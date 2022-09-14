Cokeville came into their first home game of the 2022 season looking to get back on track after a lopsided defeat up in Lovell a week ago and it’s hard to try to dream up a better win than the one they got this afternoon to do exactly that. The Panthers trounced the Pinedale Wranglers 42-7 in this year’s meeting of the 2 schools and even then it was not until the final 4 minutes when all the Cokeville backups were in for the most part that Pinedale scored their TD which broke their 2 week scoreless spell that had been plaguing the Wranglers of late.

