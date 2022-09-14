ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

chattanoogacw.com

UT Football player removed from team following arrest for domestic assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A University of Tennessee Football player has been removed from the team following an arrest for domestic assault, according to WATE. Security footage from the university campus was a part of the police investigation. WATE reports that 23-year-old Savion Herring of Irvington, NJ was arrested and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
94.3 The Point

Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach

TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Manalapan Township, NJ
Middletown, NJ
Middletown, NJ
Sports
94.3 The Point

Winner: Best Ocean County High School Mascot

This week we held our latest High School contest, Mascot Mayhem 2022. A chance for you at home to select the best High School Mascot here in Ocean County. We began with all Ocean County High Schools in the first round. We then advanced to the final round, which featured the Top 10 vote-getters. Now we have our winner, based on your votes at home.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Swimmer Drowns At Ortley Beach

TOMS RIVER – A Monmouth County man drowned off the coast of Ortley Beach on Wednesday, police said. The body of 46-year-old Matthew Mauro from Middletown was pulled out of the water by Seaside Heights lifeguards who responded after a distressed swimmer was reported at Fielder Avenue and Ocean Avenue around 1:55 p.m.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Join 92.7 WOBM in Toms River Collecting School Supplies

We have been collecting school supplies for well over 10 years hosting 92.7 WOBM's "Stuff the Bus". We are currently collecting school supplies right now for Ocean County students. All the school supplies will stay here in Ocean County. We are helping children and families during these trying times. We...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Tri-Town News

Tri-Town News On Campus, Sept. 14

Widener University, Chester, Pa., has named Robert Lamastra of Howell to the president’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. The president’s list recognizes students who earned a 4.0 GPA in two consecutive semesters of full-time coursework. Megan Colaneri of Jackson is a member of the NCAA Division III...
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: SHOOTING

We are receiving many requests as to what is going on. We are working diligently to get information for you. We don’t want to report incorrect data so please bear with us while we do the best job we can for you.
JACKSON, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Hot Chicken and Frankie Roll Restaurant Headed to North Jersey

As previously reported, Fluffies Hot Chicken is coming soon to Hackensack. Ownership comes from a family with food industry experience ranging from fast food, fine dining and bread production. Brothers Raad and Saad decided to make the move from “avid foodies to ambitious purveyors”. They’re adding their own spin on...
HACKENSACK, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANALAPAN: DUI/DWI CHECKPOINT SET UP FOR SATURDAY NIGHT

The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint this Saturday, September 17, in Manalapan. The checkpoint will run from 10pm on Saturday night to 2am on Sunday morning. The checkpoint will be set up at Rt 9 South, at Plaza 9. All southbound vehicles will be diverted into the Ocean First bank parking lot, where all drivers will be checked for their sobriety.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: DRIVER STRIKES GAS LINE IN DOWNTOWN

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident where a car struck a gas line on the 0 block of Main Street. The driver is unconscious and is being transported for medical care. Fire department is ventilating the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.3 The Point

10 Best Restaurants for the Fall in Ocean County, NJ

These are the ten you chose, according to yelp and some of these were chosen by you. Delicious google reviews and all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. Atmosphere is everything in the fall. When it comes to the fall, we think pumpkins, warmer colors, and delicious food.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Sayreville War Memorial High School student among nominees for 2022 Heart of a Giant Award; voting open until Oct. 2

SAYREVILLE – A student at Sayreville War Memorial High School has been nominated for an award recognizing Tri-State athletes who demonstrate accomplishments off the field. Aiden Gilbert is among the nominees for the 2022 Heart of a Giant Award. The award from the non-profit organization USA Football, presented by Hospital for Special Surgery and the New York Giants, highlights students associated with sports in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. According to USA Football, the award focuses on the characteristics of commitment, character, teamwork, dedication and will.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

