NFL

NBC Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect'

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick won't be buying any TB12 or BRADY gear any time soon. During his recent appearance on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast, Fitzpatrick made it clear he isn't a big fan of Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. He recalled multiple instances in which Brady rubbed him the wrong way during their matchups over the years.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Ex-NFL player rips Patriots coach Bill Belichick in passionate rant

The New England Patriots opened the 2022 NFL season with a lackluster performance in a 20-7 loss to the rival Dolphins in Miami, and the schedule doesn't get any easier for them Sunday with a Week 2 matchup versus a quality Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road. The Patriots defense...
NFL
#The Jets#Browns#Ravens#American Football
NBC Sports

Seahawks DC has perfect one-word summary of 49ers rivalry

It’s hard to put the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks rivalry into words. But that wasn’t the case for Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who didn’t hesitate with his one-word summary of the rivalry. “Slugfest. It’s a slugfest,” Hurtt said on Thursday before the reporter could finish his...
SEATTLE, WA
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles Outright Alexander Wells

The Orioles announced Friday that lefty Alexander Wells has cleared outright waivers and been assigned to Triple-A Norfolk. He’ll remain with the club but no longer occupy a spot on the 40-man roster. Prior to today’s announcement, the Orioles hadn’t designated Wells for assignment or publicly indicated that he...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Report: Steelers are expected to put T.J. Watt on IR

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that the team would make a decision on putting linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve at the appropriate time and it appears that time will be in the near future. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Steelers are expected to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

NFL Week 2 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Steelers

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are both teams in transition with young quarterbacks at the helm, and they'll meet in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's actually the first Patriots-Steelers game since 1998 that won't involve Tom Brady and/or Ben Roethlisberger playing quarterback. The Patriots...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

CBS to rollout Dolphins vs. Ravens to a fraction of the country

Whoever is running the show over at CBS may want to have their heads examined. The Dolphins vs. Ravens game will not be seen by many. Almost the entire country will get to see the Mac Jones-led New England Patriots against the Mitch Trubisky-led Steelers. Maybe the NFL should have moved that game to primetime. One team that will not get much television time is the Miami Dolphins.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Lions snag promising lineman off Eagles' practice squad

The Eagles lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika off their practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Garafolo reported that the Lions signed Awosika to their 53-man roster Wednesday. Awosika, 23, joined the Eagles last summer as an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, where he was teammates with current...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Alvin Kamara, Jameis Winston questionable to face Bucs

The Saints have several injury questions at running back heading into Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers. Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, and Dwayne Washington have all been listed as questionable to play in the NFC South clash this weekend. Kamara went from limited by a rib injury on Wednesday to out of practice on Thursday and reporters at the open portion of Friday’s session didn’t see him on the field.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

How do the Krafts feel about Patriots being 'just another team'?

The New England Patriots ain't what they used to be. Even if you believe the Patriots will rebound from a Week 1 loss in Miami to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, their ceiling in 2022 isn't very high as the team adjusts to a new offensive coaching staff and scheme.
NFL
numberfire.com

Brandon Bolden (hamstring) doubtful for Raiders in Week 2

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals. In Week 1, Bolden was the only Raider besides Josh Jacobs to receiver a carry. Now, if the veteran were to sit out, that would open up the door for Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White to see more work. Keep an eye on Bolden's status over the next 40-plus hours, but it's looking like he will sit.
NFL
NBC Sports

The surprising reason Brown removed social media off his phone

Plenty of athletes steer clear of social media to avoid negativity. A.J. Brown doesn’t want your positivity either. The Eagles’ star receiver is coming off a 10-catch, 155-yard Eagles debut, but on Friday said he removed social media apps from his phone because he doesn’t need fans telling him how well he played.
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL Week 2 survivor pool picks: Safest bets, games to avoid and more

If you're reading this, congratulations. Week 1 of the NFL season was chock-full of upsets and wild finishes, with the New York Giants stealing a road win over the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans battling the Indianapolis Colts to a draw and the Pittsburgh Steelers taking down the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in overtime.
NFL

