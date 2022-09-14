Read full article on original website
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
What to know before you watch Netflix’s ‘Partner Track’The Tufts DailyNew York City, NY
unionnewsdaily.com
Rahway varsity football player dies in his sleep; team to honor him this season
RAHWAY, NJ — “This is just a really tough time we’re going through right now,” Rahway High School head football coach Brian Russo said in a phone interview with Union County LocalSource on Monday, Sept. 12. It had been just four days since it had been...
NJ Jackals will play ball in Paterson at historic Hinchliffe Stadium
PATERSON — The city has officially become the new home for a minor league baseball team as the New Jersey Jackals will play their 2023 season at historic Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, as announced on Wednesday. The team's owner and operator, Al Durso, a Paterson native, joined Paterson Mayor...
chattanoogacw.com
UT Football player removed from team following arrest for domestic assault
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A University of Tennessee Football player has been removed from the team following an arrest for domestic assault, according to WATE. Security footage from the university campus was a part of the police investigation. WATE reports that 23-year-old Savion Herring of Irvington, NJ was arrested and...
Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach
TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
WINNERS: Pair Of NJ Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K
There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, Sept. 13, Mega Millions lottery. The winners matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Gloucester County: Mullica Hill Supermarkets, 143 Bridgeton Pike,...
Winner: Best Ocean County High School Mascot
This week we held our latest High School contest, Mascot Mayhem 2022. A chance for you at home to select the best High School Mascot here in Ocean County. We began with all Ocean County High Schools in the first round. We then advanced to the final round, which featured the Top 10 vote-getters. Now we have our winner, based on your votes at home.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel was on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Shadynook Drive and Oakridge Parkway. The accident scene has just been cleared.
Swimmer Drowns At Ortley Beach
TOMS RIVER – A Monmouth County man drowned off the coast of Ortley Beach on Wednesday, police said. The body of 46-year-old Matthew Mauro from Middletown was pulled out of the water by Seaside Heights lifeguards who responded after a distressed swimmer was reported at Fielder Avenue and Ocean Avenue around 1:55 p.m.
Join 92.7 WOBM in Toms River Collecting School Supplies
We have been collecting school supplies for well over 10 years hosting 92.7 WOBM's "Stuff the Bus". We are currently collecting school supplies right now for Ocean County students. All the school supplies will stay here in Ocean County. We are helping children and families during these trying times. We...
Perfect for Fall The Best Pumpkin Pie at the Jersey Shore
Just in time for fall, the flavors of pumpkin are here once again. Like lemonade in the summertime, pumpkin has become the taste of fall. Of course, pumpkin spice has a huge following all by itself, but this article looks to shine a light on the best pumpkin pie here at the Jersey Shore.
Tri-Town News On Campus, Sept. 14
Widener University, Chester, Pa., has named Robert Lamastra of Howell to the president’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. The president’s list recognizes students who earned a 4.0 GPA in two consecutive semesters of full-time coursework. Megan Colaneri of Jackson is a member of the NCAA Division III...
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: SHOOTING
We are receiving many requests as to what is going on. We are working diligently to get information for you. We don’t want to report incorrect data so please bear with us while we do the best job we can for you.
boozyburbs.com
Hot Chicken and Frankie Roll Restaurant Headed to North Jersey
As previously reported, Fluffies Hot Chicken is coming soon to Hackensack. Ownership comes from a family with food industry experience ranging from fast food, fine dining and bread production. Brothers Raad and Saad decided to make the move from “avid foodies to ambitious purveyors”. They’re adding their own spin on...
ocscanner.news
MANALAPAN: DUI/DWI CHECKPOINT SET UP FOR SATURDAY NIGHT
The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint this Saturday, September 17, in Manalapan. The checkpoint will run from 10pm on Saturday night to 2am on Sunday morning. The checkpoint will be set up at Rt 9 South, at Plaza 9. All southbound vehicles will be diverted into the Ocean First bank parking lot, where all drivers will be checked for their sobriety.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: DRIVER STRIKES GAS LINE IN DOWNTOWN
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident where a car struck a gas line on the 0 block of Main Street. The driver is unconscious and is being transported for medical care. Fire department is ventilating the area.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces State Acquisition Of A Former Rail Line, To Be Converted Into A New State Park
Speaking in Newark this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced the acquisition of a nine-mile former rail line, which will be converted into a new State park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. Murphy...
10 Best Restaurants for the Fall in Ocean County, NJ
These are the ten you chose, according to yelp and some of these were chosen by you. Delicious google reviews and all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. Atmosphere is everything in the fall. When it comes to the fall, we think pumpkins, warmer colors, and delicious food.
Sayreville War Memorial High School student among nominees for 2022 Heart of a Giant Award; voting open until Oct. 2
SAYREVILLE – A student at Sayreville War Memorial High School has been nominated for an award recognizing Tri-State athletes who demonstrate accomplishments off the field. Aiden Gilbert is among the nominees for the 2022 Heart of a Giant Award. The award from the non-profit organization USA Football, presented by Hospital for Special Surgery and the New York Giants, highlights students associated with sports in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. According to USA Football, the award focuses on the characteristics of commitment, character, teamwork, dedication and will.
More Shake Shacks Coming to New Jersey, Will One Finally Come to Ocean County, NJ
Shake Shack has become so popular, especially in the last 5 years. Shake Shack has a new "HOT" menu out. Thanks to the tastingtable.com, Shake Shack's newest menu items are Hot Ones Chicken, Hot Ones Burger, and Hot Ones Bacon Cheese Fries. There are several Shake Shacks in Monmouth County....
Old Ocean County, NJ School Could Be Site Of A Brand New Skate Park
If I were a kid, this would be the best news I could ever hear; we're turning your school into a skatepark. In middle school I loved skateboarding. I was not good at it by any means, but it was fun, I especially loved going to the skate park in Sea Isle City a few times each year.
