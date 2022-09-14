Read full article on original website
Things everyone from New Jersey misses when they go out of state
As I’m writing this, I’m preparing to go on a trip out of the Garden State for a few days. Not long, but just enough to miss the good ol’ dirty Jerz. A few days away really puts into perspective what’s so great about New Jersey, other states just don’t function the way we do.
Where to Find the Best Donuts in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey has various options if you're looking for the best donuts in the state. Some excellent options are available, from Glaze Donuts to Cinn-A-Bun, Uncle Dood's, and Happy Donuts. But where should you go? Here's a list of some local favorites. You're sure to find a donut you'll love.
Off-duty NJ cop jumps into dangerous current after friends get swept away
An off-duty NJ Transit police officer has been hailed a hero for saving two men from dangerous rip currents off the Jersey Shore. On Tuesday, Officer Zachary Sjosward was fishing with two friends at Island Beach State Park Beach — a location not staffed by lifeguards, according to NJ Transit police.
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife has confirmed Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in Cumberland and Gloucester Counties, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The disease is not a threat to public health, officials said. EHD is a common viral...
NJ stores that might be the Two Guys, Korvettes of our generation
I remember how I felt when the next to last K-Mart in New Jersey was closing down. It was the one at 1550 St. Georges Ave. in Delco Plaza. But that’s how you’d locate it if you’d never been there. For those of us who had known it for decades since our childhood, it was the one across St. Georges Avenue from Buxton’s and from Bradlees.
10 Surefire Ways You Know Mercury is Retrograde in New Jersey
You may have been hearing a lot of people discussing that the planet Mercury is in Retrograde. But what does it mean? And more specifically, what does it mean for New Jersey?. If Mercury is Retrograde, it technically means that the planet appears to be moving backward. That's not what's really happening. Astrology Zone explains it really well - pretty much, Mercury speeds past Earth, giving it the illusion of moving backward.
Did plastic bag ban backfire in N.J.? As unwanted reusable bags pile up, state and stores consider changes
More than 50. No wait, definitely at least 100. Katiuska Tejada-Rivera can’t quite put her finger on how many reusable bags she’s accumulated in the more than four months since New Jersey’s single-use plastic bag ban began. It’s hard to tell based on how she organizes them — stacked and stuffed inside other reusable bags.
Can you get fired for smoking weed in New Jersey?
Though weed is legal in New Jersey, companies can still fire their employees for being impaired on the clock. Earlier this month, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission released guidelines to help businesses deal with employees suspected of impairment. Companies are allowed to screen employees for weed, but they aren’t allowed...
NJ eyes extending robust online bet market another 10 years
TRENTON — Mindful that its thriving internet gambling market is one of the brightest spots in New Jersey's uneven gambling landscape, the state's lawmakers are moving to extend authorization for online bets for another 10 years. A state Assembly committee held a hearing Thursday to consider extending the law...
This Was Voted Best Small Town To Visit For Halloween In New Jersey
It's definitely starting to feel like fall. The days are shorter, and the mornings are chillier, just the other day when I left my apartment it was 59 degrees out. Fall is a great season, there's just a nice crisp in the air as the leaves start to change colors and the sky can be especially gorgeous this time of year.
Only True New Jersey Locals Can Pronounce These 10 Town Names
Don't call yourself a local unless you know how to pronounce these places. New Jersey has a rich and interesting history. Many of our town names and other places come from Native American words, are named for historical figures, or are named for their location (take the easy-to-say Seaside, for example).
Another town OKs cannabis shop amid NJ backlog for retail marijuana permits
NEWTON — A Sussex County municipality is moving forward with local approvals for a retail cannabis shop, even as the state continues to lag on allowing any “legal weed” sales beyond expansions of medical dispensaries. In Newton, an adult-use marijuana dispensary at 117 Water St. has gotten...
Gov. Murphy, runaway healthcare prices are devastating residents. N.J. needs price transparency. | Opinion
New Jersey state officials have sided with hospitals and health insurers over workers and taxpayers. On Wednesday, the State Health Benefits Commission voted to raise health premiums for hundreds of thousands of state and local workers by approximately 20%. The hike comes over the objections of state employees and unions who rallied at the state house in Trenton on Tuesday against the move.
Fact check: When will NJ ban the sale of gas-powered cars?
The state of California recently announced it will ban the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. While no announcement has been made so far, New Jersey may soon unveil a plan to do the exact same thing. According to Ray Cantor, the vice president of government affairs for the...
They’re back! NJ Street Fairs return for the 2022 Fall season
Fall is in the air throughout The Garden State, and so are New Jersey's street fairs. That time when New Jersey's streets are closed down for a few hours throughout the day so you can have fun with your friends and families. For the most part, New Jersey's street fairs...
Jobs in NJ erase pandemic losses — but here’s how economy changed
TRENTON – Employment in New Jersey has finally fully recovered from the losses suffered during the economic shutdowns imposed in the first months of the pandemic, according to preliminary estimates released by the state Thursday. Estimates produced by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report a record-high number of...
You’ve been in a car crash in NJ. What info should you exchange?
It happens almost like a video game flashing GAME OVER. Motorists driving along, each trying to reach their destinations on time, until they suddenly collide and everything comes, quite literally, to a screeching halt. They pull over and make sure they and any passengers aren't hurt too badly. They stay...
New Jersey's plastic bag ban causing new problem: too many reusable bags
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey's new plastic bag ban is causing a new problem: too many reusable bags. People who buy their groceries online say they're getting overwhelmed with reusable grocery bags and they don't know what to do with them.Stores switched to the new bags after the Garden State banned single-use plastic bags in May.Now, state lawmakers are looking at possible solutions, including letting shoppers return the bags for a refund or allowing stores to use paper bags for grocery deliveries.The Community Food Bank of New Jersey says it will accept extra bags.You can donate reusable bags here.
N.J. reports 2,053 COVID cases, 8 deaths; end of pandemic is ‘in sight,’ WHO says
New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported another 2,053 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight confirmed deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the pandemic is reaching its end, as global deaths are at their lowest level since March 2020. “We are not there yet, but the end is...
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
