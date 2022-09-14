ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elegant Kate pays sweet and subtle tribute to the Queen during royal procession

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

AS SHE travelled beside Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton paid a subtle but touching tribute to the late Queen.

The Princess of Wales wore a Diamond and Pearl Leaf brooch, which belonged to the Queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xx4bb_0hvE5A4L00
The Princess of Wales looked sombre as she wore the elegant broach Credit: AFP

This comes after she was seen arriving at the royal residence yesterday wearing the Queen's Triple Strand Pearl Necklace in honour of the occasion.

She has only been seen wearing the brooch once before, in Belgium back in 2017.

An elegant looking Kate paired the brooch with a black coat dress and a traditional mourning veil made from black netting.

The brooch itself is made from three leaves, each outlined in yellow gold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFLs6_0hvE5A4L00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30HSXB_0hvE5A4L00

At the centre of each leaf there is a large mabe pearl as well as several small diamonds.

Despite being rarely seen by the public-eye, the brooch was worn by the Queen in 1999 during her visit to South Korea.

Kate wore the stunning accessory in Belgium for the 100th anniversary of Passchendaele in 2017.

The brooch is thought to be a subtle tribute to the Queen.

The nation is in a period of mourning that will be observed until seven days after the Queen's funeral.

The Royal Family will continue to wear black throughout this period, as is customary.

They're expected to stop wearing entirely black seven days after the Queen's funeral, at which point the mourning period ends for the Royals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2lC4_0hvE5A4L00
The Queen wore the same brooch in 1999 Credit: Nunn Syndication
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33NaRN_0hvE5A4L00
She paired the brooch with a long, black dress coat Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26WZAk_0hvE5A4L00
She stood with Prince William as they paid the respects Credit: Getty

NewsBreak
Celebrities
