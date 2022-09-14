DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pregnant woman involved in a car crash on Tuesday night had to be airlifted to the hospital. The Delray Beach Fire Rescue said the woman was in a crash on the northbound entrance to I-95 on Atlantic Avenue, firefighter-paramedics brought the woman to the Atlantic High School athletic fields where Trauma Hawk picked her up to take her to St. Mary’s Medical Center. Paramedics said the woman was a stable trauma alert.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO