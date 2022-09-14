ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet

MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
WISN

Marquette University introduces delivery robots on campus

MILWAUKEE — Robots are now roaming Marquette University. The university soft launched its robot delivery program this week. "It's creating a huge buzz. It's very exciting," said Melanie Vianes, Marquette's Dining Services General Manager. Right now, anyone with the Everyday App can order from The Brew in the Alumni...
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Acts Housing has Launched Program to Buy Homes to be Resold to Residents at Affordable Prices

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Milwaukee County’s American Rescue Plan Act Task Force has recommended investing $2.5 million in Acts Housing’s recently launched Homeowner Acquisition Fund. The fund...
wtmj.com

Could Milwaukee replace I-794 and Hoan Bridge with street-level highway?

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is exploring ways to replace the section of I-794 between downtown and the Hoan Bridge. the entire stretch of interstate reimagined. “We’re seeing cities around the country rethinking their downtown highways, turning them into boulevards, spurring development,” said Gregg May, transportation policy director for...
WISN

Panic! At the disco cancels Milwaukee show at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Panic! At The Disco has canceled the promotion of their new album "Viva Las Vengeance" in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum and Chicago at the United Center. Through stories on their Instagram account, they announced that due to COVID-19 both shows have been postponed. The social media post also said that ticket holders will be emailed with more information.
WISN

WISN 12 gives out backpacks from Class Act School Supply Drive

MILWAUKEE — On Thursday morning, the WISN 12 News Team headed to Story Elementary to give away hundreds of backpacks to students of all ages. There were lots of smiles and happy faces as the 12 News morning crew finished out the WISN Class Act School Supply Drive. This project, a partnership between WISN 12 and the Salvation Army, raised more than $50,000 to purchase more than 2,000 backpacks for local children.
Joe Mertens

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

National Cheeseburger Day

We're just days away from National Cheeseburger Day. Beth Davis with the Milwaukee Burger Company joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk all things burgers.
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Big shift in Marquette University Law School poll

Discussions about upgrading security have gone nowhere for a decade now. Some high schools saw a larger police presence Wednesday even though the threat came from outside the area. Updated: 4 hours ago. A vague threat was determined not to be credible and came from outside the area. 3 BRILLIANT...
