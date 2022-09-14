Read full article on original website
Court dismisses Idaho GOP lawsuit against Bonneville County organization
BOISE, Idaho — The lawsuit filed less than a week before the primary election by the Idaho Republican Party and then-Chairman Tom Luna against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been dismissed. The Idaho GOP's lawsuit accused the Bonneville County organization of violating party bylaws and state election...
Post Register
Woman hospitalized after Idaho Falls man reportedly beat, choked her
A woman was rushed to a hospital Tuesday via ambulance after a man reportedly attacked her in her home. The victim was covered with blood when she spoke to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy, reportedly telling them she was attacked by Timothy Thiel, 30. The affidavit said she was nauseous and vomited while speaking to the deputy.
Two dead when plane crashes in Southeast Idaho
Two people are dead as a result of a plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Wednesday evening that emergency personnel had located a downed aircraft with two deceased individuals east of Preston along the border of Franklin and Bear Lake counties. The Sheriff's Office did not provide the names of the deceased individuals and encouraged everyone to "please respect the privacy of...
eastidahonews.com
Sheriff: Grace High School students charged following alleged hazing incidents
GRACE (Idaho Ed News) — Authorities have filed multiple misdemeanor charges following alleged hazing incidents involving students at Grace High School, Caribou County Sheriff J Adam Mabey told Idaho Education News Tuesday. Mabey offered few details about two purported incidents involving four students, but confirmed that the ordeals took...
svinews.com
Country Music legend Tracy Byrd coming to Afton in concert Friday night
◆ Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with music beginning at 7:30. Country music legend, Tracy Byrd, is coming to Afton in concert at the Star Valley High School auditorium on Friday, September 16. Doors open at 6:30 and the music begins at 7:30. It’s rare to have a star of...
svinews.com
Panthers Pummel Pinedale in Cokeville Home Opener
Cokeville came into their first home game of the 2022 season looking to get back on track after a lopsided defeat up in Lovell a week ago and it’s hard to try to dream up a better win than the one they got this afternoon to do exactly that. The Panthers trounced the Pinedale Wranglers 42-7 in this year’s meeting of the 2 schools and even then it was not until the final 4 minutes when all the Cokeville backups were in for the most part that Pinedale scored their TD which broke their 2 week scoreless spell that had been plaguing the Wranglers of late.
