Milwaukee Co. faces $1 billion in deferred maintenance on high-profile landmarks
Our parks and public buildings are faced with a much more daunting bill: One billion dollars. That estimate was given to us by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley last Wednesday.
Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet
MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
Marquette University introduces delivery robots on campus
MILWAUKEE — Robots are now roaming Marquette University. The university soft launched its robot delivery program this week. "It's creating a huge buzz. It's very exciting," said Melanie Vianes, Marquette's Dining Services General Manager. Right now, anyone with the Everyday App can order from The Brew in the Alumni...
Acts Housing has Launched Program to Buy Homes to be Resold to Residents at Affordable Prices
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Milwaukee County’s American Rescue Plan Act Task Force has recommended investing $2.5 million in Acts Housing’s recently launched Homeowner Acquisition Fund. The fund...
Racine County Supervisor Demands Response From Evers on Killers’ Paroles
“It is reprehensible that your administration failed to follow State Law and make any reasonable attempts to notify the victims’ families of the violent offender’s release back into our society” – a Racine County supervisor to Gov. Tony Evers. A Racine County Supervisory is demanding that...
Gift cards for guns: Wauwatosa considers a new gun buy back program
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Anyone who wants to get rid of a gun could soon get a gift card in exchange for turning it into Wauwatosa Police. "With so much crime going on I think it's the right time for Wauwatosa," said Alderman Sean Lowe. This week Lowe introduced his...
Explained: The regulations WI daycares have to follow to keep kids safe
After allegations of child abuse at a Waukesha daycare facility, questions arose about who is responsible for making sure children are safe when they are at a daycare facility.
Could Milwaukee replace I-794 and Hoan Bridge with street-level highway?
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is exploring ways to replace the section of I-794 between downtown and the Hoan Bridge. the entire stretch of interstate reimagined. “We’re seeing cities around the country rethinking their downtown highways, turning them into boulevards, spurring development,” said Gregg May, transportation policy director for...
Panic! At the disco cancels Milwaukee show at Fiserv Forum
MILWAUKEE — Panic! At The Disco has canceled the promotion of their new album "Viva Las Vengeance" in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum and Chicago at the United Center. Through stories on their Instagram account, they announced that due to COVID-19 both shows have been postponed. The social media post also said that ticket holders will be emailed with more information.
WISN 12 gives out backpacks from Class Act School Supply Drive
MILWAUKEE — On Thursday morning, the WISN 12 News Team headed to Story Elementary to give away hundreds of backpacks to students of all ages. There were lots of smiles and happy faces as the 12 News morning crew finished out the WISN Class Act School Supply Drive. This project, a partnership between WISN 12 and the Salvation Army, raised more than $50,000 to purchase more than 2,000 backpacks for local children.
Wauwatosa West students seeking peace after two big fights this week
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Outrage from families at Wauwatosa West High School after unrest in the hallway brought multiple squad cars to the scene. And it's only the first two weeks of school. The fight yesterday, on Sept. 14, captured on video and being circulated on social media, is...
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
Bobby Portis buys penthouse in Milwaukee, report says
Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis Jr. reportedly purchased a $1.49 million penthouse condo near Fiserv Forum that has struggled to find a buyer.
National Cheeseburger Day
We're just days away from National Cheeseburger Day. Beth Davis with the Milwaukee Burger Company joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk all things burgers.
Mayor Johnson and Milwaukee Police launch new campaign against reckless driving
MILWAUKEE — A new campaign is underway to tackle reckless driving on Milwaukee's Near West side. Residents, business owners, city officials and a representative from American Family insurance gathered Friday morning urging people to think twice about reckless driving. Yard signs were handed out near 38th and Vliet as...
Southside Dining Week 2022: Everything you need to know in Milwaukee
33 restaurants will offer a variety of foods celebrating international cuisine during Southside Dining Week, which will be held Sept. 17-24 in Milwaukee.
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
INTERVIEW: Big shift in Marquette University Law School poll
Discussions about upgrading security have gone nowhere for a decade now. Some high schools saw a larger police presence Wednesday even though the threat came from outside the area. Updated: 4 hours ago. A vague threat was determined not to be credible and came from outside the area. 3 BRILLIANT...
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Sen. Ron Johnson accept invitation to join TMJ4 Senate Debate
MILWAUKEE — Democrat Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson announced Friday they have agreed to participate in TMJ4's Senate Debate on Thursday, Oct. 13. TMJ4's debate, sponsored by Wispolitics.com, 620 WTMJ, and the Milwaukee Business Journal, will be in Milwaukee from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m....
