion Lee after he failed to receive proper clearance to enter the Toledo Police Department Impound Lot, located at 198 Dura Ave.. Police say Lee entered the lot in the afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., in an attempt to retrieve...
62-Year-Old Man Died After A Motorcycle Crash On Oakville Waltz Road (Monroe County, MI)
Authorities responded to a motorcycle crash that claimed an Adrian man’s life on Wednesday night. At 11:42 p.m., the accident occurred on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Detroit woman charged in connection to the shooting death of 8-year-old daughter
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit woman in connection to the shooting death of her eight-year-old daughter.
TPD: Toledo woman shot in the face at Cottage & W. Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Police, it happened near the intersection of Cottage and W. Park around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. TPD said officers found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to...
Man Injured in Early Morning Crash in Findlay
A Findlay was injured in a crash that occurred at just before 12:30 this morning in Findlay. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, Alexander Nique lost control of his car while driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Broad Avenue. The car ended up off...
Motorcycle Driver Killed in Semi Collision
(La Porte County, IN) - A Michigan City man was killed when he drove into the back end of a semi-truck on a motorcycle yesterday afternoon. Timothy Hefner, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. Police said the investigation shows the 2006 Kawasaki was...
Three indicted in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Toledo girl
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people have been indicted in connection to the drive-by shooting that killed a child in Toledo earlier this year, according to officials. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Dearryl Cornelious, Byron Cleveland, and Carmanetta Wilson on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Damia Ezell in February 2022.
Adrian man dies in Monroe Co. crash
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — On Sept. 14 at approximately 11:42 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post responded to a single motorcycle injury crash on Oakville Waltz Rd. near Tuttle Hill Rd. in Monroe, MI. Upon arrival, troopers investigated the scene an determined that a Harley Davidson...
