Cleveland, OH

Final injury report for Jets vs. Browns

Friday’s injury report was pretty positive for the most part for the Jets. All but two available players practiced in full Friday, including safety Jordan Whitehead. When practice resumed Wednesday, Whitehead was considered “definitely questionable” by head coach Robert Saleh and was “week to week” at best. He is still questionable for Sunday, but the arrow is certainly pointing up after getting in a full practice Friday.
Browns Worked Out Five Players

Kamara, 24, went undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2021 before catching on with the Bears. He failed to make the 53-man roster and was waived by the team, only to be added to the practice squad the following day. Kamara was called up to the active roster and bounced...
