Modesto ranked as top 5 worst city in California for pedestrian versus vehicle crashes
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Following a pedestrian crosswalk operation on Monday the Modesto Police Department said they found that Modesto has the fourth highest number of pedestrian-involved accidents in the state. During the six-hour operation, officers issued tickets to 70 drivers for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk or for failing to […]
KMPH.com
Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
Bay Area woman found dead after reportedly driving off Interstate 5 in California
Divers pulled her submerged car out of the water and found her body inside.
IDENTIFIED: 23-year-old woman killed on HWY 41
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Highway 41 Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol officers say around 8:16 a.m. CHP received a call about a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 41 north of Avenue 15. CHP officers say a pickup was […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Woman Killed in Car Crash Involving PG&E Vehicle in Merced County
A woman from Planada was killed, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Kibby Road, according to the Merced Police Department. The incident occurred on Thursday, September 8, 2022, around 6:00 a.m. on Kibby Road and East Childs Avenue, officials said. Details on the Crash on Kibby...
Merced County deputies still searching for woman 40 years later
17-year-old Pamela Pedro was last seen in 1982 when she was dropped off at Atwater High School.
KMPH.com
Classes canceled following fire at Dos Palos High School
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Classes have been canceled for the remained of the week after a fire broke out at Dos Palos High School. The Merced County Fire Department responded to the high school around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning for an industrial fire. When crews arrived they say...
Failed carjacking leads to arrest in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An attempt to steal a car outside a Merced 7-Eleven early Friday morning ended with an arrest, according to police. Officers say 46-year-old Paul Benitez got into a parked car outside a 7-Eleven at R Street and 18th Street and tried to steal it, but the owner had taken the keys […]
11-year-old student source of Madera school threat, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department identified the person who placed the threat at Nishimoto school Tuesday. Police say the person who placed the call was an 11-year-old student. Officials say this call was unrelated to a large number of false active shooting threats to various schools Wednesday. Police say “they hope this […]
Deputies seek whereabouts of missing 10-year-old in Ceres
CERES, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is calling for help as they try to find a missing 10-year-old boy. Deputies said Mekai Orr was last seen around 8:30 p.m. heading south on Richland Avenue from Hatch Road in Ceres. Deputies believe the boy might have been trying...
Bakersfield Now
DUI checkpoint to be held in Stanislaus County/Modesto area
MODESTO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol will hold a DUI/driver's license checkpoint this Saturday in the Modesto area within Stanislaus County. The hours of the checkpoint are from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. The checkpoint will be held in the northern part of Modesto and the unincorporated area...
Fox40
14-year-old arrested in Modesto homicide
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a 14-year-old is under arrest for a shooting at the start of the year. The police department said Thomas Williams, 24, was shot and killed while walking on Coffee Road around 10 p.m. on Feb. 17. The police said they...
KMPH.com
Murder suspect wanted out of Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A murder suspect is currently wanted by Merced Police Detectives. Anthony Ruben Perez, 38, of Winton has been wanted by police since a shooting that happened almost 2 years ago. On December 2, 2020, two people were killed in a shootout in the 1100 block...
New details released in plane crash that killed 2 from Merced County
New details have been released on a mid-air collision between two private planes at the Watsonville airport in August.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Jamestown, Forward Spread Stopped
Update at 4:55 p.m.: PG&E is reporting that 117 customers are without power in the Jamestown area, where the Shell Fire broke out. Their lights went out around 3:15 p.m. a little bit after the fire ignited in some grass in the 18300 block of Shell Road near Rawhide Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. The utility, however, has stated that crews are investigating a cause and that the estimated repair time is 7:30 p.m. Further details on the blaze can be viewed below.
KSBW.com
Heavy law enforcement presence reported at Target shopping center in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. — A large police presence was seen at the Gilroy Crossing shopping center in Gilroy, Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, police have swarmed the shopping center. The Target store in the shopping center has been placed on lockdown, with shoppers locked inside. According to the California Highway...
Alleged DUI driver spotted swerving in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers arrested an alleged DUI driver after the driver was observed by police swerving on the roadway in Madera Tuesday morning, according to Madera Police officers. Officers say they were patrolling the area of Cleveland Avenue and Raymond Road when they spotted the vehicle. The driver was stopped before he caused any serious damage, police […]
14-year-old Modesto boy arrested for deadly February shooting
MODESTO – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a February 2022 shooting that left a man dead in Modesto, police say. The incident happened back on Feb. 17 along the 2200 block of Coffee Road. Modesto police say Thomas Williams, 24, was shot and killed while walking that night. On Wednesday, detectives announced they had arrested a suspect: a 14-year-old Modesto boy. The boy was actually arrested last week and has been booked into Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall. He's facing a charge of homicide.
L.A. Weekly
Monica Acevedo Injured in Fatal Collision on Whitmore Avenue [Hughson, CA]
Three-Vehicle Crash near Waring Road Left Denair Man Dead. The deadly crash occurred around 3:31 p.m., just east of Waring Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, an eastbound 2014 Nissan on Whitmore drifted into the westbound lane and directly into the path of a 2006 Ford, driven by 47-year-old Avelino Araiza. The Nissan spun out directly behind the Ford and into the path of a Toyota driven by 47-year-old Acevedo of Hughson.
AOL Corp
Man fatally stabbed outside Turlock liquor store identified as Modesto resident
The man fatally stabbed outside a Turlock liquor store Friday morning was Modesto resident David Mendoza, 28, according to the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office. The stabbing was near Lander and Bernell avenues about 8:15 a.m. Responding officers found Mendoza, who was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
