FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
'Everyone, hands up' | New video from Heights High School shooting hoax shows police response in classroom
HOUSTON, Texas — New video from inside Heights High School that was shared with us by a student appears shows officers dramatically clearing a classroom following what turned out to be an active shooter hoax. "Can I see ID," a teacher can be heard asking. The video appears to...
Extra police on campus after 'multiple altercations' at Hightower High School, Fort Bend ISD officials say
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Fort Bend ISD officials said students and faculty are safe after “multiple altercations” occurred at Hightower High School Friday morning. Hightower High School is on Hurricane Lane near Highway 6 in Missouri City. District officials said law enforcement were on the scene and the school was on“hold” with students and staff inside their rooms and designated areas.
fox26houston.com
2 people shot multiple times in North Harris Co., authorities on scene investigating
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Constable Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 are on the scene following a shooting in north Harris County on Friday evening. Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 200 block of Airtex Drive. Constables said a male and female have multiple gunshot...
Evidence of possible human trafficking found during illegal game room bust in Aldine area, HCSO says
Undercover agents worked for months to set up this sting and were successful, authorities said. They had their eyes on this establishment after multiple shootings and a deadly crash resulted from it.
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old ninth-grader, another student arrested after planning to ‘chain doors, shoot up’ Madison High School, documents say
HOUSTON – Two Madison High School students were arrested Wednesday after authorities believe they were planning a school shooting for Friday, according to court documents. Cornell Santell Thomas, 18, and Damian Arias, 17, are both charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony. Thomas stood before a magistrate...
fox44news.com
Houston student in custody after high school bomb threat
HOUSTON, Texas (FOX EDGE) – A student is in custody in Houston, and is accused of making a bomb threat against a high school. This happened at Klein Forest High School on Thursday morning, when the school was evacuated. The Klein Independent School District says the students were safe....
Woodlands Online& LLC
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Indecency with a Child by contact
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division need the public's assistance locating fugitive (Natividad Hernandez Jr.) who is wanted for two counts of Indecency with Child (Sexual Contact). On or about June 1, 2019, fugitive Natividad Hernandez performed indecent acts with a child victim...
East Texas woman believes someone dug a grave on her land, police say
No one has come forward despite leaving flowers on the mound.
Police searching for 2 men accused of robbing convenience store and punching employee in SE Houston
HPD said the two suspects took the money from the cash drawer along with other merchandise behind the counter and fled the store.
cw39.com
Surveillance video helps crack the case
HOUSTON (CW39) It was suppose to be just another day for one small Houston business. That was until an angry customer pulled out a gun. On Sunday, September 11th, Constable Mark Herman’s office responded to a call of a man with a gun, at the “Liquor Shoppe” located in the 15200 block of Mason Road. When deputies arrived, the store employee said, that a male suspect entered the business and tried to buy alcoholic beverages. But, because the male was underage, the store clerk refused to sell the alcohol.
fox26houston.com
Madison High School threats leads to2 students arrested after threa to trap everyone and 'shoot the school upk
HOUSTON - Two students at Madison High School have been arrested after court documents said they made threats to shoot up the school. Court records say Cornell Thomas, 18, and Damian Darias, 17, were arrested Thursday after allegedly making threats to trap everyone and "shoot the school up." Both are facing felony charges for Terroristic Threats.
fox26houston.com
Man critically injured in NE Houston shooting, neighbors worried about the rise in crime
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was critically injured in a northeast Houston shooting Wednesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies received a call at 4:20 p.m. about a shooting on the 11900 block of Greenspark Lane. Neighbors say two men were about to drive to work in a Chevrolet...
BREAKING: Houston officials respond to an Active Shooter Call at Heights High School
Houston, Texas – The Houston Police Department responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Houston I.S.D.’s Heights High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 also reported deputies responded to an Active Shooter Call at the high school located at 413 E. 13th St. Officials reported no injuries at...
cw39.com
Surveillance photo shows suspect vehicle
HOUSTON (CW39) The reward has now been doubled, as law enforcement tries to track down a killer. On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, around 8:00 a.m., a victim was shot and killed in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Lane in Houston. During the incident, the victim was in the driveway standing beside his vehicle when the suspect(s) shot him. Video surveillance captured what looks like a gray 2012-2014 Nissan Maxima with dark tint and a loud exhaust leaving the scene.
Click2Houston.com
Recognize this vehicle? Police searching for suspect in connection with drive-by shooting that left man dead
HOUSTON – Houston police are seeking information about a possible suspect in connection with a shooting that left one man dead next to his vehicle. Police said it happened on July 12 in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Lane. At around 8 a.m., surveillance video obtained by police...
Pedestrian with walker dragged over a mile in deadly hit-and-run crash on Westheimer, police say
The pedestrian was using a walker in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, police said. The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid.
2 teens arrested, charged in kidnapping and rape of young woman
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Houston-area teens are in custody after kidnapping a young woman earlier this month, raping her and robbing her, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Olvin Rodriguez, 17, and the unidentified 16-year-old juvenile are charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.
everythinglubbock.com
Man gets off flight, arrested for 2014 murder of Houston family
HOUSTON (CW39) — An 8-year-old murder mystery was closer to being solved after investigators charged a man flying back from China with capital murder. The Sun family, which consisted of a mom and dad, along with two boys, ages nine and seven, were found shot to death in their home, in the Coles Crossing neighborhood in northwest Harris County, back in January of 2014.
Mysterious Grave Discovered Underneath Texas Woman's Property
It's possible someone was buried without authorization and without knowledge of loved ones.
