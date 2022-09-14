ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Paradise Post

Three sites that forest rangers want to save from the Mosquito Fire

Moving east in the Sierra Nevada, the Mosquito Fire is approaching three sites that are on Tahoe National Forest’s preservation list. At a community meeting this week, forest supervisor Eli Ilano mentioned two historic sites and an environmental treasure that are among the agency’s priorities during the fire, in addition to protecting lives, private property and public utilities and infrastructure.
UPI News

More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." Power was expected to be restored during the...
KCRA.com

El Dorado, Placer County residents can check if their home was damaged, destroyed in Mosquito Fire

Residents in El Dorado and Placer counties can check if their homes have been damaged, destroyed, or still intact. Previous coverage in the video player above. The sheriff's offices for both counties released their own respective interactive maps that let you click on homes that are color-coded based on the amount of damage. Damaged or destroyed homes will also include pictures showing what the house looks like. Homes without damage will not have their pictures posted.
KCRA.com

5 mph speed limit to hit Folsom Lake this weekend

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Boaters on Folsom Lake are enjoying their final days before a 5 mph speed limit is imposed on the entire lake. The California State Parks managers lower the speed limit once the lake's surface elevation drops below 400 feet above sea level. At that point,...
CBS San Francisco

Mosquito Fire Update: Firefighters halt wind-whipped wall of flames near Foresthill

FORESTHILL, Placer County -- Overnight the small army of firefighters battling the Mosquito Fire along the middle fork of the American River in Placer County were able to hold the line against a rapidly advancing wall of flames in the Todd Valley.Operations Chief Don Fregulia said the firefight began on Tuesday afternoon. A spot fire jumped the middle fork and fueled by tinder-dry brush and gusty winds began making a run toward Foresthill."It was a spot fire that just took off," he said during his Wednesday morning briefing. "It jumped the river and it was two acres, then it was...
CBS News

Traffic heavy around Cal Fire base camp in Roseville

Authorities are asking people to be patient around "the grounds" in Roseville. It's the base camp for cal fire operations for the mosquito fire. More than 3,600 first responders are stationed there tonight. The sheriff's office says to expect heavy traffic there--during the morning commute until the fire is out.
WSB Radio

California wildfire 'looking a whole heck of a lot better'

FORESTHILL, Calif. — (AP) — Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that's become the largest in the state so far this year. Conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of...
trailrunnermag.com

California’s Largest Wildfire Of 2022 Is Currently Burning The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run Course

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. California’s largest fire this year is currently burning on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, east of Sacramento, threatening several foothill communities known for their proximity to one of the most iconic ultrarunning races on Earth—The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run.
rosevilletoday.com

Placer County’s Hell Hole Paradise

Remote, rugged, and devoid of just about everyone on most days, Hell Hole Reservoir is a Placer County paradise nestled at 4,600 feet, just 10 miles west of Lake Tahoe and a world apart. Created back in 1966 when the Rubicon River was tamed with the Lower Hell Hole Dam,...
ABC10

Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
