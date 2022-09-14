Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
The State of WV doesn’t revolve around the Liberals running the County. Now that they are opposed I will be sure my affirmative vote is the right one. Thanks for the clarity.
Reply(1)
2
Mayors Association discusses West Virginia Amendment 2
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Wednesday, the Harrison County Mayors Association discussed Amendment 2, which is a property modernization amendment that will be on voters’ ballots this November’s election. Amendment 2 proposes taking 27% of personal property taxes and giving the state legislature control over those funds. In the meeting, it was discussed that if […]
wajr.com
Governor signs abortion bill into law, Dr. Clay Marsh reaches out to the WVU campus community
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice has signed the abortion bill passed in the West Virginia Legislature earlier this week. The bill provides exceptions for non-viable fetuses, fetal anomalies and medical emergencies. There are also exceptions for rape and incest but these cases are restricted up to 8 weeks for adults and 14 weeks for minors. All rape and incest cases must be reported to law enforcement before the victim can seek an abortion.
Mon Commission says it shall not support Amendment 2
MORGANTOWN — In an effort to walk the line between getting its point across and not telling voters what to do in the voting booth, the Monongalia County Commission passed a resolution on W. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
$55 million in broadband grant funding coming to Southern West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) – $55 million dollars worth of broadband upgrades are bringing 940 miles of fiber to Southern West Virginia. More than $55.3 million in GigReady and Major Broadband Project Strategies Program (MBPS) funds in broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state were approved today, September 16, 2022. Governor Jim Justice made the announcement of […]
A look at Amendment 2: the Property Tax Modernization Amendment
MORGANTOWN – Today we look at the second of four constitutional amendments that will be before West Virginia voters in November. Amendment 2 is called the Property Tax Modernization Ame. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Mountaintop Beverage to create hundreds of jobs in Mon County
WVDA welcomed the beverage manufacturing facility, Mountaintop Beverage, to Morgantown on Friday, which is expected to bring up to a thousand jobs to the state.
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
Metro News
State education officials continue to get calls about WVEIS 2.0
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Board of Education President Paul Hardesty says he’s been “worn out” by the number of phone calls he’s received complaining about problems with the Department of Education’s WVEIS 2.0. “It’s gotten so bad that I now refer to it as...
Metro News
MUB approves deal for recreation at new Flegal Dam & Reservoir
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Utility Board (MUB) has approved the agreement allowing for recreational amenities at the Flegal Dam and Reservoir. The unanimous vote came despite concerns from board members and nearby residents. Rich Dennis has lived along Upper Cobrun Creek Road for the last 27 years and...
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate charged again in two counties after wine festival incident
(WTRF) — Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested again and is now facing new felony charges in two counties. Haas is facing a new felony charge in Ohio County for false pretenses and a new felony charge in Marshall County for fraudulent schemes. Also, Haas faces new misdemeanor charges […]
Metro News
Smith formally sworn-in as Marshall president with investiture ceremony
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Nine months into Brad Smith’s time as president of Marshall University, the institution and Smith were able to have his investiture to formally install his presidency. That’s exactly how Smith wanted it. On Friday on the lawn of the Morrow Library, dozens of colleagues...
Raleigh Sheriff responds to Justice Holdings tax delinquencies
Beckley, WV (WVNS)– Property taxes in West Virginia are due on September 1st and March 1st of the next calendar year. They become delinquent one month after they go unpaid. Under state law, county tax offices publish the names of those who have not paid their taxes. The most recent Raleigh County list, published on […]
Metro News
3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
Women’s Health Center makes statement on abortion bill
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – House bill 302, which clarifies the states laws on abortion, was passed in the West Virginia House of Delegates with a 78-17 vote. It is now on the Governor’s desk for 15 days until he signs or vetoes the bill. The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia made the following statement […]
Metro News
Bumble bee is the newest hurdle for Corridor H development
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Highway Officials say the focus to finish Corridor H continues to be hampered by various delay tactics. State Highways Commissioner Jimmy Wriston gave lawmakers an update on the project during interim committee meetings in Charleston this week. According to Wriston, his agency recently had a sit down conversation with the Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service along with U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito about the stretch of highway from Parsons to Davis.
WVNT-TV
September 2022 session of the Raleigh County Grand Jury
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released the results of the September 2022 session of the Raleigh County Grand Jury. According to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, they obtained 97 different indictments during the September 2022 session. An indictment return is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of state law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.
New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia
A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia.
WDTV
Mon Health approved to build hospital in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health System announced Friday it has been approved to build a small format hospital in Bridgeport. 5 News reported in July that Mon Health had filed a formal application for the hospital. The nearly 20,000 square foot project, dubbed Mon Health Harrison Neighborhood Hospital, is...
Metro News
State targets 21 schools for comprehensive help after Balanced Scorecard results
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly two dozen West Virginia public schools have been identified as needing additional state resources following the results of the 2022 Balanced Scorecard. The scorecard for all schools was released during Wednesday’s state Board of Education meeting. The list of schools that will receive CSI...
wvpublic.org
Pro-Choice Protesters Picket Picnic Outside Governor’s Mansion
Protesters rallied outside a picnic for legislators at the governor’s mansion in Charleston Monday evening to voice their opinions on the state’s proposed ban on abortion. Del. Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, was among those expressing their frustration. ”The health care in this state sucks; I tell you one thing...
