KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: Cooler temperatures and rain in the forecast, but crews brace for stronger winds
Some residents in the community of Georgetown in El Dorado County can begin returning home after firefighters have made progress in keeping the Mosquito Fire away, officials said. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office reduced the evacuation order, a lawful mandate to leave immediately, to an evacuation warning, which is...
Paradise Post
Three sites that forest rangers want to save from the Mosquito Fire
Moving east in the Sierra Nevada, the Mosquito Fire is approaching three sites that are on Tahoe National Forest’s preservation list. At a community meeting this week, forest supervisor Eli Ilano mentioned two historic sites and an environmental treasure that are among the agency’s priorities during the fire, in addition to protecting lives, private property and public utilities and infrastructure.
More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." Power was expected to be restored during the...
KCRA.com
El Dorado, Placer County residents can check if their home was damaged, destroyed in Mosquito Fire
Residents in El Dorado and Placer counties can check if their homes have been damaged, destroyed, or still intact. Previous coverage in the video player above. The sheriff's offices for both counties released their own respective interactive maps that let you click on homes that are color-coded based on the amount of damage. Damaged or destroyed homes will also include pictures showing what the house looks like. Homes without damage will not have their pictures posted.
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire smoke continues to impact Sacramento region's air quality. Here's the weekend forecast
Winds have improved air quality in parts of the Sacramento region, but unhealthy air will persist in areas near the Mosquito Fire, according to Spare the Air. The Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano air districts forecasts air quality issues for the region for the next two days.
KCRA.com
5 mph speed limit to hit Folsom Lake this weekend
GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Boaters on Folsom Lake are enjoying their final days before a 5 mph speed limit is imposed on the entire lake. The California State Parks managers lower the speed limit once the lake's surface elevation drops below 400 feet above sea level. At that point,...
Sierra Sun
Weather service forecasts haze, smoke Thursday; High elevation snow possible on weekend
TRUCKEE, Calif. — For the third consecutive morning Lake Tahoe has been spared from poor air quality, but the Mosquito Fire west of the basin continues to chew up acreage, destroy structures and pump out smoke. Truckee is having some smoke issues with sensors showing air quality in the...
Mosquito Fire Update: Firefighters halt wind-whipped wall of flames near Foresthill
FORESTHILL, Placer County -- Overnight the small army of firefighters battling the Mosquito Fire along the middle fork of the American River in Placer County were able to hold the line against a rapidly advancing wall of flames in the Todd Valley.Operations Chief Don Fregulia said the firefight began on Tuesday afternoon. A spot fire jumped the middle fork and fueled by tinder-dry brush and gusty winds began making a run toward Foresthill."It was a spot fire that just took off," he said during his Wednesday morning briefing. "It jumped the river and it was two acres, then it was...
CBS News
Traffic heavy around Cal Fire base camp in Roseville
Authorities are asking people to be patient around "the grounds" in Roseville. It's the base camp for cal fire operations for the mosquito fire. More than 3,600 first responders are stationed there tonight. The sheriff's office says to expect heavy traffic there--during the morning commute until the fire is out.
Cooler temperatures bolstering fight against Mosquito Fire | Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Find the latest updates on the Mosquito Fire HERE. Cooler temperatures and higher humidity is bolstering the firefight against the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire is burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties, growing to more than 63,000 acres, officials said Wednesday. Containment on the blaze is at 20%.
Sierra Sun
Smoke may push into Truckee-Tahoe region; Mosquito Fire acreage, structures lost increase
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The skies are blue, the sun is shining and air quality Wednesday morning is good at Lake Tahoe. But the National Weather Service says smoke from the Mosquito Fire may again push into the region Wednesday afternoon leading to bad air quality. “As we have come...
Mosquito Fire map shows where homes were destroyed
Damage assessment teams are on the ground beginning to identify the homes destroyed by the Mosquito Fire.
California wildfire 'looking a whole heck of a lot better'
FORESTHILL, Calif. — (AP) — Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that's become the largest in the state so far this year. Conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of...
trailrunnermag.com
California’s Largest Wildfire Of 2022 Is Currently Burning The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run Course
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. California’s largest fire this year is currently burning on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, east of Sacramento, threatening several foothill communities known for their proximity to one of the most iconic ultrarunning races on Earth—The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run.
rosevilletoday.com
Mosquito Fire Impact: Hydroelectric power generation severely curtailed
Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors received a comprehensive report from staff on the progress of the Mosquito Fire and the status of PCWA’s Middle Fork American River Project, which is located within the footprint of the Mosquito Fire. “While damage to...
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
spectrumnews1.com
New ban on camping along the American River Parkway set to displace thousands of homeless residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For most of us during this hot summer, if we’re thirsty, we simply turn on a tap. For people experiencing homelessness like Dominic, water isn’t simple. It, like so many other seemingly simple tasks, is a huge issue. “One of the hardest things we...
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County’s Hell Hole Paradise
Remote, rugged, and devoid of just about everyone on most days, Hell Hole Reservoir is a Placer County paradise nestled at 4,600 feet, just 10 miles west of Lake Tahoe and a world apart. Created back in 1966 when the Rubicon River was tamed with the Lower Hell Hole Dam,...
Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
First human cases of West Nile virus detected in Sutter and Yuba counties
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Health officials in Sutter and Yuba counties each confirmed the first human cases of West Nile virus in 2022. Both people are “experiencing severe illness,” according to a joint statement from the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District. Officials said the mosquito abundance is...
