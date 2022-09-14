Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect'
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick won't be buying any TB12 or BRADY gear any time soon. During his recent appearance on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast, Fitzpatrick made it clear he isn't a big fan of Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. He recalled multiple instances in which Brady rubbed him the wrong way during their matchups over the years.
NBC Sports
Bobby Wagner: Seattle fans gave Russell Wilson the reception of an opposing QB
The Seahawks drafted linebacker Bobby Wagner was drafted a round ahead of quarterback Russell Wilson in 2012. The two spent 10 seasons together in Seattle before Wilson was traded and Wagner was — somewhat clumsily — released in March. Like the rest of the NFL world, Wagner watched...
NBC Sports
Ex-NFL player rips Patriots coach Bill Belichick in passionate rant
The New England Patriots opened the 2022 NFL season with a lackluster performance in a 20-7 loss to the rival Dolphins in Miami, and the schedule doesn't get any easier for them Sunday with a Week 2 matchup versus a quality Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road. The Patriots defense...
NBC Sports
Micah Parsons on Leonard Fournette’s chip block: They need help, so I’ve got to be more conscious of it
In December, when Bucs quarterback Tom Brady lobbied the league to consider banning low hits on receivers after Chris Godwin‘s knee injury, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons responded on Twitter. “Lol so let’s stop playing tackle football ?” Parsons wrote, adding a crying emoji. Bucs running back Leonard...
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns
NBC Sports
Seahawks DC has perfect one-word summary of 49ers rivalry
It’s hard to put the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks rivalry into words. But that wasn’t the case for Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who didn’t hesitate with his one-word summary of the rivalry. “Slugfest. It’s a slugfest,” Hurtt said on Thursday before the reporter could finish his...
Patrick Mahomes uses NY Jets QB’s name as audible call
A New York Jets signal-caller is the namesake of a Patrick Mahomes audible. On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Chargers paid a visit to the Kansas City Chiefs for a battle between two high-powered Super Bowl contenders that promised to be incredibly exciting. The New York Jets found a way...
ESPN
Denver Broncos place star safety Justin Simmons on injured reserve with thigh injury
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- As if the Denver Broncos didn't leave Seattle with enough disappointment packed in their luggage, safety Justin Simmons suffered a thigh injury in the Week 1 loss that will keep him out at least a month. Simmons, who played every defensive snap Monday night in the Broncos'...
Orioles Outright Alexander Wells
The Orioles announced Friday that lefty Alexander Wells has cleared outright waivers and been assigned to Triple-A Norfolk. He’ll remain with the club but no longer occupy a spot on the 40-man roster. Prior to today’s announcement, the Orioles hadn’t designated Wells for assignment or publicly indicated that he...
Bleacher Report says Ravens should sign this veteran OT after injuries in Week 1
The Baltimore Ravens were able to pick up an impressive 24-9 win over the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2022 season. While the win was full of plenty of positives, the team wasn’t able to escape the game unscathed. Baltimore lost both offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James...
NBC Sports
Report: Steelers are expected to put T.J. Watt on IR
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that the team would make a decision on putting linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve at the appropriate time and it appears that time will be in the near future. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Steelers are expected to...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Steelers
The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are both teams in transition with young quarterbacks at the helm, and they'll meet in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's actually the first Patriots-Steelers game since 1998 that won't involve Tom Brady and/or Ben Roethlisberger playing quarterback. The Patriots...
CBS to rollout Dolphins vs. Ravens to a fraction of the country
Whoever is running the show over at CBS may want to have their heads examined. The Dolphins vs. Ravens game will not be seen by many. Almost the entire country will get to see the Mac Jones-led New England Patriots against the Mitch Trubisky-led Steelers. Maybe the NFL should have moved that game to primetime. One team that will not get much television time is the Miami Dolphins.
NBC Sports
Lions snag promising lineman off Eagles' practice squad
The Eagles lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika off their practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Garafolo reported that the Lions signed Awosika to their 53-man roster Wednesday. Awosika, 23, joined the Eagles last summer as an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, where he was teammates with current...
Ravens Have Bigger Injury Report, But Room for Optimism
While the Ravens had more players on this week's first injury report, there is a reason for optimism.
NBC Sports
Alvin Kamara, Jameis Winston questionable to face Bucs
The Saints have several injury questions at running back heading into Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers. Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, and Dwayne Washington have all been listed as questionable to play in the NFC South clash this weekend. Kamara went from limited by a rib injury on Wednesday to out of practice on Thursday and reporters at the open portion of Friday’s session didn’t see him on the field.
NBC Sports
How do the Krafts feel about Patriots being 'just another team'?
The New England Patriots ain't what they used to be. Even if you believe the Patriots will rebound from a Week 1 loss in Miami to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, their ceiling in 2022 isn't very high as the team adjusts to a new offensive coaching staff and scheme.
numberfire.com
Brandon Bolden (hamstring) doubtful for Raiders in Week 2
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals. In Week 1, Bolden was the only Raider besides Josh Jacobs to receiver a carry. Now, if the veteran were to sit out, that would open up the door for Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White to see more work. Keep an eye on Bolden's status over the next 40-plus hours, but it's looking like he will sit.
NBC Sports
The surprising reason Brown removed social media off his phone
Plenty of athletes steer clear of social media to avoid negativity. A.J. Brown doesn’t want your positivity either. The Eagles’ star receiver is coming off a 10-catch, 155-yard Eagles debut, but on Friday said he removed social media apps from his phone because he doesn’t need fans telling him how well he played.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 survivor pool picks: Safest bets, games to avoid and more
If you're reading this, congratulations. Week 1 of the NFL season was chock-full of upsets and wild finishes, with the New York Giants stealing a road win over the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans battling the Indianapolis Colts to a draw and the Pittsburgh Steelers taking down the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in overtime.
