ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Extra police on campus after 'multiple altercations' at Hightower High School, Fort Bend ISD officials say

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Fort Bend ISD officials said students and faculty are safe after “multiple altercations” occurred at Hightower High School Friday morning. Hightower High School is on Hurricane Lane near Highway 6 in Missouri City. District officials said law enforcement were on the scene and the school was on“hold” with students and staff inside their rooms and designated areas.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

18-year-old ninth-grader, another student arrested after planning to ‘chain doors, shoot up’ Madison High School, documents say

HOUSTON – Two Madison High School students were arrested Wednesday after authorities believe they were planning a school shooting for Friday, according to court documents. Cornell Santell Thomas, 18, and Damian Arias, 17, are both charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony. Thomas stood before a magistrate...
HOUSTON, TX
fox44news.com

Houston student in custody after high school bomb threat

HOUSTON, Texas (FOX EDGE) – A student is in custody in Houston, and is accused of making a bomb threat against a high school. This happened at Klein Forest High School on Thursday morning, when the school was evacuated. The Klein Independent School District says the students were safe....
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

WANTED: Suspect responsible for Indecency with a Child by contact

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division need the public's assistance locating fugitive (Natividad Hernandez Jr.) who is wanted for two counts of Indecency with Child (Sexual Contact). On or about June 1, 2019, fugitive Natividad Hernandez performed indecent acts with a child victim...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Turner
cw39.com

Surveillance video helps crack the case

HOUSTON (CW39) It was suppose to be just another day for one small Houston business. That was until an angry customer pulled out a gun. On Sunday, September 11th, Constable Mark Herman’s office responded to a call of a man with a gun, at the “Liquor Shoppe” located in the 15200 block of Mason Road. When deputies arrived, the store employee said, that a male suspect entered the business and tried to buy alcoholic beverages. But, because the male was underage, the store clerk refused to sell the alcohol.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Madison High School threats leads to2 students arrested after threa to trap everyone and 'shoot the school upk

HOUSTON - Two students at Madison High School have been arrested after court documents said they made threats to shoot up the school. Court records say Cornell Thomas, 18, and Damian Darias, 17, were arrested Thursday after allegedly making threats to trap everyone and "shoot the school up." Both are facing felony charges for Terroristic Threats.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Heights High School#Police Precinct#Hisd#Houston Fire#Houston Isd
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Houston officials respond to an Active Shooter Call at Heights High School

Houston, Texas – The Houston Police Department responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Houston I.S.D.’s Heights High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 also reported deputies responded to an Active Shooter Call at the high school located at 413 E. 13th St. Officials reported no injuries at...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Surveillance photo shows suspect vehicle

HOUSTON (CW39) The reward has now been doubled, as law enforcement tries to track down a killer. On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, around 8:00 a.m., a victim was shot and killed in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Lane in Houston. During the incident, the victim was in the driveway standing beside his vehicle when the suspect(s) shot him. Video surveillance captured what looks like a gray 2012-2014 Nissan Maxima with dark tint and a loud exhaust leaving the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

2 teens arrested, charged in kidnapping and rape of young woman

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Houston-area teens are in custody after kidnapping a young woman earlier this month, raping her and robbing her, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Olvin Rodriguez, 17, and the unidentified 16-year-old juvenile are charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man gets off flight, arrested for 2014 murder of Houston family

HOUSTON (CW39) — An 8-year-old murder mystery was closer to being solved after investigators charged a man flying back from China with capital murder. The Sun family, which consisted of a mom and dad, along with two boys, ages nine and seven, were found shot to death in their home, in the Coles Crossing neighborhood in northwest Harris County, back in January of 2014.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy