ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KMPH.com

Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 23-year-old woman killed on HWY 41

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Highway 41 Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol officers say around 8:16 a.m. CHP received a call about a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 41 north of Avenue 15. CHP officers say a pickup was […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Merced County, CA
City
Dos Palos, CA
Merced County, CA
Accidents
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Woman Killed in Car Crash Involving PG&E Vehicle in Merced County

A woman from Planada was killed, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Kibby Road, according to the Merced Police Department. The incident occurred on Thursday, September 8, 2022, around 6:00 a.m. on Kibby Road and East Childs Avenue, officials said. Details on the Crash on Kibby...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Classes canceled following fire at Dos Palos High School

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Classes have been canceled for the remained of the week after a fire broke out at Dos Palos High School. The Merced County Fire Department responded to the high school around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning for an industrial fire. When crews arrived they say...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palos#Accident#Dos Palos High School#Kmj
YourCentralValley.com

11-year-old student source of Madera school threat, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department identified the person who placed the threat at Nishimoto school Tuesday. Police say the person who placed the call was an 11-year-old student. Officials say this call was unrelated to a large number of false active shooting threats to various schools Wednesday.   Police say “they hope this […]
MADERA, CA
ABC10

Deputies seek whereabouts of missing 10-year-old in Ceres

CERES, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is calling for help as they try to find a missing 10-year-old boy. Deputies said Mekai Orr was last seen around 8:30 p.m. heading south on Richland Avenue from Hatch Road in Ceres. Deputies believe the boy might have been trying...
CERES, CA
Bakersfield Now

DUI checkpoint to be held in Stanislaus County/Modesto area

MODESTO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol will hold a DUI/driver's license checkpoint this Saturday in the Modesto area within Stanislaus County. The hours of the checkpoint are from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. The checkpoint will be held in the northern part of Modesto and the unincorporated area...
MODESTO, CA
Fox40

14-year-old arrested in Modesto homicide

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a 14-year-old is under arrest for a shooting at the start of the year. The police department said Thomas Williams, 24, was shot and killed while walking on Coffee Road around 10 p.m. on Feb. 17. The police said they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMPH.com

Murder suspect wanted out of Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A murder suspect is currently wanted by Merced Police Detectives. Anthony Ruben Perez, 38, of Winton has been wanted by police since a shooting that happened almost 2 years ago. On December 2, 2020, two people were killed in a shootout in the 1100 block...
MERCED, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Fire In Jamestown, Forward Spread Stopped

Update at 4:55 p.m.: PG&E is reporting that 117 customers are without power in the Jamestown area, where the Shell Fire broke out. Their lights went out around 3:15 p.m. a little bit after the fire ignited in some grass in the 18300 block of Shell Road near Rawhide Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. The utility, however, has stated that crews are investigating a cause and that the estimated repair time is 7:30 p.m. Further details on the blaze can be viewed below.
JAMESTOWN, CA
KSBW.com

Heavy law enforcement presence reported at Target shopping center in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. — A large police presence was seen at the Gilroy Crossing shopping center in Gilroy, Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, police have swarmed the shopping center. The Target store in the shopping center has been placed on lockdown, with shoppers locked inside. According to the California Highway...
GILROY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Alleged DUI driver spotted swerving in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers arrested an alleged DUI driver after the driver was observed by police swerving on the roadway in Madera Tuesday morning, according to Madera Police officers. Officers say they were patrolling the area of Cleveland Avenue and Raymond Road when they spotted the vehicle. The driver was stopped before he caused any serious damage, police […]
CBS Sacramento

14-year-old Modesto boy arrested for deadly February shooting

MODESTO – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a February 2022 shooting that left a man dead in Modesto, police say. The incident happened back on Feb. 17 along the 2200 block of Coffee Road. Modesto police say Thomas Williams, 24, was shot and killed while walking that night. On Wednesday, detectives announced they had arrested a suspect: a 14-year-old Modesto boy. The boy was actually arrested last week and has been booked into Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall. He's facing a charge of homicide. 
MODESTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Monica Acevedo Injured in Fatal Collision on Whitmore Avenue [Hughson, CA]

Three-Vehicle Crash near Waring Road Left Denair Man Dead. The deadly crash occurred around 3:31 p.m., just east of Waring Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, an eastbound 2014 Nissan on Whitmore drifted into the westbound lane and directly into the path of a 2006 Ford, driven by 47-year-old Avelino Araiza. The Nissan spun out directly behind the Ford and into the path of a Toyota driven by 47-year-old Acevedo of Hughson.
HUGHSON, CA
AOL Corp

Man fatally stabbed outside Turlock liquor store identified as Modesto resident

The man fatally stabbed outside a Turlock liquor store Friday morning was Modesto resident David Mendoza, 28, according to the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office. The stabbing was near Lander and Bernell avenues about 8:15 a.m. Responding officers found Mendoza, who was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Comments / 0

Community Policy