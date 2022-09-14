Read full article on original website
Football: Bridgewater-Raritan wins close game against Hunterdon Central
Antione Hinton scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give Bridgewater-Raritan a 14-7 win over Hunterdon Central on the road in Flemington. The touchdown came off of a big 26-yard carry by Joe Spirra. Bridgewater’s Dane Sorensen intercepted pass in Red Devils territory on Central’s previous drive.
Egg Harbor downs Timber Creek - Boys soccer recap
Gilmer Mendoza scored twice to help lift Egg Harbor to a 3-1 win over Timber Creek in Egg Harbor Township. Senior Nathan Biersbach finished with three assists for Egg Harbor (3-1) while senior Lucas Lainez added a goal. Senior goalie Brett Barnes made three saves. Timber Creek fell to 2-1.
Old Bridge over Piscataway- Girls soccer recap
Alyssa Penn scored the go-ahead goal in the second half to lift Old Bridge to a 2-1 win over Piscataway in Piscataway. Jenna Scopellite also scored for Old Bridge (2-2), which found itself tied at one at halftime. Reanna Garrett scored the lone goal for Piscataway (0-3-1). Isabella Ludovico made...
VOTE: Week 1 WindMill Shore Conference Photo of the Week
Every season, high school athletic programs provide plays that often leave us shaking our heads in amazement and even disbelief. That’s why the Shore Sports Network uses many sources in putting together great photos each week submitted by our very talented photographers. SSN has partnered with The WindMill and will post the top photos for our audience to vote on every week.
Boys soccer: Contreras leads Old Tappan to OT win over Pascack Valley
Junior Kevin Contreras tallied twice, including the match winner in second overtime, as Old Tappan. Sophomore Steven Gifford gave Pascack Valley (1-2) a 1-0 lead in the first half. Junior goalie Bennett Scalia finished with 10 saves. Contreras equalized in the second half before his eventual winner in extra time....
Livingston over Montclair Kimberley - Girls soccer recap
Dina Bojkovic, Katherine Riccardi and Isabella Dilanni delivered the goals as Livingston won on the road, 3-0, over Montclair Kimberley. Bojkovic and Avery Reiman each dished an assist for Livingston (4-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Jessica Oji saved one shot to receive the shutout. Montclair Kimberley is now 1-2.
Steinert over West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Girls soccer recap
Mia Garafolo, Adriana Ryder and Arianna Vasquez each scored to lead Steinert to a 3-1 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro North in Plainsboro. Steinert (4-0) trailed 1-0 at the half and bounced back by scoring three unanswered goals in the second half. Maya Anico scored for WW-PN (1-3). The N.J. High...
Boys soccer: Quiroa leads Palisades Park past McNair
McNair fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. As...
Haddon Heights over Collingswood - Boys soccer recap
Nolan Lachall scored two goals to lead Haddon Heights past Collingswood 3-1 in Haddon Heights. Drew Costello also had a goal, with Ryan Connor tallying two assists and Reece Skilton adding one. Sean Fischer had four saves. Haddon Heights (1-2-1) held a 1-0 lead at the half and closed the...
Lakeland over West Milford - Girls soccer recap
Sam Dammers had a goal and an assist as Lakedland defeated West Milford, 3-2 in Wanaque. Also scoring goals for the winners were Morgan Deady and Adelyn Smith. Natalie Centurione added two assists, while Frankie Medici had 14 saves. Lakeland (3-1) had eight shots on goal, compared to 15 for...
Girls soccer: Colts Neck hands Jackson Liberty its first loss
Senior Carys Gardiner scored twice to help Colts Neck hand Jackson Liberty its first loss of the season with a 4-2 decision in Colts Neck. Sophomore Olivia Gehman had a goal and an assist while junior Nikki Cataneo scored as well for Colts Neck (2-2). Junior goalie Mia Nikolic finished with three saves.
Woodstown over Pennsville - Girls soccer recap
Talia Battavio posted two goals and an assist to lead Woodstown in a 6-0 win over Pennsville, in Pennsville. Tatum Devault also scored twice for Woodstown (2-1), while Taylor Sparks added o one goal. Ashlynn Borden recorded seven saves for Pennsville (2-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Football: Augello leads Freehold Township past Howell
Mark Augello threw for two touchdowns and ran for one as Freehold Township overpowered Howell 26-13 in Freehold. Freehold Township (2-2) took the opening possession down 67 yards in 13 players as Augello threw a six-yard pass to Shawn Corchado to open up the scoring. Howell (1-2) tied it up...
Carteret over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap
Two players scored to give Carteret a 2-1 win over Middlesex in Middlesex. Julianna Almeida opened the scoring with a goal in the first half to give the Ramblers (1-2) a 1-0 lead going into halftime. The win is their first of the year. Sonaiya Jaworski scored as well as...
Sayreville over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Jaylin Evans posted a goal and an assist to help Sayreville take a 3-0 win over South Plainfield in, Parlin. Zahra Benkhak made 18 saves to earn the shutout for Sayreville (2-2). Shriya Meda and Laila Stevenson also scored in the win. Adrianna Nazarko recorded 13 saves for South Plainfield...
Secaucus over Saddle Brook - Girls soccer recap
Alyssa Craigwell scored twice to lead Secaucus to a 2-0 win over Saddle Brook, in Saddle Brook. Mykailla Harper made 10 saves to earn the shutout for Secaucus (1-2-1). Saddle Brook fell to 0-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Freehold Twp over Middletown North - Field hockey recap
Nyla Cruz posted a goal and two assists to lead Freehold Township to a 3-2 win over Middletown North, in Freehold. Freehold Township (3-1) led 2-1 at the half. Sienna Smith and Kaitlyn Lopez also scored for the Patriots. Isabella Cherney and Karly Walsh scored for Middletown North (2-2). The...
Glassboro over Pitman in OT- Boys soccer recap
Emirhan Kir had a goal and an assist to lead Glassboro to a 2-1 win over Pitman in Glassboro. Atakan Ozdemir also had a goal for Glassboro (2-1-1), which trailed, 1-0 at halftime. Marcus Brown made 11 saves in the win. Pitman fell to 2-1 with the loss. The N.J....
Bordentown defeats Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap
Julien DeLorenzo’s goal in the 41st minute proved to be the difference as Bordentown held on to defeat Moorestown Friends 2-1 in Bordentown. Preston Galanis put one in the back of the net in the 74th minute for Moorestown Friends (0-4) but it was too little too late for the Foxes.
South Hunterdon over Immaculata - Boys soccer recap
Alex Romano posted three goals and one assist to lead South Hunterdon to a 6-1 win over Immaculata, in Lambertville. Luis Pineiro recorded a goal and four assists for South Hunterdon (1-2). Luis Sanchez and Kyle Ingersoll also scored in the win. Anthony Sefa scored for Immaculata (0-2). The N.J....
